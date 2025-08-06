Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics Inc.: 5th Annual Free CPR & First Aid Workshop, Open to Everyone in Toronto, August 9th, 2025

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics Inc., a long-standing training partner of the Canadian Red Cross, is proud to host its fifth annual Train the Next Hero event - a free, citywide First Aid and CPR training initiative aimed at giving everyday citizens the skills and confidence to save lives in emergencies.

The initiative began in 2018 as a direct response to the North York van attack, where the need for an immediate community response became painfully apparent. Since then, Train the Next Hero has equipped thousands of Torontonians with life-saving skills, helping to build a safer, more resilient city. This year's event has expanded hands-on workshops, expert demonstrations, and real-world simulations to prepare participants for the unexpected - from cardiac arrests to opioid overdoses, and choking emergencies.

"The first person on the scene is almost never a paramedic - it's a bystander," says Aryan Sekhavati, Director at Coast2Coast. "That's why we created this event - to turn hesitation into action, and bystanders into heroes. We expect to teach more than 500 participants this summer and help build a stronger, safer community together."

Over the years, Train the Next Hero has gained wide recognition, with coverage from major news outlets including CTV News, Global News, The Toronto Star, and CBC. Their support has helped bring national attention to the importance of public safety training and community preparedness.

The event also features some great organizations such as the Canadian Red Cross, Canadian Blood Services, and Ski Patrol to raise awareness about health and safety.

Co-founder Ashkon Pour-heidary said, "Emergencies don't come with a warning. Whether it's cardiac arrest, choking, or an overdose, knowing how to respond could mean the difference between life and death. Our goal is to ensure more people feel ready to step up when it matters most."

What to Expect at Train The Next Hero 2025

Live CPR and first aid demonstrations led by our certified Canadian Red Cross instructors, plus opportunities for attendees to practice on Manikins

Interactive workshops on medical emergencies like heart attacks, strokes, opioid overdoses, and choking - to learn how to deal with them

A youth zone with games and colouring for kids

Community resource booths, giveaways, and more

Whether you're a student, parent, caregiver, or simply a concerned community member, this event provides a supportive and inclusive environment to learn essential emergency response skills. In the midst of a crisis, when stress is high and others may depend on you, your ability to act effectively relies on preparation and practice. That's why this workshop emphasizes key life-saving techniques . By developing muscle memory through hands-on training, you'll be better equipped to respond confidently and make a meaningful difference when it matters most.

Admission is entirely free, with spots available on a first-come, first-served basis. Coast2Coast encourages families, students, frontline workers, and concerned citizens to participate.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Time: 1 PM - 6 PM

Location: Mel Lastman Square, 5100 Yonge St, North York, Toronto

Admission: Free

Certified instructors will lead hands-on training sessions throughout the day. All attendees will walk away with practical skills that could one day save a life.

How to Register

Participation is free, but space is limited.

Register online at: https://www.c2cfirstaidaquatics.com/train-the-next-hero-free-first-aid-cpr-workshop/

For questions, please contact:

contact@c2cfirstaidaquatics.com

Toll-Free: 1-866-291-9121

About Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics Inc.

Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics is a Red Cross and Heart & Stroke recognized training provider. Approved by WSIB Ontario and OHS Alberta, Coast2Coast delivers certified First Aid, CPR, BLS, and safety training across Canada. With over a decade of experience, Coast2Coast is committed to building safer communities through accessible, high-quality education.

Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics Inc. was honoured as one of the Top 3 National Training Providers by the Canadian Red Cross in 2023 and 2024. The organization has trained over 1,500 companies and more than 150,000 students across 25 locations in Canada since its business opened in 2014, and continues to grow.

