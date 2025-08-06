Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
PR Newswire
06.08.2025 23:18 Uhr
KND Complex Litigation: NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT APPROVAL

DID YOU ACQUIRE SECURITIES OF TREVALI MINING CORPORATION BETWEEN OCTOBER 9, 2020 AND AUGUST 15, 2022, INCLUSIVE? A SETTLEMENT APPROVED BY THE SUPREME COURT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS. YOU MAY NEED TO TAKE PROMPT ACTION.

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KND Complex Litigation announces the final approval of the settlement in a securities class action brought on behalf of a class of shareholders of Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali"), in relation to the proceedings in the Supreme Court of British Columbia at Vancouver Registry, No. VLC-S-S-228113 ("Securities Class Action") and No. S-226670 ("CCAA Proceedings").

The Settlement provides for payment of $2.8 million in full and final resolution of the claims of the class members, and provides for full and final releases for the benefit of Trevali and certain of its former directors who were named Defendants in the Securities Class Action. The Settlement is not an admission of liability, wrongdoing or fault on the part of the Defendants, all of whom have denied, and continue to deny, the allegations against them.

To apply for compensation, eligible class members must complete and submit a Claim Form by 11:59 p.m. Vancouver (Pacific) time by December 4, 2025. Please visit the website of the Claims Administrator at http://trevalisettlement.com/ for further details and instructions, and to submit a Claim Form.

The Claims Administrator in relation to this Settlement in Concilia, and it may be contacted by phone at 1-888-343-9770 or by email at trevali@conciliainc.com. Inquiries concerning the settlement administration and claims process must be solely directed to the Claims Administrator.

The Toronto-based law firm of KND Complex Litigation is Class Counsel. KND Complex Litigation has significant experience representing investors and consumers in securities class actions and complex litigation in multiple jurisdictions in Canada. Class Counsel may be contacted at c/o Sage Nematollahi, trevali@knd.law.

Sage Nematollahi, KND Complex Litigation, trevali@knd.law

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/notice-of-settlement-approval-302523700.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
