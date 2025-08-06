Pampa Energía S.A.: Pampa Energía Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results: Shale Oil Ramp-up, Gas Production Record

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)(Buenos Aires Stock Exchange:PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentine oil, gas and electricity, announces the results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2025.

Pampa reports its financial information in US$, its functional currency. For local currency equivalents, transactional exchange rate ('FX') is applied. However, Transener and Transportadora de Gas del Sur's ('TGS') figures are adjusted for inflation as of June 30, 2025, and converted into US$ using the period-end FX. Previously reported figures remained unchanged.

Second quarter 2025 ('Q2 25') main results1

Sales recorded US$486 million in US$486 million in Q2 252, a 3% year-on-year slight decline, driven by lower deliveries under the Plan Gas Long-term gas sale agreement ('GSA') and a drop in petrochemical and crude oil prices, partially offset by contributions from Parque Eólico Pampa Energía 6 ('PEPE 6'), higher spot energy prices and increased export volumes of gas, crude and reformer products.

During Q2 25, oil production rose at Rincón de Aranda and wind power generation achieved a high load factor.

Pampa's main operational KPIs Q2 25 Q2 24 Variation Oil and gas Production (k boe/day) 84.1 90.8 -7 % Gas production (kboepd) 76.1 85.4 -11 % Crude oil production (kbpd) 8.0 5.4 +47 % Average gas price (US$/MBTU) 4.0 4.0 -1 % Average oil price (US$/bbl) 61.6 71.8 -14 % Power Generation (GWh) 4,704 5,067 -7 % Gross margin (US$/MWh) 25.8 24.7 +5 % Petrochemicals Volume sold (k ton) 125 111 +12 % Average price (US$/ton) 978 1,199 -18 %

Adjusted EBITDA reached US$239 million in Q2 25, 17% less than Q2 24, explained by lower gas deliveries under Plan Gas and weaker domestic demand, a decline in petrochemical prices and higher operating expenses, partially offset by higher spot prices, PEPE 6 and increased oil output and gas exports.

Net income attributable to shareholders was US$40 million, 60% decrease year-on-year3, mainly explained by higher non-cash deferred tax charges and a lower operating margin, offset by gains from holding financial instruments and the absence of impairments recorded on Q2 24.

Net debt totaled US$712 million, representing a net-debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.1x, mainly due to higher working capital needs and continued investments in the development of Rincón de Aranda.

1 The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina.

2 Sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS are excluded, shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates.'

3 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the flows before financial items, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. Further information on section 3.1.

Consolidated balance sheet

(As of June 30, 2025 and December 2024, in millions)

As of 06.30.2025 As of 12.31.2024 Figures in million AR$ US$ AR$ US$ ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 3,519,259 2,921 2,690,533 2,607 Intangible assets 111,806 92 99,170 95 Right-of-use assets 11,481 10 11,330 11 Deferred tax asset 139,295 116 161,694 157 Investments in associates and joint ventures 1,274,813 1,058 1,024,769 993 Financial assets at amortized cost - - - - Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 32,842 27 28,127 27 Other assets 436 - 366 - Trade and other receivables 166,569 139 76,798 75 Total non-current assets 5,256,501 4,363 4,092,787 3,965 Inventories 294,050 244 230,095 223 Financial assets at amortized cost 51,012 42 82,628 80 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 814,863 676 877,623 850 Derivative financial instruments 45,748 38 979 1 Trade and other receivables 720,687 598 503,529 488 Cash and cash equivalents 193,570 161 761,231 738 Total current assets 2,119,930 1,759 2,456,085 2,380 Total assets 7,376,431 6,122 6,548,872 6,345 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the company 4,199,021 3,485 3,391,127 3,286 Non-controlling interest 10,344 9 9,167 9 Total equity 4,209,365 3,494 3,400,294 3,295 LIABILITIES Provisions 125,411 104 141,436 137 Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision 411,483 341 77,284 75 Deferred tax liability 58,729 49 50,223 49 Defined benefit plans 36,817 31 31,293 30 Borrowings 1,650,036 1,369 1,416,917 1,373 Trade and other payables 99,868 83 87,992 84 Total non-current liabilities 2,382,344 1,977 1,805,145 1,748 Provisions 10,215 8 10,725 10 Income tax liability 19,732 16 265,008 257 Tax liabilities 43,865 36 30,989 30 Defined benefit plans 6,942 6 7,077 7 Salaries and social security payable 28,461 24 40,035 39 Derivative financial instruments 2 - 2 - Borrowings 267,715 222 728,096 706 Trade and other payables 407,790 339 261,501 253 Total current liabilities 784,722 651 1,343,433 1,302 Total liabilities 3,167,066 2,628 3,148,578 3,050 Total liabilities and equity 7,376,431 6,122 6,548,872 6,345

Consolidated income statement

(For the six-month periods and quarters ended on June 30, 2025 and 2024, in millions)

