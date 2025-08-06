Osher Intl IDG Banking and Trust: Osher International Banking & Trust CEO Marlon Campbell Announces $2 Billion Allocation for Additional Project Funding

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Osher International Banking & Trust, a global leader in private banking and trust services, today announced a significant capital commitment of $2 billion USD for expanded project funding, reaffirming the firm's commitment to support transformative initiatives across multiple sectors.

The announcement was made by CEO Marlon Campbell, who highlighted the move as a strategic effort to meet growing global demand for innovative financing in key industries such as infrastructure, clean energy, real estate development, AI, entertainment and technology.

"This $2 billion allocation marks a bold step forward in our mission to empower visionary projects that drive economic growth and create meaningful impact," said Campbell. "Osher International Banking & Trust is dedicated to being a catalyst for progress. These funds are positioned to support developers, entrepreneurs, and governments with the resources needed to bring high-value, socially responsible projects to life."

The funding will be available through a combination of direct investments, structured finance solutions, and joint venture partnerships, with a focus on both emerging markets and established economies seeking scalable growth solutions.

Osher International Banking & Trust has a consistent reputation for delivering bespoke financial services tailored to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional clients. This new funding initiative reflects the institution's ongoing evolution from traditional banking services into proactive capital deployment with a global development lens.

Organizations interested in exploring funding opportunities under the new allocation are encouraged to contact Osher International Banking & Trust's Project Finance Division, via Osher International Holdings Corp, for application guidelines and partnership inquiries.

About Osher International Banking & Trust

Osher International Banking & Trust is a premier on/offshore sovereign financial institution, with nine locations in six countries, offering a full suite of private banking, fiduciary, and wealth management services. With a commitment to integrity, innovation, and client success, Osher serves a global clientele with tailored financial solutions and strategic capital support.

