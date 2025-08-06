Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LEB0 | ISIN: US6976602077 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PAA
Tradegate
06.08.25 | 20:09
70,50 Euro
+5,22 % +3,50
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
PAMPA ENERGIA SA GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAMPA ENERGIA SA GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,0072,0023:00
70,0071,5022:00
ACCESS Newswire
06.08.2025 23:02 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Pampa Energía S.A.: Pampa Energía Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results: Shale Oil Ramp-up, Gas Production Record

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)(Buenos Aires Stock Exchange:PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentine oil, gas and electricity, announces the results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2025.

Pampa reports its financial information in US$, its functional currency. For local currency equivalents, transactional exchange rate ('FX') is applied. However, Transener and Transportadora de Gas del Sur's ('TGS') figures are adjusted for inflation as of June 30, 2025, and converted into US$ using the period-end FX. Previously reported figures remained unchanged.

Second quarter 2025 ('Q2 25') main results1

Sales recorded US$486 million in US$486 million in Q2 252, a 3% year-on-year slight decline, driven by lower deliveries under the Plan Gas Long-term gas sale agreement ('GSA') and a drop in petrochemical and crude oil prices, partially offset by contributions from Parque Eólico Pampa Energía 6 ('PEPE 6'), higher spot energy prices and increased export volumes of gas, crude and reformer products.

During Q2 25, oil production rose at Rincón de Aranda and wind power generation achieved a high load factor.

Pampa's main operational KPIs

Q2 25

Q2 24

Variation

Oil and gas
Production (k boe/day)

84.1

90.8

-7

%

Gas production (kboepd)

76.1

85.4

-11

%

Crude oil production (kbpd)

8.0

5.4

+47

%

Average gas price (US$/MBTU)

4.0

4.0

-1

%

Average oil price (US$/bbl)

61.6

71.8

-14

%

Power
Generation (GWh)

4,704

5,067

-7

%

Gross margin (US$/MWh)

25.8

24.7

+5

%

Petrochemicals
Volume sold (k ton)

125

111

+12

%

Average price (US$/ton)

978

1,199

-18

%

Adjusted EBITDA reached US$239 million in Q2 25, 17% less than Q2 24, explained by lower gas deliveries under Plan Gas and weaker domestic demand, a decline in petrochemical prices and higher operating expenses, partially offset by higher spot prices, PEPE 6 and increased oil output and gas exports.

Net income attributable to shareholders was US$40 million, 60% decrease year-on-year3, mainly explained by higher non-cash deferred tax charges and a lower operating margin, offset by gains from holding financial instruments and the absence of impairments recorded on Q2 24.

Net debt totaled US$712 million, representing a net-debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.1x, mainly due to higher working capital needs and continued investments in the development of Rincón de Aranda.

1 The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina.
2 Sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS are excluded, shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates.'
3 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the flows before financial items, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. Further information on section 3.1.

Consolidated balance sheet
(As of June 30, 2025 and December 2024, in millions)

