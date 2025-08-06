Calgary, Alberta and San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV: NGY) (OTC Pink: EMBYF) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") reports that the Corporation has not as yet filed its audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025, the related management's discussion and analysis, the certificates of its CEO and CFO and the related oil and gas annual disclosures (collectively, the "Required Filings") with Canadian securities regulators by the prescribed filing deadline (July 29, 2025). The Corporation and its advisors are working diligently and expeditiously to complete such work, and the Corporation intends to make the Required Filings as soon as possible.

In connection with this delayed Required Filings, the Corporation received a cease trade order ("CTO") issued by the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") on August 05, 2025. The CTO affects trading in all securities of the Corporation and will remain in effect until such time as the Corporation has made the Required Filings. If the Required Filings are made within 90 days of the date of the CTO, which the Corporation anticipates will be completed, the required filings will constitute the Corporation's application to have the CTO fully revoked.

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV: NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Stockdale Horizon Projects. The Company also now owns 100% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein relating to the timing of the filing of financial statements constitutes forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261548

SOURCE: Nexera Energy Inc.