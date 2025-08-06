Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
06.08.2025 19:14 Uhr
dlivrd Launches dlivrd Technologies Inc. and Rebrands Core Platform as Expedite to Accelerate Strategic Growth

Strategic restructuring and rebrand set the stage for multi-vertical growth, enhanced delivery innovation, and global market expansion.

HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / dlivrd, a leader in specialized last-mile delivery technology and logistics, today announced the formation of its new parent company, dlivrd Technologies Inc., and the strategic rebrand of its core delivery technology company as Expedite. This move positions the company for scalable, multi-vertical expansion, serving industries beyond restaurants, including retail, meal kits, and ecommerce.

dlivrd Technologies Inc & Expedite

dlivrd Technologies Inc & Expedite

"Forming dlivrd Technologies and launching Expedite was a deliberate move to scale our vision," said Chris Heffernan, CEO of dlivrd Technologies. "Expedite reflects not just where we're going, but how we'll get there. Faster, smarter, and with the same operational excellence that built our name in catering delivery and technology."

While the new brand opens doors to broader opportunities, Expedite remains deeply committed to powering catering focused delivery with more flexibility, enhanced integrations, and tailored support for growing brands.

This evolution is part of a larger strategy to separate brand identities, unlock new investment pathways, and create the infrastructure for a connected future in delivery and logistics technology.

Key elements of the new structure include:

  • dlivrd Technologies Inc. as the parent company offering strategic oversight, shared services, and capital to fuel innovation and acquisitions.

  • Expedite as an independent brand, leveraging its proven delivery technology platform to serve not only catering clients but also retail, ecommerce, and other niche delivery verticals.

  • A sharpened focus on tech innovation, scalable operations, and elevated client and gig driver experiences.

Backed by dlivrd Technologies, Expedite is positioned to expand its footprint across United States, Canada, and Europe and quietly lay the groundwork for future capabilities, offering more than just delivery and building toward a deeper brand ecosystem.

Stay tuned for future updates on leadership, investments, acquisitions, and brand growth, with more to come in the near future.

About Expedite

Formerly known as dlivrd, Expedite is a high performance last-mile delivery platform built to serve specialized logistics needs. Operating in over 200 markets across the U.S. and Canada, Expedite supports restaurants, retail, and ecommerce brands with reliable driver fleets, smart technology, and best in class operational support. Learn more about Expedite at www.expedite.io

About dlivrd Technologies Inc.

dlivrd Technologies is a modern solutions-based company advancing logistics, workforce enablement, and operational technology. Established in 2025, it unites bold, high performing brands that help businesses scale experience-focused operations worldwide. Learn more about dlivrd Technologies at www.dlivrd.io

Contact Information

Ashley Campos
Chief Strategy Officer, dlivrd
ashley@dlivrd.io

SOURCE: dlivrd



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/dlivrd-launches-dlivrd-technologies-inc.-and-rebrands-core-platfo-1057359

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
