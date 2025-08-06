Quarterly Revenue of $181.9 Million, Up 70% Year-Over-Year
Annualized Recurring Revenue of $783.5 Million, Up 83% Year-Over-Year
Adjusted EBITDA of $58.3 Million, Up 74% Year-Over-Year
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) ("Clearwater Analytics" or the "Company"), the most comprehensive technology platform for investment management, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
"Q2 was very successful, both for our standalone business and as an integrated company. Most encouraging were our meetings with clients across multiple countries, where we found near unanimous excitement and support for what we are building and how it could help transform our industry. We have moved expeditiously to reorganize the company for the next growth phase, and in doing that, we have already achieved our $20 million synergy target a full year ahead of schedule. Our strong metric-driven focus on client delight has already started to bear fruit, as evidenced by our combined non-GAAP gross margin of 77.4% for the quarter," said Sandeep Sahai, CEO of Clearwater Analytics. "Our core business continues its strong growth trajectory with revenues growing 22% in the quarter, with the gross margin of our platform exceeding 80%, a long-term target we had hoped to achieve in a few years. We are delighted to welcome Germany's largest public insurer, Versicherungskammer Group, to the Clearwater community. Their implementation of our combined Clearwater, Enfusion and Beacon solutions will serve as a powerful validation of our integrated platform strategy. Additionally, we are thrilled that our APAC team secured a significant mandate from one of the largest banks in the world to provide client reporting globally, further demonstrating our expanding international footprint."
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Summary
- Revenue: Total revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $181.9 million, an increase of 70.4%, from $106.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. Revenue from the core Clearwater business was $130.6 million, an increase of 22% from the second quarter of 2024.
- Gross Profit: Gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 increased to $118.5 million, which equates to a 65.1% GAAP gross margin, compared with gross profit of $76.9 million and GAAP gross margin of 72.0% in the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 was $140.8 million, which equates to a 77.4% non-GAAP gross margin, compared with non-GAAP gross profit of $82.7 million and non-GAAP gross margin of 77.5% in the second quarter of 2024.
- Net Income/(Loss): Net loss for the second quarter of 2025 was $24.2 million, compared with net income of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2025 increased to $34.8 million, an increase of 29.7% from $26.8 million in the second quarter of 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDAfor the second quarter of 2025was $58.3 million, an increase of 74.3%, from $33.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 32.1%, an increase of 70 basis points over the second quarter of 2024.
- Cash Flows: Operating cash flows for the second quarter of 2025 were $47.1 million. Free cash flows for the second quarter of 2025 were $44.1 million, an increase of 4.0% over the second quarter of 2024.
- Net Loss Per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share: Net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.09 in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income per basic share was $0.13, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.12 in the second quarter of 2025.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $71.9 million as of June 30, 2025. Total debt, net of debt issuance cost, was $878.1 million as of June 30, 2025.
Second Quarter 2025 Key Metrics Summary
- Annualized Recurring Revenue: As of June 30, 2025, annualized recurring revenue ("ARR") reached $783.5 million, an increase of 83% from $427.2 million as of June 30, 2024.
ARR is calculated at the end of a period by dividing the recurring revenue in the last month of such period by the number of days in the month and multiplying by 365.
- Gross Revenue Retention Rate: As of June 30, 2025, the gross revenue retention rate was 98%, compared to 99% as of June 30, 2024.
Gross revenue retention rate represents annual contract value ("ACV") at the beginning of the 12-month period ended on the reporting date less client attrition over the prior 12-month period, divided by ACV at the beginning of the 12-month period, expressed as a percentage. ACV is comprised of annualized recurring revenue plus contracted-not-billed revenue, which represents the estimated annual contracted revenue for new and existing client opportunities prior to revenue recognition.
- Net Revenue Retention Rate: As of June 30, 2025, the net revenue retention rate was 110%, compared to 110% as of June 30, 2024. Clearwater's core business net revenue retention remained at 114% as of June 30, 2025.
Net revenue retention rate is the percentage of recurring revenue from clients on the platform for 12 months and includes changes from the addition, removal, or value of assets on our platform, contractual changes that have an impact to annualized recurring revenues and lost revenue from client attrition.
Recent Business Highlights
- Clearwater Analytics announced the 2025 Insurance Investment Outsourcing Report (IIOR), revealing a record $4.5 trillion in unaffiliated general account insurance assets under management (AUM) up 24% year-over-year. Investment consultant assets under advisement grew to $2 trillion. The IIOR profiles over 100 investment managers and consultants, showcases emerging strategies across public and private markets, and provides expert perspectives to help insurers make informed decisions about investment management strategies and technology requirements.
