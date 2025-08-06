Radiant Industries, Incorporated: Radiant Signs Agreement Designed to Deliver Nuclear Microreactor to U.S. Military Base in 2028

First-ever deal for mass-manufactured nuclear microreactor signed with Defense Innovation Unit, Department of the Air Force

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Radiant, the company pioneering the world's first portable, mass-produced nuclear microreactor, announced today it has signed an agreement with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and the Department of the Air Force, under the Advanced Nuclear Power for Installations (ANPI) program. This is the first-ever agreement designed to deliver a mass-manufactured nuclear microreactor to a U.S. military base.

Rendering of Radiant Kaleidos Reactors installed on a U.S. Air Force Base



This contract comes just weeks after the Department of Energy selected Radiant's Kaleidos reactor to be scheduled to test next year at Idaho National Laboratory's Demonstration of Microreactor Experiments (DOME) facility. This will be the first new design of a U.S. reactor to be tested at DOME in almost 50 years.

"We're proud to be the first agreement designed to deliver mass-manufactured nuclear microreactors for a U.S. military base," said Radiant CEO and Founder Doug Bernauer. "In 36 months, Kaleidos reactors will arrive via truck and within 48 hours plug in, power on, and provide resilient, cyber-secure power to our nation's Air Force for years without refueling."

DIU's mandate is to strengthen our national security by accelerating the adoption of dual-use technology for our military. DIU and the service components are collaborating on ANPI, a disciplined competition to field the nation's best microreactors, rewarding designs that prioritize safety, scalability, and the warfighter's needs. By leading on this novel capability, the Pentagon is capitalizing on this resilient, safe, and secure technology - one that will harden military bases at home and abroad and provide a decisive advantage over America's near-peer adversaries.

Radiant is eager to continue to work with DIU, Department of Defense leadership, Congress, and the President to deliver Kaleidos to the Air Force within three years. For more information on Radiant and the Kaleidos microreactor, visit www.radiantnuclear.com.

About Radiant

Radiant is building the world's first mass-produced nuclear microreactors that can go anywhere they're needed, whenever they're needed and without constant refueling. The company's first reactor, Kaleidos, is a 1 MW failsafe microreactor that can be transported anywhere power is needed. Founded in 2020, Radiant plans to test its first reactor in 2026, with initial customer deployments beginning in 2028. Radiant's mission is to mass produce the most economical and reliable portable reactors.

Contact

For media inquiries, contact Ray Wert at press@radiantnuclear.com

SOURCE: Radiant Industries, Incorporated

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/radiant-signs-agreement-designed-to-deliver-nuclear-microreactor-to-u.s.-military-1057201