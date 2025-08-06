Viemed Healthcare, Inc.: Viemed Healthcare Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD), an in-home clinical care provider of post-acute respiratory healthcare equipment and services in the United States, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.
Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD; comparisons are to the period ended June 30, 2024 unless otherwise noted):
Net revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 were $63.1 million, setting another Company record, representing an increase of $8.1 million, or 14.7%, over net revenues reported for the comparable quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Net income attributable to Viemed for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 totaled $3.2 million, or $0.08per diluted share, an increase of 115.1% over net income attributable to Viemed of $1.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 totaled $14.3 million, an 11.5% increase as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.
During the second quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased and cancelled 270,061 common shares under its share repurchase program at a cost of $1.8 million, representing an average buyback price of $6.79 per share.
The Company increased its ventilator patient count to 12,152 as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 11.4% over June 30, 2024, and a 2.9% sequential increase from March 31,2025.
The Company increased its PAP therapy patient count to 26,260 as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 51.4% over June 30, 2024, and a 14.7% sequential increase from March 31,2025. The Company's sleep resupply patient count was 25,246 as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 25.1% over June 30, 2024, and a 10.0% sequential increase from March 31,2025.
As of June 30, 2025, the Company maintains a strong cash balance of $20.0 million and an overall working capital balance of $18.0 million. Long term debt as of June 30, 2025 amounted to $3.5 million and the Company has $55 million available under existing credit facilities.
On July 1, 2025, Viemed closed on the previously announced acquisition of Lehan's Medical Equipment ("Lehan") for a base purchase price of $26 million, subject to customary adjustments, plus estimated contingent payments of $2.2 million. Financial results for Lehan will be included in the Company's results beginning with the third quarter of 2025.
Updated Full Year 2025 Guidance (all dollar amounts are USD):
Net revenue for the year ending December 31, 2025 is expected to be in the range of $271 million to $277 million, increased from the prior range of $256 million to $265 million. The increase in the range is primarily related to the inclusion of Lehan's anticipated results for the second half of 2025.
Adjusted EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2025 is expected to be in the range of $59 million to $62 million, increased from the prior range of $55 million to $58 million. The increase in the range is primarily related to the inclusion of Lehan's anticipated results for the second half of 2025. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below for further information on this non-GAAP financial guidance.
Casey Hoyt, Viemed's CEO, noted, "Viemed's focus as a company is on improving the quality of life for patients with compassionate care in the home. We are at the forefront of delivering greater patient satisfaction with better outcomes at a lower total cost of care, including in complex respiratory care and now women's health driven by our acquisition of Lehan's. During the past two years, we have significantly increased the patient populations we can address and invested in a technology-enabled clinical approach that extends the capabilities and impact of our certified Respiratory Therapists. Our model of care is rare in the industry, and we believe it will continue to serve us well in today's rapidly evolving regulatory environment.
"The solid execution of our vent and sleep businesses - together with continued leveraging of expenses - produced second quarter results that met our expectations and kept us on track for our organic growth targets in 2025. The addition of Lehan's enabled us to increase our full year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, and the early progress from our integration plans reinforces the confidence we have in accelerating their growth. The strong operating cash flow during the quarter continues to contribute to our rock-solid balance sheet. We have successfully deployed that capital into share repurchases and have remained active to date with that program in the third quarter."
ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
Viemed is an in-home clinical care provider of post-acute respiratory healthcare equipment and services in the United States, including non-invasive ventilators (NIV), sleep therapy, staffing, and other complementary products and services. Viemed focuses on efficient and effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy, education and counseling to patients in their homes using high-touch and high-tech services. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "potential", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "should", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including the Company's net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025, and the anticipated synergies and other benefits of the acquisition of Lehan's Medical Equipment, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business, market and economic conditions in the regions in which the we operate; significant capital requirements and operating risks that we may be subject to; our ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; volatility in the market price of our common shares; the state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; inflation; reductions in reimbursement rates and audits of reimbursement claims by various governmental and private payor entities; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; dependence on key suppliers; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; competition; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on our information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which we are exposed; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; the overall difficult litigation and regulatory environment; increased competition; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by us; and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events or health epidemics or concerns, and claims resulting from such events or concerns, as well as other general economic, market and business conditions; and other factors beyond our control; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.
