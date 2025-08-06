Framer, the website design platform redefining how teams build online, today announced the launch of On-Page Editing, a new feature that allows anyone-not just designers-to update websites directly on the live page.

With On-Page Editing, users can fix typos, update copy, swap images, and even create new pages without opening the canvas, navigating a CMS, or relying on someone else to make changes. "This isn't just about making edits easier," said Koen Bok, CEO and co-founder of Framer. "It's about unlocking a whole new way to collaborate. With On-Page Editing, we're laying the foundation for websites where designers build the system, but anyone can contribute with confidence."

Framer's new editing experience transforms site management into a more collaborative, intuitive process. Anyone on a team can contribute without needing to learn a new tool or risk disrupting the design system.

What's Included in On-Page Editing:

Edit directly on the live site: Make content changes in place with a single click. Edits sync instantly to the Framer project.

Make content changes in place with a single click. Edits sync instantly to the Framer project. Built-in rich text tools: Format text, insert links, and create lists without switching panels or interfaces.

Format text, insert links, and create lists without switching panels or interfaces. Visual CMS page creation: Add blog posts, landing pages, or other CMS entries directly from the site.

Add blog posts, landing pages, or other CMS entries directly from the site. Designed for collaboration: Submit edits for review and reduce bottlenecks across marketing, design, and content teams.

Because Framer owns the full stack-from canvas to CMS to hosting- the company is uniquely positioned to offer an editing experience this seamless. Websites become living, editable tools that can be updated in real time by the people closest to the work, whether that's marketing, operations, support, or beyond. This also reshapes what template creators can offer shifting from static designs to flexible systems that empower non-technical users to edit, update, and publish.

Framer is moving toward a future where teams can make updates instantly, reduce bottlenecks, and ship faster without compromising design integrity. On-Page Editing is available now on all paid Framer plans. Try it today at framer.com.

About Framer

Framer is a leading design platform helping teams build, ship, and iterate on world-class websites-without code. With offices in Amsterdam, Barcelona, and San Francisco, Framer powers everything from solo startups to global brands. Whether you're designing from scratch or launching at scale, Framer gives you the tools to move fast and stand out.

