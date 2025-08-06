Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - KINTAVAR EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV: KTR) (the "Corporation" or "Kintavar"), provides a clarification in relation to its news release of August 5, 2025 titled, "Kintavar fait le point sur l'acquisition du projet Roger or-cuivre, la reprise des échanges et l'assemblée des actionnaires" (the "Press Release").

The Corporation wishes to clarify that the estimates provided in the section "Information about the Roger Project" from the Press Release, did not contain a current mineral resource estimate and such information is provided as a "historical estimate" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). As a result, the Corporation wishes to clarify and reissue the disclosure provided in the Press Release regarding the Roger Project as per the below, and provide additional information and cautionary language as required by NI 43-101.

Information about the Roger Project

The Roger Project contains the following historical estimates per a NI 43-101 technical report, titled: "NI 43-101 Technical Evaluation Report on the Roger (1206) Property" dated October 9, 2018 by Alain-Jean Beauregard, P. Geo., OGQ, FGAC and Daniel Gaudreault, Eng., OIQ, Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc. (the "2018 Technical Report"). The 2018 Technical Report disclosed a cut-off grade of 0.45 g/t gold-equivalent and that the project had a historical resources estimate of 10,900,000 metric tonnes at a grade of 0.85 g/t of gold, 0.80 g/t of silver and 0.06% of copper for a total of 333,000 ounces of gold-equivalent, with a historical resource estimate at 6,569,000 metric tonnes at a grade of 0.75 g/t of gold, 1.18 g/t of silver and 0.11% of copper for a total of 202,000 ounces of gold equivalent. The following metal prices were used in the calculation of gold-equivalent: 1,240 US$ for Au (ounce), 16.528 US$ for Ag (ounce) and 6.549 US$ Cu (Kg) (see XXIX Metal Corp. news release dated April 5, 2021). The Roger project mineral resources estimate per the 2018 Technical Report are historical in nature and readers are referred to the statement below regarding historical resources.

The following information was summarized from a technical report dated June 20, 2025 entitled "43-101 Technical Report on the Roger Property" (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report was prepared for the Corporation by Alain-Jean Beauregard, P. Geo, whom is a qualified persons as per the NI 43-101 and is independent of the Corporation applying the tests set out in NI 43-101. A copy of the Technical Report is filed under the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Roger Project is located approximately five (5) kilometers northwest of Chibougamau. The Roger Project is part of McKenzie Township in National Topographic System (NTS) map sheet 32G16. The center of the Roger Project is located at NAD 83 UTM Zone 18N coordinates 542 200 m E and 5 534 100 m N. The Roger Project consists of 28 map designated mineral claims ("CDC") covering a total area of 986.54 hectares. All claims are in good standing and are 50% registered to each of XXIX Metals and SOQUEM. The status of the claims was validated using "GESTIM", the official Quebec government system for mining titles management, easily available on the Quebec Natural Resources and Forest Ministry Website and no surface rights are associated to the land holdings.

A historical mineral resource for the Roger deposit was delivered in 2018 by GeopointCom, Val-d'Or (Québec). Using a cut-off grade of 0.45 g/t Aueq, an Indicated Resource was estimated to be 10,900,000* metric tonnes at a grade of 0.85 g/t of gold, 0.80 g/t of silver and 0.06% of copper for a total of 333,000 ounces of gold equivalent, while the Inferred Resource can be estimated at 6,569,000 metric tonnes at a grade of 0.75 g/t of gold, 1.18 g/t of silver and 0.11% of copper for a total of 202,000 ounces of gold equivalent.

The Corporation believes verification of the historical estimates is required to upgrade the historical estimates to current mineral resources. The Corporation expects such verification will require, among other things: (i) additional drilling and core density sampling; (ii) further detailed modelling on ore controls and deposit structural setting; and (iii) continued metallurgical studies. The Corporation believes that the historical estimate is relevant in assisting the Corporation in evaluating its proposed work program but is unable to comment on the reliability of historical resources as insufficient work has been done to make this determination. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates referenced herein as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the Corporation is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

The foregoing technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Pierre-Luc Lalonde. Pierre-Luc Lalonde, P. Geo is a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Kintavar Exploration & the Mitchi - Wabash Properties

Kintavar Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration Corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Mitchi - Wabash copper-silver district (approx. 39 000 hectares, 100% owned) located 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier and 15 km East of the town of Parent in Quebec. Both properties cover an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with access to hydro-electric power already on site, major regional roads including railroad and a spur. The properties are located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. The projects primarily focus on sediment-hosted stratiform copper type mineralization (SSC) but include Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and skarn type targets. Osisko holds a 2% NSR on 27 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin. Kintavar also has exposure in the gold greenstones of Quebec by advancing the Anik Gold Project in a partnership with IAMGOLD.

