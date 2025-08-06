Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
ACCESS Newswire
06.08.2025 22:02 Uhr
IRAEmpire LLC: Selling a Small Business: Expert Guide Released by IRAEmpire

Small business owners who want to exit their venture profitably can read the free guide released by IRAEmpire. It covers various aspects of selling a small business and gives valuable tips on how to expedite the process.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / IRAEmpire.com has released a new in-depth guide to help small business owners navigate the complex process of selling their business. The resource breaks down each step in a clear, no-nonsense format, from valuation to closing, and offers insights into maximizing sale price while avoiding costly mistakes.

The guide is designed for founders, family business owners, and entrepreneurs planning to exit their businesses in the next 12-24 months. It covers key decisions, legal considerations, and proven strategies for preparing a business for sale.

Read the Free Business Selling Guide on IRAEmpire.

What's Inside the Expert Guide

IRAEmpire's latest release goes beyond basic checklists. It includes:

  • Step-by-step instructions for preparing financials, identifying buyers, and managing due diligence

  • Tips on valuation methods and what drives higher multiples

  • Common mistakes to avoid when listing or negotiating

  • Legal and tax insights to structure the deal correctly

"Our goal is to take the guesswork out of selling a small business," said IRAEmpire.com spokesperson Ryan Paulson. "Whether you're planning to retire, pivot, or cash out, this guide gives you the tools to do it right."

Why This Matters Now

With a wave of small business exits expected as baby boomers retire, and with private equity interest in Main Street businesses rising, 2025 is shaping up to be a seller's market. But only prepared owners will get top dollar. IRAEmpire's guide is designed to level the playing field by giving sellers the same insider knowledge that seasoned buyers bring to the table.

Access the Full Guide on How to Sell a Business.

About IRAEmpire.com

IRAEmpire.com is an independent platform focused on helping individuals build, protect, and transition wealth. Known for its no-fluff educational content, the site covers retirement planning, alternative assets, small business ownership, and succession strategy. IRAEmpire is committed to simplifying complex financial decisions through honest advice and expert-backed guidance.

Media Contact:
Ryan Paulson
ryan@iraempire.com

SOURCE: IRAEmpire LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/selling-a-small-business-expert-guide-released-by-iraempire-1055261