As of 06.30.2025

As of 12.31.2024

Figures in million

AR$

US$

AR$

US$

ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

3,519,259

2,921

2,690,533

2,607

Intangible assets

111,806

92

99,170

95

Right-of-use assets

11,481

10

11,330

11

Deferred tax asset

139,295

116

161,694

157

Investments in associates and joint ventures

1,274,813

1,058

1,024,769

993

Financial assets at amortized cost

-

-

-

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

32,842

27

28,127

27

Other assets

436

-

366

-

Trade and other receivables

166,569

139

76,798

75

Total non-current assets

5,256,501

4,363

4,092,787

3,965

Inventories

294,050

244

230,095

223

Financial assets at amortized cost

51,012

42

82,628

80

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

814,863

676

877,623

850

Derivative financial instruments

45,748

38

979

1

Trade and other receivables

720,687

598

503,529

488

Cash and cash equivalents

193,570

161

761,231

738

Total current assets

2,119,930

1,759

2,456,085

2,380

Total assets

7,376,431

6,122

6,548,872

6,345

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the company

4,199,021

3,485

3,391,127

3,286

Non-controlling interest

10,344

9

9,167

9

Total equity

4,209,365

3,494

3,400,294

3,295

LIABILITIES

Provisions

125,411

104

141,436

137

Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision

411,483

341

77,284

75

Deferred tax liability

58,729

49

50,223

49

Defined benefit plans

36,817

31

31,293

30

Borrowings

1,650,036

1,369

1,416,917

1,373

Trade and other payables

99,868

83

87,992

84

Total non-current liabilities

2,382,344

1,977

1,805,145

1,748

Provisions

10,215

8

10,725

10

Income tax liability

19,732

16

265,008

257

Tax liabilities

43,865

36

30,989

30

Defined benefit plans

6,942

6

7,077

7

Salaries and social security payable

28,461

24

40,035

39

Derivative financial instruments

2

-

2

-

Borrowings

267,715

222

728,096

706

Trade and other payables

407,790

339

261,501

253

Total current liabilities

784,722

651

1,343,433

1,302

Total liabilities

3,167,066

2,628

3,148,578

3,050

Total liabilities and equity

7,376,431

6,122

6,548,872

6,345

Consolidated income statement
(For the six-month periods and quarters ended on June 30, 2025 and 2024, in millions)

First half

Second quarter

Figures in million

2025

2024

2025

2024

AR$

US$

AR$

US$

AR$

US$

AR$

US$

Sales revenue

1,008,884

900

783,788

901

570,169

486

446,412

500

Domestic sales

839,685

750

649,186

742

466,791

398

374,607

416

Foreign market sales

169,199

150

134,602

159

103,378

88

71,805

84

Cost of sales

(700,707

)

(625

)

(487,428

)

(565

)

(399,697

)

(340

)

(272,245

)

(307

)

Gross profit

308,177

275

296,360

336

170,472

146

174,167

193

Selling expenses

(47,845

)

(43

)

(31,582

)

(36

)

(25,355

)

(22

)

(18,002

)

(20

)

Administrative expenses

(93,701

)

(84

)

(71,674

)

(83

)

(48,646

)

(41

)

(37,436

)

(42

)

Exploration expenses

(225

)

-

(167

)

-

(167

)

-

(85

)

-

Other operating income

60,181

53

70,781

83

24,708

21

41,789

48

Other operating expenses

(44,759

)

(40

)

(43,054

)

(52

)

(21,048

)

(18

)

(16,669

)

(21

)

Impairment on PPE, int. assets & inventories

(776

)

(1

)

(142

)

-

31

(1

)

(110

)

-

Impairment of financial assets

(2,508

)

(2

)

(49,592

)

(56

)

(2,296

)

(2

)

(19,762

)

(22

)

Results for part. in joint businesses & associates

91,347

76

31,894

39

43,203

30

(19,522

)

(22

)

Income from the sale of associates

-

-

5,765

7

-

-

4,307

5

Operating income

269,891

234

208,589

238

140,902

113

108,677

119

Financial income

38,744

35

2,009

2

3,250

2

662

-

Financial costs

(111,459

)

(99

)

(81,688

)

(94

)

(68,615

)

(58

)

(37,733

)

(41

)

Other financial results

138,110

122

62,861

74

100,060

85

19,056

22

Financial results, net

65,395

58

(16,818

)

(18

)

34,695

29

(18,015

)

(19

)

Profit before tax

335,286

292

191,771

220

175,597

142

90,662

100

Income tax

(115,125

)

(99

)

121,166

147

(118,154

)

(103

)

(1,521

)

(1

)

Net income for the period

220,161

193

312,937

367

57,443

39

89,141

99

Attributable to the owners of the Company

220,570

193

313,160

367

58,684

40

90,061

100

Attributable to the non-controlling interest

(409

)

-

(223

)

-

(1,241

)

(1.0

)

(920

)

(1

)

Net income per share to shareholders

162.2

0.1

230.3

0.3

43.2

0.0

66.2

0.1

Net income per ADR to shareholders

4,054.6

3.5

5,756.6

6.7

1,078.8

0.7

1,655.5

1.8

Average outstanding common shares1

1,360

1,360

1,360

1,360

Outstanding shares by the end of period1

1,360

1,360

1,360

1,360

Note: 1 It considers the Employee stock-based compensation plan shares, which amounted to 3.9 million common shares as of June 30, 2024 and 2025.