This press release contains non-GAAP financial guidance. There is no reliable or reasonably estimable comparable GAAP measure for the Company's non-GAAP financial guidance because the Company is not able to reliably predict the impact of certain items that typically have one or more of the following characteristics: highly variable, difficult to project, unusual in nature, significant to the results of a particular period or not indicative of future operating results. Similar charges or gains were recognized in prior periods and will likely reoccur in future periods. As a result, reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. The variability of the specified items may have a significant and unpredictable impact on the Company's future GAAP results.
The Company's financial guidance in this press release excludes the impact of potential future strategic acquisitions and any items that have not yet been identified or quantified. This guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties inherent in all forward-looking statements, as outlined above.
VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
At
June 30, 2025
At
December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
20,016
$
17,540
Accounts receivable, net
26,549
24,911
Inventory
4,324
4,320
Prepaid expenses and other assets
4,402
6,109
Total current assets
$
55,291
$
52,880
Long-term assets
Property and equipment, net
79,735
76,279
Finance lease right-of-use assets
13
50
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,639
2,831
Equity investments
2,794
2,794
Deferred tax asset
10,359
8,398
Identifiable intangibles, net
783
848
Goodwill
32,989
32,989
Total long-term assets
$
129,312
$
124,189
TOTAL ASSETS
$
184,603
$
177,069
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade payables
$
8,253
$
5,322
Deferred revenue
7,193
6,694
Income taxes payable
1,450
3,883
Accrued liabilities
18,644
20,157
Finance lease liabilities, current portion
15
50
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
895
811
Current portion of long-term debt
820
409
Total current liabilities
$
37,270
$
37,326
Long-term liabilities
Accrued liabilities
549
846
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
1,695
2,007
Long-term debt
3,465
3,589
Total long-term liabilities
$
5,709
$
6,442
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
42,979
$
43,768
Commitments and Contingencies
-
-
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock - No par value: unlimited authorized; 39,605,005 and 39,132,897 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
27,787
23,365
Additional paid-in capital
18,102
18,337
Retained earnings
93,842
89,691
TOTAL VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
139,731
$
131,393
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary
1,893
1,908
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
141,624
133,301
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
184,603
$
177,069
VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except outstanding shares and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
$
63,056
$
54,965
$
122,185
$
105,558
Cost of revenue
26,325
22,073
52,175
42,864
Gross profit
$
36,731
$
32,892
$
70,010
$
62,694
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative
28,803
26,503
57,228
51,317
Research and development
847
758
1,644
1,508
Stock-based compensation
2,341
1,620
4,652
3,052
Depreciation and amortization
353
377
701
792
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
(636
)
(545
)
(3,004
)
(332
)
Other expense (income), net
(72
)
563
(147
)
537
Income from operations
$
5,095
$
3,616
$
8,936
$
5,820
Non-operating income and expenses
Loss on investments
-
(1,117
)
-
(1,050
)
Interest expense, net
(132
)
(254
)
(311
)
(404
)
Net income before taxes
4,963
2,245
8,625
4,366
Provision for income taxes
1,713
768
2,665
1,286
Net income
$
3,250
$
1,477
$
5,960
$
3,080
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
93
9
178
9
Net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
$
3,157
$
1,468
$
5,782
$
3,071
Net income per share
Basic
$
0.08
$
0.04
$
0.15
$
0.08
Diluted
$
0.08
$
0.04
$
0.14
$
0.08
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
39,515,247
38,822,980
39,471,244
38,558,479
Diluted
41,083,760
40,553,449
41,393,523
40,313,042
VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
5,960
$
3,080
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization
13,504
12,594
Stock-based compensation expense
4,652
3,052
Distributions of earnings received from equity method investments
-
147
Income from equity method investments
-
(261
)
Loss from debt investment
-
1,219
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
(3,004
)
(332
)
Amortization of deferred financing costs
64
85
Deferred income tax benefit
(1,961
)
-
Changes in working capital:
Accounts receivable, net
(1,638
)
(8,225
)
Inventory
(4
)
470
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(150
)
1,523
Trade payables
1,598
1,114
Deferred revenue
499
394
Accrued liabilities
(1,979
)
(904
)
Income tax payable/receivable
(2,433
)
(2,599
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
15,108
$
11,357
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(23,612
)
(14,940
)
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
(2,999
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
13,355
1,407
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(10,257
)
$
(16,532
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from exercise of options