- The Company announced a strategic partnership with Bloomberg, a milestone that supports our growth strategy and expands our reach among the world's largest investment firms. The bi-directional integration between Bloomberg AIM and Clearwater will eliminate manual workflows and deliver a seamless front-to-back experience. This collaboration reinforces Clearwater's open, interoperable platform strategy-integrating with the systems clients prefer while providing scalable middle- and back-office capabilities. It strengthens our competitive position and broadens the range of operating models we support.
- The Company announced that:
- Versicherungskammer Group (VKB), Germany's largest public insurer, selected Clearwater Analytics' platform to power their middle, back office and risk functions.
- Long-time client Wayne Cooperative Insurance expanded its relationship with Clearwater to include performance attribution and risk analytics to drive improved returns and reduced risk exposure.
- Danish pension provider, Norli Liv Pension, part of the Norli group, selected Clearwater to modernize its investment accounting, reporting, and compliance operations and benefit from a single, consolidated view of all in-house and outsourced chief investment officer managed holdings across its public and private asset classes.
- Pool Re, the UK's terrorism reinsurer overseeing more than £7.2 billion in assets, selected Clearwater's risk products to modernize its investment management infrastructure.
- HG Re Ltd. selected Clearwater to enhance its investment performance measurement and risk analytics capabilities, support data-driven investment decisions, and improve portfolio oversight.
- The Company expanded its footprint within existing clients and added marquee clients such as: Agile Investment Management, Arthrosi Therapeutics, Axonic Insurance Services, Black Swift Group, Centennial Government Advisors, Communities Foundation of Texas, Fondo de Garantias de Instituciones Financieras, Hawaii Community Foundation, Hildene Capital Management, Hoisington Investment Management Company, IAG Asset Management Limited, Kathrein Privatbank Aktiengesellschaft, Knight Management Company, Liberty Media Corporation, Los Angeles Capital Management, Missouri Farm Bureau, OFI Invest Asset Management, PacificSource Health Plans, Prudent Man Advisors, Turks and Caicos Islands National Insurance Board, and University of the Pacific.
- The Company was recognized by CNBC and Statista, Inc. on CNBC's list of the World's Top Fintech Companies 2025. The Company is the Hong Kong winner of the InsuranceAsia News Country Award for Excellence 2025 in the Most Innovative Product/Service category.
Guidance for Clearwater Analytics:
Third Quarter 2025
Revenue
$203 million to $204 million
Year-over-Year Growth
~75% to 76%
Adjusted EBITDA
~$65 million
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
~32%
Interest Expense
~$16 million
Consolidated Guidance for Clearwater Analytics:
Full Year 2025
Revenue
$726 million to $732 million
Year-over-Year Growth
~61% to 62%
Adjusted EBITDA
$232 million to $237 million
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
~32%
Total equity-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes (including one-
~$135 million
Depreciation and Amortization
~$86 million
Interest Expense
~$48 million
Certain components of the guidance given above are provided on a non-GAAP basis only without providing a reconciliation to guidance provided on a GAAP basis. Information is presented in this manner because the preparation of such a reconciliation could not be accomplished without "unreasonable efforts." The Company does not have access to certain information that would be necessary to provide such a reconciliation, including non-recurring items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. The Company does not believe that this information is likely to be significant to an assessment of the Company's ongoing operations.
Conference Call Details
Clearwater Analytics will hold a conference call and webcast on August 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss second quarter 2025 financial results, provide a general business update, and respond to analyst questions.
A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website. Please visit investors.clearwateranalytics.com at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the event to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
If you are unable to participate live, a replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call on the Company's investor relations website, along with the earnings press release, and related financial tables.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) is transforming investment management with the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, Clearwater's single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, Clearwater supports over $8.8 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at clearwateranalytics.com.
Use of non-GAAP Information
This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP effective tax rate, diluted non-GAAP share count and free cash flow.
The non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, the Company believes that this non-GAAP information is useful as an additional means for investors to evaluate its operating performance, when reviewed in conjunction with its GAAP financial statements. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and because these amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP, they should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed upon non-GAAP or operating information because this information is neither standardized across companies nor subjected to the same control activities and audit procedures that produce the Company's GAAP financial results.
