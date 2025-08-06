bitHuman Launches the World's First CPU-Based Avatar SDK for Arm and x86-No GPUs Required

Brings Lifelike, Imaginative Avatars to Any Device-10 Times Cheaper, Runs Online and Offline, No Expensive Hardware Needed

Avatars Can Run on Chromebooks, MacMinis, Raspberry Pis, and Any Other CPU-Based Devices

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / bitHuman , the maker of emotive, interactive AI visual agents, is upending the digital character world with the launch of the first visual software development kit (SDK) enabling developers to run visually rich and engaging avatars directly on single CPUs with no need for expensive equipment. With native support for both Arm® and x86, bitHuman's SDK makes it 10 times cheaper and easier to bring digital characters to life, compared to alternatives.

The cost-effective SDK opens up a large market for both lifelike and creative, mythical, playful and imaginative avatars that can be used as chat agents, instructors, virtual coaches, companions and experts in various fields. With an extremely small footprint, the avatars can run online or offline on Chromebooks, Mac Minis, Raspberry Pis or any other CPU-based devices.

Examples of bitHuman's digital characters that can be created using the SDK.

By eliminating the need for GPUs and running efficiently on Arm-based and x86 systems, the bitHuman SDK makes it possible to bring any high-quality digital characters to a wider range of environments-from classrooms and kiosks to mobile apps and edge devices.

"Now with bitHuman's SDK, in just a few minutes anyone can run a virtual Einstein, a cartoon character, or a playful turtle that interacts with kids or becomes a language tutor, virtual companion or a virtual pet. The ideas are endless and now you can easily create this," said Steve Gu, bitHuman CEO. "More importantly, all enterprise data can stay on-prem without worrying about leaking to the outside world."

Arm's pervasive compute platform powers consumer technologies ranging from smartphones to tablets, laptops and wearables. bitHuman SDK native support for Arm-based chips enables developers to deploy responsive, real-time avatars on devices that are smaller, cheaper, and more energy efficient than ever before.

"Running AI in the cloud can be a challenge in certain scenarios due to privacy, latency or cost," said Parag Beeraka, senior director, consumer computing at Arm. "bitHuman's SDK takes full advantage of Arm's CPU performance and widespread adoption to deliver rich, responsive avatars, showing how on-device AI is unlocking new, immersive user experiences."

LiveKit Plug-in

Besides the speed and affordability in avatar creation, the SDK offers a ready-to-go LiveKit plug-in that lets developers drop their new characters directly into their existing apps with only a few lines of code. A developer just needs to create a custom agent on bitHuman's ImagineX platform, download the model, and in moments they can run the avatar on the scalable and cross-platform SDK.

With the SDK and LiveKit plug-in, developers can easily assign custom voices to their avatars by uploading audio samples or selecting prebuilt voice profiles. These voices are streamed in real time using LiveKit's low-latency infrastructure, allowing avatars to speak naturally and responsively in any application.

"LiveKit users love bitHuman avatars! Their unique ability to deploy the entire avatar model locally offers developers unmatched flexibility," said David Zhao, LiveKit CTO. "bitHuman's seamless integration with LiveKit's agent framework simplifies building expressive, character-driven agents. Hosted on LiveKit Cloud, these avatars enable instant, natural communication across devices worldwide."

Summary of Key bitHuman SDK Features:

Runs online and offline, cross-platform

Supports Chromebooks, MacMinis, and any CPU-based device

Under 100 ms latency for real-time, lifelike interactions

Plug-and-play LiveKit integration for instant deployment

No data ever leaves your device-keep enterprise data on-prem

If a developer prefers not to self-host the model on their server or edge device, they can use bitHuman's cloud API, which also allows similar benefits including low-latency streaming.

"We have seen some initial success from developers using the SDK to deploy agents in trade show kiosks, educational apps, and even hackathons where the team won second place with an AI dog," said Gu.

Said Nancy Zheng, a tech startup founder, "Most real-time avatars are way too expensive to be commercially viable. bitHuman is the only one that runs on CPU; this unlocks so many possibilities for us at Gensona."

Images: Media Kit

About bitHuman

bitHuman is an interactive AI platform that powers lifelike interactive characters serving a broad range of enterprise uses. The company offers the world's most cutting edge and cost effective visually rich avatar solutions that run entirely on CPUs and across multiple platforms. Learn more at bithuman.ai .

