Viemed Healthcare, Inc.: Viemed Healthcare Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD), an in-home clinical care provider of post-acute respiratory healthcare equipment and services in the United States, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD; comparisons are to the period ended June 30, 2024 unless otherwise noted):

Net revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 were $63.1 million, setting another Company record, representing an increase of $8.1 million, or 14.7%, over net revenues reported for the comparable quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Net income attributable to Viemed for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 totaled $3.2 million, or $0.08per diluted share, an increase of 115.1% over net income attributable to Viemed of $1.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 totaled $14.3 million, an 11.5% increase as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased and cancelled 270,061 common shares under its share repurchase program at a cost of $1.8 million, representing an average buyback price of $6.79 per share.

The Company increased its ventilator patient count to 12,152 as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 11.4% over June 30, 2024, and a 2.9% sequential increase from March 31,2025.

The Company increased its PAP therapy patient count to 26,260 as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 51.4% over June 30, 2024, and a 14.7% sequential increase from March 31,2025. The Company's sleep resupply patient count was 25,246 as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 25.1% over June 30, 2024, and a 10.0% sequential increase from March 31,2025.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company maintains a strong cash balance of $20.0 million and an overall working capital balance of $18.0 million. Long term debt as of June 30, 2025 amounted to $3.5 million and the Company has $55 million available under existing credit facilities.

On July 1, 2025, Viemed closed on the previously announced acquisition of Lehan's Medical Equipment ("Lehan") for a base purchase price of $26 million, subject to customary adjustments, plus estimated contingent payments of $2.2 million. Financial results for Lehan will be included in the Company's results beginning with the third quarter of 2025.

Updated Full Year 2025 Guidance (all dollar amounts are USD):

Net revenue for the year ending December 31, 2025 is expected to be in the range of $271 million to $277 million, increased from the prior range of $256 million to $265 million. The increase in the range is primarily related to the inclusion of Lehan's anticipated results for the second half of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2025 is expected to be in the range of $59 million to $62 million, increased from the prior range of $55 million to $58 million. The increase in the range is primarily related to the inclusion of Lehan's anticipated results for the second half of 2025. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below for further information on this non-GAAP financial guidance.

Casey Hoyt, Viemed's CEO, noted, "Viemed's focus as a company is on improving the quality of life for patients with compassionate care in the home. We are at the forefront of delivering greater patient satisfaction with better outcomes at a lower total cost of care, including in complex respiratory care and now women's health driven by our acquisition of Lehan's. During the past two years, we have significantly increased the patient populations we can address and invested in a technology-enabled clinical approach that extends the capabilities and impact of our certified Respiratory Therapists. Our model of care is rare in the industry, and we believe it will continue to serve us well in today's rapidly evolving regulatory environment.

"The solid execution of our vent and sleep businesses - together with continued leveraging of expenses - produced second quarter results that met our expectations and kept us on track for our organic growth targets in 2025. The addition of Lehan's enabled us to increase our full year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, and the early progress from our integration plans reinforces the confidence we have in accelerating their growth. The strong operating cash flow during the quarter continues to contribute to our rock-solid balance sheet. We have successfully deployed that capital into share repurchases and have remained active to date with that program in the third quarter."

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

877-407-6176 (US Toll-Free)

+1 201-689-8451 (International)

Live Audio Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=4jnXGdPH

Following the conclusion of the call, an audio recording and transcript of the call can be accessed on the Company's website.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is an in-home clinical care provider of post-acute respiratory healthcare equipment and services in the United States, including non-invasive ventilators (NIV), sleep therapy, staffing, and other complementary products and services. Viemed focuses on efficient and effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy, education and counseling to patients in their homes using high-touch and high-tech services. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "potential", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "should", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including the Company's net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025, and the anticipated synergies and other benefits of the acquisition of Lehan's Medical Equipment, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business, market and economic conditions in the regions in which the we operate; significant capital requirements and operating risks that we may be subject to; our ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; volatility in the market price of our common shares; the state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; inflation; reductions in reimbursement rates and audits of reimbursement claims by various governmental and private payor entities; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; dependence on key suppliers; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; competition; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on our information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which we are exposed; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; the overall difficult litigation and regulatory environment; increased competition; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by us; and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events or health epidemics or concerns, and claims resulting from such events or concerns, as well as other general economic, market and business conditions; and other factors beyond our control; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

This press release contains non-GAAP financial guidance. There is no reliable or reasonably estimable comparable GAAP measure for the Company's non-GAAP financial guidance because the Company is not able to reliably predict the impact of certain items that typically have one or more of the following characteristics: highly variable, difficult to project, unusual in nature, significant to the results of a particular period or not indicative of future operating results. Similar charges or gains were recognized in prior periods and will likely reoccur in future periods. As a result, reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. The variability of the specified items may have a significant and unpredictable impact on the Company's future GAAP results.

