Joe Moore Award Partners With Logistics Plus to Manage Delivery of Sport's Largest Trophy

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / The Joe Moore Award, awarded annually to college football's most outstanding offensive line unit, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Logistics Plus, the global leader in transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions. Logistics Plus will serve as the Exclusive Logistics Provider of the Joe Moore Award.

Logistics Plus will collaborate with the Joe Moore Award to transport and deliver the trophy, the largest given out in American sports. The Joe Moore Award will prepare original content spotlighting the journey of the award to the home of the eventual 2025 winner.

At more than seven feet tall and weighing more than 800 pounds, the Joe Moore Award trophy is one of the most unique to transport to its recipient, where it remains for a full year. The partnership also will allow Logistics Plus to utilize the Joe Moore Award in both its external marketing and internal communications efforts.

"We're passionate about teamwork, grit, and delivering results. Those are values that align perfectly with what the Joe Moore Award stands for," said Jim Berlin, Founder & CEO for Logistics Plus. "It's an honor to be part of something that celebrates the unsung heroes of the game - the offensive linemen - and we're excited to be the engine behind the scenes helping move this award across the country. Some of these young men may be relatively unknown, and many people may not have heard of Logistics Plus. But the best always know the best."

Logistics Plus was founded in 1996 in Erie, Pa., down the road from Pittsburgh where Joe Moore, the award's namesake, was born, raised and coached. The company has more than 1,200 employees in more than 50 countries around the world.

"Offensive lines know a thing or two about working together as unit to move objects against their will, and that's why the team at Logistics Plus was such a natural fit for us as a partner," said Aaron Taylor, co-founder of the Joe Moore Award, two-time All-American at Notre Dame and current CBS Sports college football analyst. "They're the best at what they do, and we're not only excited for them to bring their expertise to bear as we move the biggest award in sports from one place to another, but also to have them collaborate with us as we embark on the second decade of the Joe Moore Award. There are countless parallels in what we honor and what they do - the importance of teamwork, the sacrifice of self and a commitment to find ways to get the job done - and I'm excited to have them on our team."

Last year, Army was named the recipient of the award, becoming the first G5 school and service academy to win. In addition to Army, past recipients of the Joe Moore Award include the offensive lines of Alabama (2015, 2020), Iowa (2016), Notre Dame (2017), Oklahoma (2018), LSU (2019), Michigan (2021, 2022) and Washington (2023).

