I-ON Digital Corp: How I-ON Digital and it's Flagship ION.au Stablecoin Align with the National Digital Asset Policy Framework

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / In response to the evolving landscape of digital finance, the U.S. government's "Comprehensive Framework for Responsible Development of Digital Assets," originally driven by Executive Order 14067, outlines a clear vision: integrate digital assets into the U.S. financial system in a way that supports innovation, safeguards consumers, and enhances economic security.

At I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCQB:IONI), we believe our institutional-grade infrastructure, regulatory alignment, and gold-backed stablecoins are uniquely positioned to advance the United States' national objectives around financial innovation, economic resilience, and digital asset leadership. Here's how:

1. Gold-Backed Transparency & Stability

ION.au is a next-generation asset-backed security (ABS) token engineered to deliver institutional-grade trust, combining the transparency of blockchain with the intrinsic value of gold. Priced based on the LBMA Gold Price benchmark, it offers:

Fully auditable ownership and asset tracking

Backed by real-world gold at a 5:1 reserve ratio, ensuring unmatched stability and trust.

A foundational role across both decentralized finance (DeFi) and traditional financial systems

This structure directly aligns with the regulatory framework's emphasis on responsible innovation - anchored in real-world value, transparency, and financial stability.

2. Compliant Financial Instrumentation

ION.au is purpose-built to satisfy the highest global standards for digital asset compliance and classification, offering a level of financial rigor expected by institutional investors and regulators alike. It adheres to:

ASC 820 (Fair Value Measurement)

IFRS 9 (Financial Instruments)

SEC Regulation AB & Rule 144A (Securitization & Private Resale)

ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority) guidelines

This robust compliance framework supports the broader regulatory agenda of integrating digital assets into mainstream financial markets - while prioritizing transparency, investor protection, and cross-border interoperability.

3. Institutional-Grade Blockchain Infrastructure

I-ON's Digital Asset Platform (DAP) delivers a robust foundation for secure and compliant digital finance by providing:

Rigorous asset ownership attestation and verification

Integrated KYC/AML onboarding protocols

Smart contract-based asset issuance and management

AI-driven treasury operations and real-time compliance monitoring

AI-assisted treasury and compliance

These core capabilities directly align with federal objectives for financial interoperability, enhanced anti-money laundering (AML) enforcement, and the scalable deployment of next-generation digital asset infrastructure.

4. Enabling U.S. Competitiveness and Financial Sovereignty

I-ON is strategically advancing public and private sector engagement to help reinforce America's leadership in digital finance, by working with:

Banks pursuing tokenized reserve assets to enhance balance sheet utility

Financial institutions preparing to onboard, custody, process, trade, and report on fully compliant, institutional-grade digital assets

Treasury departments evaluating gold-backed instruments as stable, sovereign alternatives

State and regional governments - such as Texas - seeking greater financial autonomy through precious metals

These initiatives directly support the national framework's focus on economic competitiveness, financial sovereignty, and leadership in digital asset innovation.

5. Supporting the Future of Programmable Money

ION.au can integrate seamlessly with tokenized payment rails such as FedNow and a wide variety of stablecoins, offering traceable, collateralized value behind every transaction. Our infrastructure enables programmable compliance and institutional-grade transparency - an essential feature highlighted in the federal framework.

At I-ON Digital, we're not just building technology - we're helping shape a compliant, transparent, and secure future for U.S. digital finance, as well as forward-thinking solutions for the TradFi and DeFi markets, and thus playing a leadership role in the Open Finance marketplace. Learn more about how we're enabling tokenized assets, sovereign gold-backed instruments, and institutional-grade Digital Asset Platform (DAP).

