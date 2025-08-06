Amrize Ltd / Key word(s): Quarter Results
CHICAGO/ZUG, August 6, 2025 - Amrize (AMRZ) announced today its second quarter 2025 financial results.
Jan Jenisch, Chairman and CEO: "We successfully listed Amrize on the NYSE and SIX on June 23 and we now begin our growth journey as Amrize in a position of strength, ready to serve our customers as the partner of choice for the professional builders of North America.
In the second quarter, we successfully navigated a challenging environment, generating stable revenue and strong margins showing the resilience and strength of our business and market positions.
With a growing order book, we are partnering with our customers to advance their most critical projects from infrastructure modernization and onshoring of advanced manufacturing to data center expansion and the need to bridge the housing gap.
The steps we are taking from investing in our growth to driving synergies across the business provide the foundation for us to capitalize on the strong, long-term demand across our $200 billion addressable market. With an investment grade balance sheet and substantial financial firepower to fuel our growth, we are ready to deliver superior value to all stakeholders.
I thank our 19,000 Amrize teammates across North America who are delivering for our customers and empowering our growth in every U.S. state and Canadian province."
Expanding Margins with the ASPIRE Program
Amrize launched its ASPIRE program to accelerate synergies and profitable growth. Leveraging its scale across 1,000 sites and two business segments, Amrize is optimizing third party spending and driving efficiencies in its operational footprint and logistics network.
With the ASPIRE program, Amrize is targeting more than $250 million in synergies through 2028, delivering over 50 basis points of margin improvement per year. The company expects to begin achieving incremental savings in the second half of 2025, with the full annual savings run rate starting in 2026.
Investing for Growth
Amrize continued to invest for growth through CapEx and value accretive M&A. Highlights include:
Established Investment-Grade Balance Sheet
Amrize has established a strong balance sheet and capital structure. In the second quarter, the company successfully secured $5.3 billion of senior notes, and $930 million of short-term borrowings under the company's $2 billion commercial paper program.
Cash and cash equivalents were $601 million as of June 30, 2025, resulting in Gross Debt balance of $6.2 billion and a Net Debt[1] balance of $5.6 billion and a Net Leverage Ratio[2] of 1.8x. The company expects to achieve a Net Leverage Ratio of below 1.5x by the end of the year.
S&P Global Ratings and Moody's Ratings have rated Amrize investment grate at BBB+ and Baa1, respectively, with a stable outlook.
With its strong balance sheet and cash generation, Amrize will maintain a growth-focused capital allocation strategy to prioritize investments in the business, value accretive M&A and shareholder returns.
[1]Net Debt represents a non-GAAP measure which is defined on page 7 and reconciled on page 12 and 13.
[2]Net leverage ratio represents a non-GAAP measure which is defined on page 7 and reconciled on page 12 and 13.
Revenues were stable at $3,220 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $3,243 million in 2024, highlighting resilient performance in a challenging market environment with inclement weather in the quarter. Public sector spending resulted in steady infrastructure demand during the quarter. Commercial customers continued executing on larger projects, while market uncertainty has impacted the timing of capital spending for new project starts. Higher interest rates limited existing home sales and new construction in the residential market.
Net income was $428 million for the second quarter of 2025, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, compared with Net income of $473 million, or $0.86 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $947 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared with $1,003 million in the second quarter of 2024. Second quarter results include an additional $42 million of standalone corporate costs that are not reflected in second quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA. Excluding these standalone corporate costs, margins were stable during a period of softer market volumes.
[3] Adjusted EBITDA represents a non-GAAP measure which is defined on page 7 and reconciled on page 12 and 13.
[4] Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents a non-GAAP measure which is defined on page 7 and reconciled on page 12 and 13.
Building Materials Revenues were $2,250 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $2,274 million in 2024. Second quarter 2025 Revenues were supported by public infrastructure spending, strong commercial investments in energy infrastructure and mega-projects. Market uncertainty and inclement weather affected the timing of new commercial and residential construction starts, with volumes improving as the quarter progressed.
Cement volumes for the second quarter decreased 6.3%, while the average sales price per ton of cement increased 0.5%. Aggregates volumes decreased 2.9%, while the average sales price per ton of aggregates increased 6.7%. Pricing was driven by strong infrastructure spending and Amrize's market-leading positions and unparalleled footprint.
Second quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA for the Building Materials segment was $758 million, compared to $770 million in 2024. Disciplined pricing, operational performance and a highly efficient distribution and logistics network resulted in strong margin performance even in a challenging market environment.
Long term market growth is expected to be driven by infrastructure modernization, onshoring of manufacturing, data center expansion and the need to bridge the housing gap.
Executing on its growth strategy, the company acquired the operations of Langley Concrete Group, Inc., expanding its market position in Canada, and opened a greenfield aggregates quarry in Oklahoma to serve the fast growing Dallas-Fort Worth market. Amrize is also on track with key CapEx investments to expand capacity and improve efficiency across its market-leading cement plants, including at Amrize's flagship Ste. Genevieve plant, North America's largest and market-leading cement plant.
