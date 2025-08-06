Amdocs Management Limited: A1 Macedonia Selects Amdocs to Modernize its Monetization Platforms

System modernization to drive agility, security, and a convergent future-ready foundation for A1 Macedonia's monetization operations, bringing operational efficiencies and an improved customer experience

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services for communications and media companies, announced today that A1 Macedonia has selected Amdocs to modernize its monetization platforms. This transformation is designed to support A1 Macedonia's digital growth strategy and deliver future-proof capabilities that will enhance customer experiences and operational performance.

Under this agreement, Amdocs will deploy its market-leading billing, charging, and product catalog solutions, delivering a converged and cloud-ready foundation.

The new platform will feature advanced security and will serve as a robust foundation for the convergent consolidation of A1 Macedonia's monetization engines, driving agility, scalability, and streamlined operations.

Through this modernization, A1 Macedonia can unlock new levels of flexibility and responsiveness across its operations, accelerating innovation cycles and enabling the quick launch of new products and services.

"We're excited to embark on this modernization initiative with Amdocs," said Mladen Gjorgioski, IT and Services Director at A1 Macedonia. "Their track record and technology leadership provide us with the confidence to evolve our monetization platforms for the future. This collaboration enables us to achieve operational efficiencies, build future-proof, secure platforms, and deliver agile, superior user experiences for our customers."

"This announcement builds on the momentum we've seen across the region, including our recent collaboration with A1 Group, and highlights the growing demand for future-ready and flexible monetization capabilities," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "By adopting our next-generation monetization platforms, A1 Macedonia will be well-positioned to support their growth ambitions, including faster time to market, and seamless user experiences."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

