Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform that enables embedded finance solutions for the world's innovators, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of TransactPay, a BIN Sponsorship provider that is licensed as an E-Money Institution (EMI) to issue e-money and undertake payment services in the UK and European Economic Area. As previously announced in February 2025, the acquisition of TransactPay will strengthen Marqeta's card program management capabilities in Europe, bolstering digital payments capabilities for customers in the UK and EU, and enabling existing customers to expand more easily into European markets.

With the combined capabilities of Marqeta and TransactPay, customers will be able to take advantage of card program management features in the UK and EU, and avoid the added complexity associated with engaging multiple partners. Marqeta and TransactPay customers will continue to have dedicated customer and production support, as well as strategic bank, network, and regulatory relationships, supporting card program scale throughout the region.

"In today's evolving global landscape, from regulatory modifications to rapid economic policy changes, the ability to deliver innovative payments products and scale quickly while staying compliant with requirements across Europe is critical. With the combined capabilities of TransactPay and Marqeta, we're helping our customers address these fundamental payment needs," said Marcin Glogowski, SVP Managing Director, Europe and UK CEO, Marqeta. "Our business in Europe continues to grow, with total processing volume more than doubling year-over-year. This acquisition furthers this growth and demonstrates our commitment to the European and UK markets as part of our overall global strategy."

"We are proud to continue as a trusted partner to Marqeta, combining our capabilities to help our customers accelerate growth and bring new digital payments offerings to market more efficiently," said Aaron Carpenter, CEO of TransactPay. "We look forward to continuing to grow and scale our technology with Marqeta across Europe, delivering the innovative solutions that our customers are seeking."

About Marqeta

Marqeta makes it possible for companies to build and embed financial services into their branded experience-and unlock new ways to grow their business and delight users. The Marqeta platform puts businesses in control of building financial solutions, enabling them to turn real-time data into personalized, optimized solutions for everything from consumer loyalty to capital efficiency. With compliance and security built-in, Marqeta's platform has been proven at scale, processing nearly $300 billion in annual payments volume in 2024. Marqeta is certified to operate in more than 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.marqeta.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, quotations and statements relating to technological and market trends; Marqeta's growth strategy and business as well as the growth of our current and prospective customers; Marqeta's products and services and TransactPay's products and services; and statements made by Marqeta's senior leadership. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements due to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the following: any factors creating issues with changes in domestic and international business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; and those risks and uncertainties included in the "Risk Factors" disclosed in Marqeta's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be updated from time to time in Marqeta's periodic filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and Marqeta's website at http://investors.marqeta.com. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Marqeta as of the date hereof. Marqeta disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