[5] Segment Adjusted EBITDA represents a non-GAAP measure which is defined on page 7 and reconciled on page 12 and 13.
[6] Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents a non-GAAP measure which is defined on page 7 and reconciled on page 12 and 13.
Building Envelope Revenues were $970 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $969 million in 2024. The increase in Revenues was driven by the acquisition of Ox Engineered Products, which contributed $33 million in Revenues. Higher interest rates continued to limit new construction and the housing market, while the repair and refurbishment market continues to provide steady demand.
Second quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA for the Building Envelope segment was $261 million, compared to $263 million in 2024. Disciplined pricing and effective cost management in a challenging environment helped offset softer residential demand and enabled the company to deliver stable margins for the quarter.
Long term market growth is expected to be driven by single-family and multi-family residential building to bridge the housing gap, data center expansion, onshoring of manufacturing and expansion of logistics and warehousing.
Investing for growth, the company is on track to open a new state-of-the-art Malarkey shingle factory in Indiana in the second half of 2026 to increase production capacity and expand market share in the attractive Midwest and Eastern markets.
Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Targets[7]
Amrize is providing the following financial targets for fiscal year 2025:
The company's 2025 financial targets include the following underlying assumptions:
About Amrize
Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) is building North America, as the partner of choice for professional builders with advanced branded solutions from foundation to rooftop. With over 1,000 sites and a highly efficient distribution network, we deliver for our customers in every U.S. state and Canadian province. Our 19,000 teammates uniquely serve every construction market from infrastructure, commercial and residential to new build, repair and refurbishment. Amrize achieved $11.7 billion in revenue in 2024 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the SIX Swiss Exchange. We are ready to build your ambition.
[7] The Company provides forward-looking guidance regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Net Leverage Ratio. The Company cannot, without unreasonable effort, forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures. These items include acquisition and integration costs, supply chain optimization, restructuring, foreign exchange rate changes, as well as other non-cash and unusual items that are difficult to predict in advance to include in a GAAP estimate. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the items.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this presentation may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, such as statements regarding expected cost savings, future financial targets, business strategies, management's views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the assumptions underlying such expected cost savings, targets, strategies, and statements. Forward-looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or that include the words "will," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "forecasts," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of political, economic and market conditions and geopolitical events; the logistical and other challenges inherent in our operations; the actions and initiatives of current and potential competitors; the level and volatility of, interest rates and other market indices; the ability of Amrize to maintain satisfactory credit ratings; the outcome of pending litigation; the impact of current, pending and future legislation and regulation; factors related to the failure of Amrize to achieve some or all of the expected strategic benefits or opportunities expected from the separation; that Amrize may incur material costs and expenses as a result of the separation; that Amrize has no history operating as an independent, publicly traded company; Amrize's obligation to indemnify Holcim pursuant to the agreements entered into connection with the separation and the risk Holcim may not fulfill any obligations to indemnify Amrize under such agreements; that under applicable tax law, Amrize may be liable for certain tax liabilities of Holcim following the separation if Holcim were to fail to pay such taxes; the fact that Amrize may receive worse commercial terms from third-parties for services it presently receives from Holcim; the fact that certain of Amrize's executive officers and directors may have actual or potential conflicts of interest because of their previous positions at Holcim; potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel; and that Amrize can not rely on the earnings, assets or cash flow of Holcim; Holcim will not provide funds to finance Amrize's working capital or other cash requirements and other factors which can be found in Amrize's media releases and Amrize's filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
FINANCIAL MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS[1]
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Segment Adjusted EBITDA including unallocated corporate costs.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenues.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net income (loss), excluding unallocated corporate costs, Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, Loss on impairments, Other non-operating income, net, Interest expense, net, Income tax expense, Income from equity method investments, and certain other items, such as costs related to acquisitions, certain litigation costs, restructuring costs, charges associated with non-core sites, certain warranty charges related to a pre-acquisition manufacturing issue and transaction costs related to the Spin-off.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenues.
Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Segment Adjusted EBITDA excluding unallocated corporate costs.
Net Leverage Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by trailing 12 months Adjusted EBITDA.
Net Debt is defined as the sum of Short-term borrowing, Long-term debt and Current portion of long-term debt minus Cash and cash equivalents.
This media release contains certain financial measures of historical performance and financial positions that are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). We refer to these measures as "non-GAAP" financial measures. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful information to help describe the performance of Amrize.
We believe these adjusted financial measures facilitate analysis and comparisons of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the company's and our business segments' core operating performance, and may assist investors with comparisons to prior periods and assessing trends in our underlying businesses. These adjustments are consistent with how management views our businesses. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluating Amrize's and each business segment's ongoing performance.
Our non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement and should be read together with, and are not an alternative or substitute for, and should not be considered superior to, our reported financial results. Accordingly, users of our financial statements should not place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. As required by SEC rules, the tables on pages 14 and 15 below present a reconciliation of our presented non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
