Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - A new poll from OysterLink finds that 26% of hospitality professionals say their company has no new jobs planned for 2025, raising questions about internal communication and hiring urgency within a sector still facing labor instability.





The poll, which asked "Is your company currently hiring?", gathered more than a hundred responses from professionals in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Results showed:

The findings come as the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows a major decline in job openings in the sector. In June 2025, the number of openings in Accommodation and Food Services fell by 308,000, dropping from 1.06 million in May to 754,000-a sharp monthly decline that may reflect cooling demand or cautious hiring behavior.

