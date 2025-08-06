Core Development Group LLC: Core Development Group Earns Top Spot on 2025 Solar Contractor Award

New Jersey commercial solar provider recognized by Solar Power World for seventh consecutive year

MAHWAH, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Core Development Group, a nationally ranked, independent, trusted clean energy provider, has ranked number 16 as the commercial contractor in the nation on Solar Power World's prestigious 2025 Top Solar Contractors List. Based on 2024 installed capacity (in kWDC), Core Development Group was at the top of the lists in 6 states, including ranked 16th overall in New Jersey, 44th in New York, and 7th in Connecticut. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Core Development Group has made the rankings.

Core Development Group Commercial Solar

Solar Power World Rankings for Core Development Group of Mahwah, NJ

Solar Power World chooses its annual list of Top Solar Contractors based on the total number of solar kilowatts installed, geographic reach, and market influence. Receiving this prestigious accolade for the seventh consecutive year underscores Core Development Group's dedication to excellence, innovation, and sustainability in the clean energy sector. The Top Solar Contractors List is the most recognized annual listing of solar firms in the utility, commercial, community, and residential markets.

"Since our inception, we've been committed to helping businesses and organizations adopt cleaner and more affordable solar power solutions," said Henry Cortes, founder and CEO of Core Development Group. "Solar Power World's ranking of Core Development Group as a top commercial solar contractor reinforces our strong position in the solar industry and reflects our relentless drive to put our customers first and deliver operational excellence. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to our customers and stabilizing their energy budgets, reducing long-term energy costs and lowering their carbon footprint at the same time."

Core Development Group has multiple commercial solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in the pipeline. Solar power generation and battery storage add flexibility to any sustainable energy solution and are key to clean energy deployment across the USA.

"From the smallest residential projects to the largest utility-scale solar farms, these installations are keeping the lights on and keeping power affordable. We're thrilled to recognize another outstanding class of Top Solar Contractors," said Kelsey Misbrener, managing editor of Solar Power World.

As a full-service commercial solar company, Core Development Group manages the entire solar energy process. The past year was a banner year for the company, marked by a comprehensive portfolio of successful solar and battery projects. These installations not only enhance energy efficiency and lower carbon emissions but also deliver budget stability or cost savings to clients.

About Core Development Group

Core Development Group is a trusted and agile independent U.S. renewable energy developer, contractor, and consultant. The company helps organizations transition to clean, renewable energy and provides solar energy systems, battery storage, microgrids, and EV charging infrastructure to companies in the U.S. and abroad. Core Development Group also provides world-class engineering, design, construction, quality assurance, and construction management consulting services for renewable energy projects. Founded in 2012, Core Development Group is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Learn more at coredevusa.com.

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors - including installers, developers, and EPCs in all markets - grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

About the Top Solar Contractors List

The Top Solar Contractors List is the most recognized annual listing of solar contractors in the United States. It is compiled annually by industry magazine Solar Power World to recognize the work of solar installers to decarbonize the grid and support home-grown, local energy. Companies on the Top Solar Contractors List are grouped and listed by specific service, market (commercial, community solar, residential, utility), and state by 2024 installed capacity (in kWDC). See all the 2025 winners.