The Company's non-GAAP statement of operations measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP effective tax rate, diluted non-GAAP share count and free cash flow, are adjusted to exclude the impact of certain costs, expenses, gains and losses and other specified items that management believes are not indicative of its ongoing operations. These adjusted measures exclude the impact of share-based compensation and eliminate potential differences in results of operations between periods caused by factors such as financing and capital structures, taxation positions or regimes, restructuring, transaction expenses, impairment and other charges. Please refer to the reconciliations of these measures below to what the Company believes are the most directly comparable measures evaluated in accordance with GAAP.
Use of Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, technology developments, financing and investment plans, dividend policy, competitive position, industry, economic and regulatory environment, potential growth opportunities and the effects of competition. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "aim," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from Clearwater Analytics' current expectations and include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully integrate the operations and technology of its recently completed acquisitions of Enfusion, Beacon and Bistro (the "Recent Acquisitions") with those of the Company and to obtain third party data rights, retain and incentivize the employees of the Recent Acquisitions following the close of the Recent Acquisitions, retain the Recent Acquisitions' clients, repay debt incurred in connection with the Recent Acquisitions and meet financial covenants to be imposed in connection with such debt, risks that synergies and growth from the Recent Acquisitions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, the Company's ability to keep pace with rapid technological change and market developments, including artificial intelligence, competitors in its industry, the possibility that market volatility, a downturn in economic conditions or other factors may cause negative trends or fluctuations in the value of the assets on the Company's platform, the Company's ability to manage growth, the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees, the possibility that the Company's solutions fail to perform properly, disruptions and failures in the Company's and third parties' computer equipment, cloud-based services, electronic delivery systems, networks and telecommunications systems and infrastructure, the failure to protect the Company, its customers' and/or its vendors' confidential information and/or intellectual property, claims of infringement of others' intellectual property, factors related to the Company's ownership structure as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed in Clearwater Analytics' periodic public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including but not limited to those discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed on February 26, 2025 (as amended by Amendment No. 1 thereto, filed with the SEC on March 7, 2025), and in other periodic reports filed by the Company with the SEC. These filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website.
Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the time they are made. The Company does not undertake to and specifically declines any obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share amounts and per share amounts, unaudited)
June 30
December 31
2025
2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
68,404
177,350
Short-term investments
3,518
78,139
Accounts receivable, net
148,020
106,151
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
37,656
23,006
Total current assets
257,598
384,646
Property, equipment and software, net
24,554
14,797
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
43,657
24,797
Deferred contract costs, non-current
7,926
7,013
Debt issuance costs line of credit
3,874
339
Deferred tax assets, net
669,660
602,500
Other non-current assets
6,159
3,340
Intangible assets, net
740,534
30,868
Goodwill
1,267,261
70,971
Long-term investments
30,301
Total assets
3,021,223
1,169,572
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
6,141
2,934
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
79,238
55,654
Deferred revenue
20,811
7,329
Notes payable, current portion
6,000
2,750
Operating lease liability, current portion
15,463
8,350
Tax receivable agreement liability
35
Total current liabilities
127,653
77,052
Notes payable, less current maturities and unamortized debt issuance costs
872,096
43,164
Operating lease liability, less current portion
31,311
17,655
Other long-term liabilities
2,193
1,470
Total liabilities
1,033,253
139,341
Stockholders' Equity
Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 287,637,289 shares issued
288
213
Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 4,506,422 share issued
5
Class C common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 452,622,413 shares authorized, no shares issued and
13
Class D common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 369,916,245 shares authorized, no shares issued and
22
Additional paid-in-capital
1,688,311
725,174
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
8,286
(1,113
Retained earnings
270,689
283,946
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc.
1,967,579
1,008,255
Non-controlling interests
20,391
21,976
Total stockholders' equity
1,987,970
1,030,231
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
3,021,223
1,169,572
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share amounts and per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
181,937
106,791
308,801
209,510
Cost of revenue(1)
63,423
29,890
97,347
58,069
Gross profit
118,514
76,901
211,454
151,441
Operating expenses:
Research and development(1)
49,755
35,360
87,154
73,036
Sales and marketing(1)
39,221
15,169
58,853
31,480
General and administrative(1)
44,118
22,528
72,945
43,248
Total operating expenses
133,094
73,057
218,952
147,764
Income (loss) from operations
(14,580
3,844
(7,498
3,677
Interest expense
13,464
1,082
14,383
2,181
Tax receivable agreement expense
5,915
6,201
Other income, net
(1,546
(3,508
(3,869
(7,197
Income (loss) before income taxes
(26,498
355
(18,012
2,492
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(2,347
79
(797
(19
Net income (loss)
(24,151
276
(17,215
2,511
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(926
706
(663
1,044
Net income (loss) attributable to Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc.