The Company's financial guidance in this press release excludes the impact of potential future strategic acquisitions and any items that have not yet been identified or quantified. This guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties inherent in all forward-looking statements, as outlined above.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

At June 30, 2025 At December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,016 $ 17,540 Accounts receivable, net 26,549 24,911 Inventory 4,324 4,320 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,402 6,109 Total current assets $ 55,291 $ 52,880 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 79,735 76,279 Finance lease right-of-use assets 13 50 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,639 2,831 Equity investments 2,794 2,794 Deferred tax asset 10,359 8,398 Identifiable intangibles, net 783 848 Goodwill 32,989 32,989 Total long-term assets $ 129,312 $ 124,189 TOTAL ASSETS $ 184,603 $ 177,069 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade payables $ 8,253 $ 5,322 Deferred revenue 7,193 6,694 Income taxes payable 1,450 3,883 Accrued liabilities 18,644 20,157 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 15 50 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 895 811 Current portion of long-term debt 820 409 Total current liabilities $ 37,270 $ 37,326 Long-term liabilities Accrued liabilities 549 846 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,695 2,007 Long-term debt 3,465 3,589 Total long-term liabilities $ 5,709 $ 6,442 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 42,979 $ 43,768 Commitments and Contingencies - - SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock - No par value: unlimited authorized; 39,605,005 and 39,132,897 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 27,787 23,365 Additional paid-in capital 18,102 18,337 Retained earnings 93,842 89,691 TOTAL VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 139,731 $ 131,393 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 1,893 1,908 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 141,624 133,301 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 184,603 $ 177,069

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except outstanding shares and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 63,056 $ 54,965 $ 122,185 $ 105,558 Cost of revenue 26,325 22,073 52,175 42,864 Gross profit $ 36,731 $ 32,892 $ 70,010 $ 62,694 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 28,803 26,503 57,228 51,317 Research and development 847 758 1,644 1,508 Stock-based compensation 2,341 1,620 4,652 3,052 Depreciation and amortization 353 377 701 792 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (636 ) (545 ) (3,004 ) (332 ) Other expense (income), net (72 ) 563 (147 ) 537 Income from operations $ 5,095 $ 3,616 $ 8,936 $ 5,820 Non-operating income and expenses Loss on investments - (1,117 ) - (1,050 ) Interest expense, net (132 ) (254 ) (311 ) (404 ) Net income before taxes 4,963 2,245 8,625 4,366 Provision for income taxes 1,713 768 2,665 1,286 Net income $ 3,250 $ 1,477 $ 5,960 $ 3,080 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 93 9 178 9 Net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc. $ 3,157 $ 1,468 $ 5,782 $ 3,071 Net income per share Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.15 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.14 $ 0.08 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 39,515,247 38,822,980 39,471,244 38,558,479 Diluted 41,083,760 40,553,449 41,393,523 40,313,042

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 5,960 $ 3,080 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 13,504 12,594 Stock-based compensation expense 4,652 3,052 Distributions of earnings received from equity method investments - 147 Income from equity method investments - (261 ) Loss from debt investment - 1,219 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (3,004 ) (332 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 64 85 Deferred income tax benefit (1,961 ) - Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable, net (1,638 ) (8,225 ) Inventory (4 ) 470 Prepaid expenses and other assets (150 ) 1,523 Trade payables 1,598 1,114 Deferred revenue 499 394 Accrued liabilities (1,979 ) (904 ) Income tax payable/receivable (2,433 ) (2,599 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,108 $ 11,357 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (23,612 ) (14,940 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (2,999 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 13,355 1,407 Net cash used in investing activities $ (10,257 ) $ (16,532 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of options 1,368 325 Principal payments on term notes (220 ) (810 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facilities - 3,000 Payments for debt issuance costs - (151 ) Shares redeemed to pay income tax (1,631 ) (972 ) Shares repurchased under the share repurchase program (1,664 ) - Repayments of finance lease liabilities (35 ) (249 ) Distributions to non-controlling interest (193 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (2,375 ) $ 1,143 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,476 (4,032 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 17,540 12,839 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 20,016 $ 8,807 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 212 $ 515 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds $ 7,059 $ 3,841 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash transactions Equipment and other fixed asset purchases payable at end of period $ 3,955 $ 2,725 Equipment sales receivable at end of period $ 986 $ 2,187 Repurchases of shares not yet settled $ 169 $ -

