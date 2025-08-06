Transaction accelerates commercialization of solid-state transformer technology for future global applications in data centers and energy storage

Reflects Eaton's commitment to delivering innovative solutions to the world's energy needs

Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Resilient Power Systems Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative energy solutions, including solid-state transformer-based technology.

"Resilient's innovative technology, offering high density electrical power in a smaller footprint than comparable solutions, will support our customers' need to lower costs, improve power reliability and increase efficiency," said Heath Monesmith, president and chief operating officer, Electrical Sector. "As we accelerate our strategy by investing for growth in new, innovative solutions, we welcome the Resilient team to Eaton and are excited for the opportunity to scale this next-generation medium voltage solid-state transformer technology for growing global markets like data center and energy storage."

Resilient Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer Tom Keister said, "We are excited to join Eaton, and believe our combined teams, capabilities and leading technology will support our continued growth in new products and markets, including data centers. Our ultra compact solid-state transformers can improve energy efficiency, time to market for projects, and support a reliable grid."

Resilient Power Systems Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. Today, its line of ultra-compact EV charging depots connect directly to the existing distribution grid allowing clients to deploy EV fleet and public charging stations quickly and efficiently. And in the future, Resilient's highly differentiated technology has additional application potential for data centers, enabling customers to increase power density and revenue generation.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