(23,225
(430
(16,552
1,467
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class D common stockholders stock:
Basic
(0.09
(0.00
(0.07
0.01
Diluted
(0.09
(0.00
(0.07
0.01
Weighted average shares of Class A and Class D common stock outstanding:
Basic
270,632,308
218,349,567
254,070,446
215,804,515
Diluted
270,632,308
218,349,567
254,070,446
254,208,965
(1) Amounts include equity-based compensation as follows:
Cost of revenue
4,619
3,273
8,083
6,419
Operating expenses:
Research and development
8,792
9,182
17,490
18,093
Sales and marketing
10,182
2,692
14,191
6,513
General and administrative
13,955
9,711
21,496
18,058
Total equity-based compensation expense
37,548
24,858
61,260
49,083
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss)
(24,151
276
(17,215
2,511
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
Depreciation and amortization
23,606
2,941
26,752
5,491
Noncash operating lease cost
4,643
2,312
7,018
4,545
Equity-based compensation
37,548
24,858
61,260
49,083
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
1,753
1,196
3,103
2,413
Amortization of debt issuance costs, included in interest expense
747
70
816
140
Debt extinguishment cost
419
419
Deferred tax benefit
(1,741
(970
(491
(1,992
Accretion of discount on investments
(602
(284
(1,177
Realized (gain) loss on investments
24
(112
24
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
15,641
(42
10,345
(4,718
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(8,846
3,105
(11,422
(1,093
Deferred contract acquisition costs
(3,363
(1,024
(3,356
(1,771
Accounts payable
1,768
271
850
335
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
75
5,256
(5,049
(4,183
Tax receivable agreement liability
6,199
(35
4,355
Other long-term liabilities
(1,018
(1,018
Net cash provided by operating activities
47,081
43,870
71,581
53,963
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property, equipment and software
(2,987
(1,454
(4,455
(2,947
Purchases of intangible assets
(184
(184
Purchase of held to maturity investments
(3,009
(4,686
(3,009
Purchases of available-for-sale investments
(35,493
(67,390
Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale investments
89,479
Proceeds from maturities of investments
4,175
38,307
20,375
59,842
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(1,074,783
(40,121
(1,074,783
(40,121
Payment of asset acquisition holdback liability
(10,000
(10,000
Payment of initial direct costs for operating leases
(89
(104
(89
(104
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,083,868
(41,874
(984,343
(53,729
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from exercise of options
168
5
168
109
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(4,937
(4,307
(29,339
(33,081
Proceeds from borrowings, net of payment of debt issuance costs
926,634
924,475
Repayments of borrowings
(96,375
(97,063
(688
Payment of business acquisition holdback liability
(780
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
3,316
2,795
3,316
2,795
Payment of tax distributions
(8
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
828,806
(1,507
801,557
(31,653
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
1,226
(38
2,259
(251
Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
(206,755
451
(108,946
(31,670
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
275,159
189,644
177,350
221,765
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
68,404
190,095
68,404
190,095
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid for interest
473
851
1,755
1,762
Cash paid for income taxes
273
144
856
590
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, equipment and software included in accounts
64
55
64
55
Acquisition of Bistro intangible assets paid in common stock
102,729
Business acquisition liability included in accrued expenses and other
3,122
3,122
Tax distributions payable to Continuing Equity Owners included in accrued expenses
13
3,209
13
3,209
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
(in thousands, except percentages)
Net income (loss)
(24,151)
(13%)
276
0%
Adjustments:
Interest expense
13,464
7%
1,082
1%
Depreciation and amortization
23,606
13%
2,941
3%
Equity-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes
38,843
21%
25,151
24%
Tax receivable agreement expense
0%
5,915
6%
Transaction expenses(1)
10,433
6%
875
1%
Amortization of prepaid management fees and reimbursable expenses
10
0%
637
2%
Provision for (benefit from) income tax expense
(2,347)
(1%)
79
0%
Other income, net
(1,546)
(1%)
(3,508)
(3%)
Adjusted EBITDA
58,312
32%
33,448
31%
Revenue
181,937
100%
106,791
100%
