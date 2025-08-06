Deep Rx Inc. Appoints Dr. Stanley Marks, Chairman of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, to Board of Directors to Advance AI-Driven Precision Oncology

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Deep Rx Inc., a predictive analytics company advancing AI-driven solutions for precision oncology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stanley M. Marks, M.D., to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Marks brings to Deep Rx decades of leadership in oncology, clinical practice, and translational cancer research. He currently serves as Chairman of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Chief of the Division of Hematology-Oncology at UPMC Shadyside, and Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh. Throughout his career, Dr. Marks has been recognized for his contributions to cancer care and has served in leadership roles at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the American Cancer Society. He is widely recognized as one of the "Best Cancer Doctors in America."

"We at Deep Rx are thrilled to have Dr. Marks join our board," said Wensheng Fan, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Rx Inc. "Dr. Marks will help guide the market adoption of COLOXIS, our AI-powered chemotherapy drug-selection tool for colorectal cancer patients. More importantly, Dr. Marks' extensive clinical expertise and long-standing commitment to innovation in cancer care will help guide Deep Rx in using AI to identify predictive cancer treatment related biomarkers and expand the clinical application in oncology practice."

Dr. Marks said, "I am honored and excited to bring my expertise to the Deep Rx board and help move the company forward to ultimately improve cancer patients care and outcomes through AI solutions including COLOXIS."

Deep Rx is committed to leveraging artificial intelligence to improve outcomes for cancer patients through precise, personalized treatment recommendations. Dr. Marks' appointment further strengthens the company's mission to deliver clinically impactful decision-support tools for oncologists worldwide.

About Deep Rx:

Deep Rx is an innovative healthcare technology company focused on developing AI-powered solutions to optimize cancer treatment. Its first flagship product, COLOXIS, utilizes advanced algorithms to assist oncologists in selecting the most effective chemotherapy drugs for colorectal cancer patients. COLOXIS was successfully double-blind tested in 1,065 colorectal cancer samples, with the outcome published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. By harnessing AI, Deep Rx aims to enhance precision medicine and improve patient care outcomes worldwide.