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release refers to "Adjusted EBITDA", which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides helpful information with respect to the Company's operating performance as viewed by management, including a view of the Company's business that is not dependent on the impact of the Company's capitalization structure and items that are not part of the Company's day-to-day operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) to compare the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis, (ii) to calculate incentive compensation for the Company's employees, (iii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's internal annual operating budget, and (iv) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company's operational strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company's operating performance in the same manner as management. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of the Company's financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations; and other companies in the Company's industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, certain items (mostly non-cash) are excluded from net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc., including depreciation and amortization of capitalized assets, net interest expense, stock based compensation, transaction costs, impairment of assets, and taxes.

The following table is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc., the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc. $ 3,157 $ 2,625 $ 4,316 $ 3,878 $ 1,468 $ 1,603 $ 3,477 $ 2,919 Add back: Depreciation & amortization 6,891 6,613 6,366 6,408 6,309 6,285 5,918 5,975 Interest expense, net 132 179 147 225 254 150 256 237 Stock-based compensation(a) 2,341 2,311 1,521 1,712 1,620 1,432 1,534 1,453 Transaction costs(b) 53 85 11 12 221 110 61 177 Impairment of assets(c) - - - 125 2,173 - - - Income tax expense 1,713 952 1,881 1,594 768 518 1,599 1,320 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,287 $ 12,765 $ 14,242 $ 13,954 $ 12,813 $ 10,098 $ 12,845 $ 12,081

(a) Represents non-cash, equity-based compensation expense associated with option and RSU awards.

(b) Represents transaction costs and expenses related to acquisition and integration efforts associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions.

(c) Represents impairments of the fair value of investment and litigation-related assets.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Key Financial and Operational Information

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except vent patients)

(Unaudited)

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Financial Information: Revenue $ 63,056 $ 59,129 $ 60,695 $ 58,004 $ 54,965 $ 50,593 $ 50,739 $ 49,402 Gross Profit $ 36,731 $ 33,279 $ 36,138 $ 34,371 $ 32,892 $ 29,802 $ 32,111 $ 30,562 Gross Profit % 58 % 56 % 60 % 59 % 60 % 59 % 63 % 62 % Net Income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc. $ 3,157 $ 2,625 $ 4,316 $ 3,878 $ 1,468 $ 1,603 $ 3,477 $ 2,919 Cash and Cash Equivalents (As of) $ 20,016 $ 10,160 $ 17,540 $ 11,347 $ 8,807 $ 7,309 $ 12,839 $ 10,078 Total Assets (As of) $ 184,603 $ 178,079 $ 177,069 $ 169,526 $ 163,947 $ 154,875 $ 154,895 $ 149,400 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 14,287 $ 12,765 $ 14,242 $ 13,954 $ 12,813 $ 10,098 $ 12,845 $ 12,081 Operational Information: Vent Patients(2) 12,152 11,809 11,795 11,374 10,905 10,450 10,327 10,244 PAP Therapy Patients(3) 26,260 22,899 21,338 19,478 17,349 15,726 14,900 14,788 Sleep Resupply Patients(4) 25,246 22,941 24,478 22,143 20,185 18,904 18,902 18,544

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

(2) Vent Patients represents the number of active ventilator patients on recurring billing service at the end of each calendar quarter.

(3) PAP Therapy Patients represents the number of distinct patients billed for PAP therapy services during each calendar quarter.

(4) Sleep Resupply Patients represents the number of distinct patients who received supplies through our sleep resupply program during each calendar quarter.