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
(in thousands, except percentages)
Net income (loss)
(17,215)
(6%)
2,511
1%
Adjustments:
Interest expense
14,383
5%
2,181
1%
Depreciation and amortization
26,752
9%
5,491
3%
Equity-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes
66,405
22%
53,632
26%
Tax receivable agreement expense
0%
6,201
3%
Transaction expenses(1)
17,713
6%
1,678
1%
Amortization of prepaid management fees and reimbursable expenses
10
0%
1,172
2%
Provision for (benefit from) income tax expense
(797)
0%
(19)
0%
Other income, net
(3,869)
(1%)
(7,197)
(3%)
Adjusted EBITDA
103,382
33%
65,650
31%
Revenue
308,801
100%
209,510
100%
(1) Transaction expenses primarily consist of severance costs, transaction related bonuses, professional legal fees and administrative costs for closed acquisitions.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net cash provided by operating activities
47,081
43,870
71,581
53,963
Less: Purchases of property, equipment and software
2,987
1,454
4,455
2,947
Free Cash Flow
44,094
42,416
67,126
51,016
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information
(In thousands, except share amounts and per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
181,937
106,791
308,801
209,510
Gross profit
118,514
76,901
211,454
151,441
Adjustments:
Equity-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes
4,797
3,318
9,171
6,840
Depreciation and amortization
17,478
2,494
20,242
4,596
Gross profit, non-GAAP
140,789
82,713
240,867
162,877
As a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP
77
77
78
78
Cost of Revenue
63,423
29,890
97,347
58,069
Adjustments:
Equity-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes
4,797
3,318
9,171
6,840
Depreciation and amortization
17,478
2,494
20,242
4,596
Cost of revenue, non-GAAP
41,148
24,078
67,934
46,633
As a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP
23
23
22
22
Research and development
49,755
35,360
87,154
73,036
Adjustments:
Equity-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes
8,984
9,306
18,811
21,180
Depreciation and amortization
392
164
514
365
Research and development, non-GAAP
40,379
25,890
67,829
51,491
As a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP
22
24
22
25
Sales and marketing
39,221
15,169
58,853
31,480
Adjustments:
Equity-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes
10,314
2,772
15,314
6,941
Depreciation and amortization
4,916
155
5,069
290
Sales and marketing, non-GAAP
23,991
12,242
38,470
24,249
As a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP
13
11
12
12
General and administrative
44,118
22,528
72,945
43,248
Adjustments:
Equity-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes
14,748
9,755
23,109
18,671
Depreciation and amortization
820
128
927
240
Amortization of prepaid management fees and reimbursable expenses
10
637
10
1,172
Transaction expenses
10,433
875
17,713
1,678
General and administrative, non-GAAP
18,107
11,133
31,186
21,487
As a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP
10
10
10
10
Income (loss) from operations
(14,580
3,844
(7,498
3,677
Adjustments:
Equity-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes
38,843
25,151
66,405
53,632
Depreciation and amortization
23,606
2,941
26,752
5,491
Amortization of prepaid management fees and reimbursable expenses
10
637
10
1,172
Transaction expenses
10,433
875
17,713
1,678
Income from operations, non-GAAP
58,312
33,448
103,382
65,650
As a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP
32
31
33
31
Net income (loss)
(24,151
276
(17,215
2,511
Adjustments:
Equity-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes
38,843
25,151
66,405
53,632
Depreciation and amortization
23,606
2,941
26,752
5,491
Tax receivable agreement expense
5,915
6,201
Amortization of prepaid management fees and reimbursable expenses
10
637
10
1,172
Transaction expenses
10,433
875
17,713
1,678
Tax impacts of adjustments to net income (loss) (1)
(13,946
(8,968
(24,014
(17,667
Net income, non-GAAP
34,795
26,827
69,651
53,018
As a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP
19
25
23
25
Net income per share basic, non-GAAP
0.13
0.12
0.27
0.25
Net income per share diluted, non-GAAP
0.12
0.10
0.24
0.21
Weighted-average common shares outstanding basic
270,632,308
218,349,567
254,070,446
215,804,515
Weighted-average common shares outstanding diluted
288,379,436
256,090,273
285,036,703
254,208,965
(1) The non-GAAP effective tax rate was 25% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and has been used to adjust the provision for income taxes for non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share.
