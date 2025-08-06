Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.08.2025 19:02 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Colorado Eye Consultants Owner Dr. Robert Fish Honored as 5280 Magazine Top Doctor for 2025

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Colorado Eye Consultants announces that owner Dr. Robert Fish has been selected as a 5280 Magazine Top Doctor for 2025, earning recognition among the top 7% of practicing physicians across the United States. This esteemed honor, resulting from peer nominations and rigorous evaluation by Castle Connolly, acknowledges Dr. Fish's expertise in complex cataract surgery and advanced corneal transplantation techniques.

Dr. Fish

Dr. Fish

"Thank you! It's wonderful to be recognized as a 5280 Magazine Top Doctor. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team," said Dr. Fish, emphasizing the collaborative excellence that defines Colorado Eye Consultants.

Dr. Fish brings exceptional skill to the most challenging cases in ophthalmology, specializing in routine and complex cataract surgery, particularly for patients with previous corneal transplantation and complications from refractive surgery procedures. His mastery of cutting-edge corneal transplantation techniques, including Descemet's Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK), Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK), Deep Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (DALK), and Penetrating Keratoplasty (PKP), positions Colorado Eye Consultants at the forefront of surgical innovation.

A native of Indianapolis, Indiana, Dr. Fish's journey to medical excellence began at Indiana University, where he completed both undergraduate and medical school training. After initial research in molecular biology, he discovered his calling in medicine and earned his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine in 2005, graduating with honors.

Dr. Fish completed his medical internship at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee before advancing to his ophthalmology residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin, where he distinguished himself by being elected Chief Resident. During this period, his commitment to advancing the field was evident through active research participation, presentations at national meetings, and publication of several scientific papers. His specialized training culminated with a fellowship in Cornea, Refractive and External Disease at the Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Institute in Aurora, Colorado, establishing the foundation for his current expertise in the region's most complex cases.

Dr. Fish's professional recognition extends well beyond clinical practice. He has been honored to participate in the American Board of Ophthalmology certification process, serving both as an oral board examiner and contributing to exam curriculum development. His leadership within the ophthalmology community includes extensive service on the board of Colorado Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons, culminating in his role as President, and his election to the prestigious American Eye Study Club.

As a nationally recognized corneal specialist, Dr. Fish frequently serves as a thought leader in various aspects of the ophthalmology physician community, contributing to the advancement of surgical techniques and patient care standards. In addition to his corneal expertise, Dr. Fish performs minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) for patients with moderate to severe glaucoma.

Colorado Eye Consultants, founded in 1982, has evolved into one of Colorado's most trusted ophthalmology practices under the leadership of exceptional physicians like Dr. Fish. For more information about Colorado Eye Consultants or to schedule an appointment, visit their website or contact their Littleton office at 303-730-0404.

Contact Information

Lori Jessen
Practice Administrator
ljessen@corneaonline.com
303-730-0404

.

SOURCE: Colorado Eye Consultants



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/colorado-eye-consultants-owner-dr.-robert-fish-honored-as-5280-magazi-1057358

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.