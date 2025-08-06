TSS, Inc.: TSS Reports Second Quarter 2025 Revenue of $44.0 Million, Up 262%

Georgetown Facility Fully Operational, Positioning Company to Accelerate Through AI Infrastructure Boom
Upward Revision to 2025 Outlook Reflects Confidence in Continued Momentum
GEORGETOWN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / TSS, Inc. (Nasdaq:TSSI), a data center services company that integrates AI and other high-performance computing infrastructure and software and provides related data center services, today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
"In the second quarter, we delivered substantial year-over-year growth across key financial metrics, including a 262% increase in revenue, a 103% increase in Adjusted EBITDA and strong positive operating cash flow, commented Darryll Dewan, CEO of TSS, Inc. "Total revenue for the first half of 2025 exceeded total revenue in the second half of 2024. These results reflect strong operational execution and the growing leverage in our business model. Our Georgetown facility is now fully operational across all capabilities, enabling us to integrate more racks featuring the latest advanced AI technologies, shorten delivery timelines and serve a large share of the market.
"The outlook for our industry remains exceptionally strong, and demand across our core markets-particularly in data center infrastructure and AI rack integration-continues to accelerate, reinforcing our belief that we are in a significant and sustained growth cycle. With the strategic groundwork in place, we are positioned to scale capacity and address complexity to capitalize on opportunities before us and meet the growing demand for advanced, AI-driven systems."
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:
(All comparisons are to Second Quarter 2024)
Revenues of $44.0 million, up 262%
Procurement revenues of $33.0 million, up 572%
Systems Integration revenues of $9.5 million, up 91%
Facilities Management revenues of $1.5 million, down 35%; sequentially up $0.2 million from Q1 2025
Gross profit of $7.8 million, up 72%
Net income of $1.5 million, up $0.1 million
Diluted EPS of $0.06 compared to $0.06
Adjusted EBITDA of $4.0 million, up 103%
Year-to-Date 2025 Financial Highlights
(All comparisons are to the First Six Months of 2024 unless otherwise noted)
Revenues of $142.9 million, up 410%
Procurement revenues of $123.2 million, up 645%
Systems Integration revenues of $17.0 million, up 140%
Facilities Management revenues of $2.8 million, down 37%
Gross profit of $17.0 million, up 135%
Net income of $4.5 million, up 215%
Diluted EPS of $0.17, up 183% from $0.06
Adjusted EBITDA of $9.3 million, up 278%
2025 Outlook
"Given the strength of our first-half performance and increasing visibility into the second half of the year, we are raising our full-year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA outlook from at least 50% growth to at least 75% growth compared to 2024," Dewan continued. "The foundational pieces of our business are in place, and we believe a full wave of demand is still ahead. We will continue to position ourselves to grow our business organically, while exploring potential strategic opportunities."
The Company will conduct a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern time today. To participate on the conference call, please dial 888-506-0062 toll free from the U.S. or Canada. Other international callers may access the call at 1-973-528-0011. The event ID number is 664241.
Investors may also access a live audio webcast of this conference call and replay the call until August 6, 2026 at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2294/52763.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental financial measure not defined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment loss on goodwill and other intangibles, stock-based compensation, and certain extraordinary items. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe this supplemental measure of operating performance is helpful in comparing our operating results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that may or could have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on our results of operations in any particular period. We also use Adjusted EBITDA as a factor in evaluating the performance of certain management personnel when determining incentive compensation.
Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, while providing useful information, should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined under GAAP. Consistent with Regulation G under the U.S. federal securities laws, Adjusted EBITDA has been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure; this reconciliation is located under the heading "Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" following the Consolidated Statements of Operations included in this press release.
About TSS, Inc.
TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS' reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" -- that is, statements related to future -- not past -- events, plans, and prospects. In this context, forward-looking statements may address matters such as our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "guidance," "prospects," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Particular uncertainties that could adversely or positively affect our future results include: we may not have sufficient resources to fund our business and may need to issue debt or equity to obtain additional funding; our reliance on a significant portion of our revenues from a limited number of customers and our ability to diversify our customer base; risks relating to operating in a highly competitive industry; risks relating to supply chain challenges; risk related to changes in labor market conditions; risks related to the implementation of a new enterprise resource IT system; risks related to the development of our procurement services business; risks relating to rapid technological, structural, and competitive changes affecting the industries we serve; risks involved in properly managing complex projects; risks relating to the possible cancellation of customer contracts on short notice; risks relating to our ability to continue to implement our strategy, including having sufficient financial resources to carry out that strategy; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.
-- Tables Follow -
TSS, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands except par values)
June 30,
2025
December 31,
2024
(unaudited)
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
36,836
$
23,222
Contract and other receivables, net
13,997
16,203
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
4,418
851
Inventories, net
14,589
17,673
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,055
248
Total current assets
70,895
58,197
Property and equipment, net
35,288
8,591
Lease right-of-use asset
22,939
24,213
Goodwill
780
780
Restricted cash
5,000
-
Other assets
4,568
4,787
Total assets
$
139,470
$
96,568
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
82,020
$
53,340
Deferred revenues, current
3,333
2,613
Lease liabilities, current
1,891
966
Total current liabilities
87,244
56,919
Non-current Liabilities:
Long-term debt, non-current
19,541
8,200
Lease liabilities, non-current
22,648
23,540
Deferred revenues, non-current
499
771
Total non-current liabilities
42,688
32,511
Total liabilities
129,932
89,430
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
3
3
Additional paid-in capital
76,058
74,200
Treasury stock, at cost
(10,650
)
(6,730
)
Accumulated deficit
(55,873
)
(60,335
)
Total stockholders' equity
9,538
7,138
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
139,470
$
96,568
TSS, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands except per-share values)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Month Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues:
Procurement
$
33,002
$
4,914
$
123,179
$
16,538
Facilities management
1,482
2,285
2,780
4,431
Systems integration
9,486
4,960
16,970
7,083
Total revenues
43,970
12,159
142,929
28,052
Cost of revenues
36,155
7,623
125,904
20,802
Gross profit
7,815
4,536
17,025
7,250
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
4,735
2,719
9,622
5,108
Depreciation and amortization
844
117
1,054
188
Total operating expenses
5,579
2,836
10,676
5,296
Income from operations
2,236
1,700
6,349
1,954
Interest expense
859
378
2,327
706
Interest income
(175
)
(106
)
(558
)
(205
)
Other expense
-
-
-
-
Pre-tax income
1,552
1,428
4,580
1,453
Income taxes
69
26
118
36
Net income
$
1,483
$
1,402
$
4,462
$
1,417
Earnings per common share - Basic
$
0.06
$
0.06
$
0.19
$
0.06
Earnings per common share - Diluted
$
0.06
$
0.06
$
0.17
$
0.06
TSS, Inc.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (GAAP to non-GAAP)
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Month Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income
$
1,483
$
1,402
$
4,462
$
1,417
Interest expense, net
684
272
1,769
501
Depreciation and amortization
844
117
1,054
188
Income tax provision
69
26
118
36
EBITDA
$
3,080
$
1,817
$
7,403
$
2,142
Stock based compensation
930
155
1,851
305
Adjusted EBITDA
$
4,010
$
1,972
$
9,254
$
2,447