First half Second quarter Figures in million 2025 2024 2025 2024 AR$ US$ AR$ US$ AR$ US$ AR$ US$ Sales revenue 1,008,884 900 783,788 901 570,169 486 446,412 500 Domestic sales 839,685 750 649,186 742 466,791 398 374,607 416 Foreign market sales 169,199 150 134,602 159 103,378 88 71,805 84 Cost of sales (700,707 ) (625 ) (487,428 ) (565 ) (399,697 ) (340 ) (272,245 ) (307 ) Gross profit 308,177 275 296,360 336 170,472 146 174,167 193 Selling expenses (47,845 ) (43 ) (31,582 ) (36 ) (25,355 ) (22 ) (18,002 ) (20 ) Administrative expenses (93,701 ) (84 ) (71,674 ) (83 ) (48,646 ) (41 ) (37,436 ) (42 ) Exploration expenses (225 ) - (167 ) - (167 ) - (85 ) - Other operating income 60,181 53 70,781 83 24,708 21 41,789 48 Other operating expenses (44,759 ) (40 ) (43,054 ) (52 ) (21,048 ) (18 ) (16,669 ) (21 ) Impairment on PPE, int. assets & inventories (776 ) (1 ) (142 ) - 31 (1 ) (110 ) - Impairment of financial assets (2,508 ) (2 ) (49,592 ) (56 ) (2,296 ) (2 ) (19,762 ) (22 ) Results for part. in joint businesses & associates 91,347 76 31,894 39 43,203 30 (19,522 ) (22 ) Income from the sale of associates - - 5,765 7 - - 4,307 5 Operating income 269,891 234 208,589 238 140,902 113 108,677 119 Financial income 38,744 35 2,009 2 3,250 2 662 - Financial costs (111,459 ) (99 ) (81,688 ) (94 ) (68,615 ) (58 ) (37,733 ) (41 ) Other financial results 138,110 122 62,861 74 100,060 85 19,056 22 Financial results, net 65,395 58 (16,818 ) (18 ) 34,695 29 (18,015 ) (19 ) Profit before tax 335,286 292 191,771 220 175,597 142 90,662 100 Income tax (115,125 ) (99 ) 121,166 147 (118,154 ) (103 ) (1,521 ) (1 ) Net income for the period 220,161 193 312,937 367 57,443 39 89,141 99 Attributable to the owners of the Company 220,570 193 313,160 367 58,684 40 90,061 100 Attributable to the non-controlling interest (409 ) - (223 ) - (1,241 ) (1.0 ) (920 ) (1 ) Net income per share to shareholders 162.2 0.1 230.3 0.3 43.2 0.0 66.2 0.1 Net income per ADR to shareholders 4,054.6 3.5 5,756.6 6.7 1,078.8 0.7 1,655.5 1.8 Average outstanding common shares1 1,360 1,360 1,360 1,360 Outstanding shares by the end of period1 1,360 1,360 1,360 1,360

Note: 1 It considers the Employee stock-based compensation plan shares, which amounted to 3.9 million common shares as of June 30, 2024 and 2025.

Consolidated cash flow statement

(For the six-month periods ended on June 30, 2025 and 2024, in millions)

First half 2025 First half 2024 Figures in millions AR$ US$ AR$ US$ OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit of the period 220,161 193 312,937 367 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to cash flows from operating activities 170,306 163 52,945 47 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (267,928 ) (209 ) (294,654 ) (350 ) Increase in trade receivables and other receivables (310,052 ) (254 ) (369,488 ) (432 ) Increase in inventories (23,792 ) (20 ) (24,392 ) (30 ) Increase in trade and other payables 66,873 65 71,280 81 (Decrease) Increase in salaries and social security payables (11,709 ) (10 ) 3,122 3 Defined benefit plans payments (1,314 ) (1 ) (1,074 ) (1 ) Increase in tax liabilities 13,739 13 26,664 30 Decrease in provisions (4,245 ) (4 ) (916 ) (1 ) Collection for derivative financial instruments, net 2,572 2 150 - Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities 122,539 147 71,228 64 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payment for property, plant and equipment acquisitions (473,948 ) (444 ) (216,377 ) (260 ) Payment for intangible assets acquisitions - - (2,457 ) (3 ) Collection for sales of public securities and shares, net 350,106 316 32,883 86 Subscription of mutual funds, net (4,906 ) (4 ) (755 ) (1 ) Capital integration in companies (44,726 ) (41 ) (19,750 ) (23 ) Payment for right-of-use - - (11,192 ) (13 ) Collection for equity interests in companies sales - - 15,802 18 Collection for joint ventures?? share repurchase - - 30,138 37 Collections for intangible assets sales 4,608 3 - - Dividends collection 4 - 6,955 8 Collection for equity interests in areas sales 2,410 2 - - Collection (Payment) of loans - - (115 ) - Net cash generated by (used in) investing activities (166,452 ) (168 ) (164,868 ) (151 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 434,160 380 265,785 306 Payment of borrowings (115,152 ) (108 ) (60,169 ) (69 ) Payment of borrowings interests (113,675 ) (101 ) (71,365 ) (83 ) Repurchase and redemption of corporate bonds (804,524 ) (725 ) (66,329 ) (75 ) Payments of dividends - - (37 ) - Payments of leases (2,035 ) (2 ) (1,564 ) (2 ) Net cash (used in) generated by financing activities (601,226 ) (556 ) 66,321 77 (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (645,139 ) (577 ) (27,319 ) (10 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 761,231 738 137,973 171 Exchange difference generated by cash and cash equivalents 77,487 n.a. 27,860 n.a. Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (645,139 ) (577 ) (27,319 ) (10 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 193,570 161 138,514 161

