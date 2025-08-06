Avel eCare Hosts National Emergency Airway Course to Sharpen Life-Saving Intubation Skills

90+ medical professionals gather in Sioux Falls for hands-on training, real-time telemedicine support, and continuing education through AVELearn

SIOUX FALLS, SD / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Over 90 medical professionals from across the country gathered in Sioux Falls for the 2025 Avel eCare Emergency Airway Training Program, powered by The Difficult Airway Course. This immersive, two-day program combined classroom instruction with high-impact, hands-on practice to help clinicians build confidence and precision in one of the most critical emergency procedures-intubation.

A standout feature of the course was the use of over 100 porcine tracheas, allowing participants to practice surgical and video-guided airway techniques on a wide variety of anatomies. These real tracheas replicate the diverse challenges clinicians face in real-world airway emergencies, helping providers build muscle memory and quick-response capability.

"Every airway is different, and every second matters," said Dr. Kelly Rhone, Chief Medical Officer at Avel eCare. "This course gives physicians the repetition and exposure they need to act decisively and safely when it counts."

The training also highlighted Avel's real-time telemedicine support, including the use of video laryngoscopes-specialized tools with mounted cameras. These allow remote Avel physicians to see exactly what on-site providers see during a live intubation and verbally guide them step-by-step.

"It's not just about teaching intubation," added Dr. Rhone. "It's about being there-virtually-during the most critical seconds, helping physicians feel confident, supported, and prepared."

For some, the impact of the course has already been felt in the field.

"I had to perform a surgical cricothyrotomy for the first time in the ER. I definitely would not have felt comfortable even attempting it before I had taken this course," said Bryon Bellinger, ARNP, of Guttenberg Municipal Hospital. "I was also fortunate to have an Avel physician on camera helping me with it as well. I recommend [the course] to everyone."

Course highlights included:

Pediatric Airway Case Discussions

Surgical Airway Techniques

Bag-Valve Mask and Laryngoscopy Workshops

Code Airway Simulations

Video Laryngoscopy Skill Stations

But training doesn't stop at the end of the workshop. Avel eCare is committed to continuing education through its AVELearn platform, which provides ongoing access to clinical webinars, simulated learning, and accredited courses.

"Beyond airway training, Avel eCare's AVELearn platform provides a wide range of education opportunities tailored to the unique needs of our partners. Whether it's accessing credit hours online, participating in live webinars, or engaging in simulated education, Avel eCare ensures that continuing education is accessible, practical, and integrated into our partnership" said Dr. Luke Van Oeveren, Avel eEmergency Physician.

For Avel, this event reflects a broader mission: to empower clinicians with the tools, training, and telemedicine technology they need-whether they're in a metro trauma center or a rural ER.

About Avel eCare

Avel eCare is one of the nation's leading telemedicine providers, delivering 24/7 virtual clinical support across emergency care, ICU, behavioral health, pharmacy, hospitalist, and specialty services. Through innovative programs like AVELearn, Avel supports continuous education and skill development for healthcare teams, helping them deliver consistent, high-quality care-anytime, anywhere. Learn more at avelecare.com/education .

Media Contact:

Jessica Gaikowski

Avel eCare

media@avelecare.com

SOURCE: Avel eCare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/avel-ecare-hosts-national-emergency-airway-course-to-sharpen-life-sav-1057289