1,368
325
Principal payments on term notes
(220
)
(810
)
Proceeds from revolving credit facilities
-
3,000
Payments for debt issuance costs
-
(151
)
Shares redeemed to pay income tax
(1,631
)
(972
)
Shares repurchased under the share repurchase program
(1,664
)
-
Repayments of finance lease liabilities
(35
)
(249
)
Distributions to non-controlling interest
(193
)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$
(2,375
)
$
1,143
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
2,476
(4,032
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
17,540
12,839
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
20,016
$
8,807
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
Cash paid during the period for interest
$
212
$
515
Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds
$
7,059
$
3,841
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash transactions
Equipment and other fixed asset purchases payable at end of period
$
3,955
$
2,725
Equipment sales receivable at end of period
$
986
$
2,187
Repurchases of shares not yet settled
$
169
$
-
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release refers to "Adjusted EBITDA", which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides helpful information with respect to the Company's operating performance as viewed by management, including a view of the Company's business that is not dependent on the impact of the Company's capitalization structure and items that are not part of the Company's day-to-day operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) to compare the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis, (ii) to calculate incentive compensation for the Company's employees, (iii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's internal annual operating budget, and (iv) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company's operational strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company's operating performance in the same manner as management. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of the Company's financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations; and other companies in the Company's industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, certain items (mostly non-cash) are excluded from net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc., including depreciation and amortization of capitalized assets, net interest expense, stock based compensation, transaction costs, impairment of assets, and taxes.
The following table is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc., the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:
VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
(Unaudited)
For the quarter ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
Net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
$
3,157
$
2,625
$
4,316
$
3,878
$
1,468
$
1,603
$
3,477
$
2,919
Add back:
Depreciation & amortization
6,891
6,613
6,366
6,408
6,309
6,285
5,918
5,975
Interest expense, net
132
179
147
225
254
150
256
237
Stock-based compensation(a)
2,341
2,311
1,521
1,712
1,620
1,432
1,534
1,453
Transaction costs(b)
53
85
11
12
221
110
61
177
Impairment of assets(c)
-
-
-
125
2,173
-
-
-
Income tax expense
1,713
952
1,881
1,594
768
518
1,599
1,320
Adjusted EBITDA
$
14,287
$
12,765
$
14,242
$
13,954
$
12,813
$
10,098
$
12,845
$
12,081
(a) Represents non-cash, equity-based compensation expense associated with option and RSU awards.
(b) Represents transaction costs and expenses related to acquisition and integration efforts associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions.
(c) Represents impairments of the fair value of investment and litigation-related assets.
VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
Key Financial and Operational Information
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except vent patients)
(Unaudited)
For the quarter ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
Financial Information:
Revenue
$
63,056
$
59,129
$
60,695
$
58,004
$
54,965
$
50,593
$
50,739
$
49,402
Gross Profit
$
36,731
$
33,279
$
36,138
$
34,371
$
32,892
$
29,802
$
32,111
$
30,562
Gross Profit %
58
%
56
%
60
%
59
%
60
%
59
%
63
%
62
%
Net Income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
$
3,157
$
2,625
$
4,316
$
3,878
$
1,468
$
1,603
$
3,477
$
2,919
Cash and Cash Equivalents (As of)
$
20,016
$
10,160
$
17,540
$
11,347
$
8,807
$
7,309
$
12,839
$
10,078
Total Assets (As of)
$
184,603
$
178,079
$
177,069
$
169,526
$
163,947
$
154,875
$
154,895
$
149,400
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
14,287
$
12,765
$
14,242
$
13,954
$
12,813
$
10,098
$
12,845
$
12,081
Operational Information:
Vent Patients(2)
12,152
11,809
11,795
11,374
10,905
10,450
10,327
10,244
PAP Therapy Patients(3)
26,260
22,899
21,338
19,478
17,349
15,726
14,900
14,788
Sleep Resupply Patients(4)
25,246
22,941
24,478
22,143
20,185
18,904
18,902
18,544
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for definition of Adjusted EBITDA.
(2) Vent Patients represents the number of active ventilator patients on recurring billing service at the end of each calendar quarter.
(3) PAP Therapy Patients represents the number of distinct patients billed for PAP therapy services during each calendar quarter.
(4) Sleep Resupply Patients represents the number of distinct patients who received supplies through our sleep resupply program during each calendar quarter.
