Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
ACCESS Newswire
06.08.2025 23:14 Uhr
LaunchMyStore Surpasses 10,000 Registered Users, Reinforcing Its Role as a Global eCommerce Enablement Platform

Milestone highlights growing demand for user-friendly platforms that allow anyone to launch an online store without technical expertise

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / LaunchMyStore, a no-code eCommerce platform designed to simplify online store creation, today announced it has crossed 10,000 registered users worldwide. The milestone reflects strong global interest in tools that allow individuals and small businesses to establish an online presence without the need for technical expertise.

Founded with a mission to make online selling more accessible, LaunchMyStore enables users to create an eCommerce website without coding. With customers across multiple continents, the platform supports a wide range of sellers-from digital creators and independent merchants to growing retail brands-seeking to build, manage, and scale their businesses online.

"Reaching this milestone is a meaningful step forward in our mission to simplify commerce for everyone," said Shivam, CEO of LaunchMyStore. "It validates our vision that starting an online store should be intuitive, fast, and affordable-regardless of technical background or geography."

Core Platform Capabilities

LaunchMyStore provides:

A no-code store builder with drag-and-drop functionality

Pre-designed, mobile-optimized themes

Integrated product, order, and inventory management

Support for both physical and digital products

Secure payment gateway integrations and automated tax calculations

New users can sign up to launch their online store in minutes, with no upfront development required.

Looking Ahead

LaunchMyStore is actively expanding its feature set to meet the evolving needs of digital entrepreneurs. Upcoming releases include:

AI-assisted content generation and SEO tools

Multilingual store support and multi-currency checkouts

Advanced analytics and conversion tracking

Deeper integrations with shipping, CRM, and fulfillment tools

About LaunchMyStore

LaunchMyStore is a global, cloud-based eCommerce platform enabling individuals, creators, and small businesses to build and manage online stores without technical knowledge. With a focus on ease of use, scalability, and modern design, the platform empowers sellers to go from idea to launch with minimal effort.

To learn more, visit: https://launchmystore.io
To start selling today, sign up at: https://app.launchmystore.io
Press Contact: press@launchmystore.com

Contact Information

shivam wadhwa
Founder
support@launchmystore.io

SOURCE: LaunchMyStore



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/launchmystore-surpasses-10-000-registered-users-reinforcing-its-r-1057492