Consolidated cash flow statement
(For the six-month periods ended on June 30, 2025 and 2024, in millions)

First half 2025

First half 2024

Figures in millions

AR$

US$

AR$

US$

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit of the period

220,161

193

312,937

367

Adjustments to reconcile net profit to cash flows from operating activities

170,306

163

52,945

47

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(267,928

)

(209

)

(294,654

)

(350

)

Increase in trade receivables and other receivables

(310,052

)

(254

)

(369,488

)

(432

)

Increase in inventories

(23,792

)

(20

)

(24,392

)

(30

)

Increase in trade and other payables

66,873

65

71,280

81

(Decrease) Increase in salaries and social security payables

(11,709

)

(10

)

3,122

3

Defined benefit plans payments

(1,314

)

(1

)

(1,074

)

(1

)

Increase in tax liabilities

13,739

13

26,664

30

Decrease in provisions

(4,245

)

(4

)

(916

)

(1

)

Collection for derivative financial instruments, net

2,572

2

150

-

Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities

122,539

147

71,228

64

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Payment for property, plant and equipment acquisitions

(473,948

)

(444

)

(216,377

)

(260

)

Payment for intangible assets acquisitions

-

-

(2,457

)

(3

)

Collection for sales of public securities and shares, net

350,106

316

32,883

86

Subscription of mutual funds, net

(4,906

)

(4

)

(755

)

(1

)

Capital integration in companies

(44,726

)

(41

)

(19,750

)

(23

)

Payment for right-of-use

-

-

(11,192

)

(13

)

Collection for equity interests in companies sales

-

-

15,802

18

Collection for joint ventures?? share repurchase

-

-

30,138

37

Collections for intangible assets sales

4,608

3

-

-

Dividends collection

4

-

6,955

8

Collection for equity interests in areas sales

2,410

2

-

-

Collection (Payment) of loans

-

-

(115

)

-

Net cash generated by (used in) investing activities

(166,452

)

(168

)

(164,868

)

(151

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from borrowings

434,160

380

265,785

306

Payment of borrowings

(115,152

)

(108

)

(60,169

)

(69

)

Payment of borrowings interests

(113,675

)

(101

)

(71,365

)

(83

)

Repurchase and redemption of corporate bonds

(804,524

)

(725

)

(66,329

)

(75

)

Payments of dividends

-

-

(37

)

-

Payments of leases

(2,035

)

(2

)

(1,564

)

(2

)

Net cash (used in) generated by financing activities

(601,226

)

(556

)

66,321

77

(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents

(645,139

)

(577

)

(27,319

)

(10

)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

761,231

738

137,973

171

Exchange difference generated by cash and cash equivalents

77,487

n.a.

27,860

n.a.

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(645,139

)

(577

)

(27,319

)

(10

)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

193,570

161

138,514

161

For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampa.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q2 25 results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Adolfo Zuberbühler, CFO, Horacio Turri, EVP and head of oil and gas and Lida Wang, IR & ESG Officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register here.

For further information about Pampa:

  • investor@pampa.com

  • ri.pampa.com/en

  • www.argentina.gob.ar/cnv

  • www.sec.gov

SOURCE: 1/3 Pampa Energía S.A.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/pampa-energ%c3%ada-announces-second-quarter-2025-results-shale-oil-ramp-up-gas-produc-1057020

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.