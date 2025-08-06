DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: CLK Inhibitors Market Poised for Growth as Demand Rises in Oncology and Musculoskeletal Disorders | DelveInsight

The CLK inhibitors market is projected to expand in the coming years, driven by a rising incidence of cancer diagnoses, growing awareness of these therapies, and a surge in the number of CLK inhibitors currently in clinical development.

LAS VEGAS, Aug 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's CLK Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as Higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS), Leukemia (AML, MDS), Lymphoma (NHL, CLL, WM), mCRPC, CRC, NSCLC, Osteoarthritis, and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging CLK inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM.

Key Takeaways from the CLK Inhibitors Market Report

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of CLK inhibitors in the 7MM is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS), Leukemia (AML, MDS), Lymphoma (NHL, CLL, WM), mCRPC, CRC, NSCLC, Osteoarthritis, and others.

and others. Leading CLK inhibitor companies, such as Curis, Aurigene Oncology, Chordia Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, and others, are developing novel CLK inhibitors that can be available in the CLK inhibitors market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel CLK inhibitors that can be available in the CLK inhibitors market in the coming years. Some of the key CLK inhibitors in the pipeline include Emavusertib (CA-4948), CTX-712, Cirtuvivint (SM08502), and others.

and others. In May 2025, Biosplice announced the first patient dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial of cirtuvivint for advanced soft-tissue sarcomas. This multicenter, open-label trial in Spain will evaluate cirtuvivint monotherapy in about 30 patients with disease progression after standard treatment.

announced the first patient dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial of cirtuvivint for advanced soft-tissue sarcomas. This multicenter, open-label trial in Spain will evaluate cirtuvivint monotherapy in about 30 patients with disease progression after standard treatment. In April 2024, Biosplice presented positive Phase III results for Lorecivivint at the OARSI conference, indicating significant improvement in joint structure, WOMAC pain, and function in OA-07. However, preliminary analysis of OA-21's short-term pain results did not achieve statistical significance. Biosplice presented its OA-07 results at the Osteoarthritis Research Society International (OARSI) World Congress, April 18-21, 2024, in Vienna, Austria. With the benefit of these clinical results, Biosplice intends to consult with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as regulatory agencies in other countries, for further guidance on the path to marketing approval of lorecivivint.

CLK Inhibitors Market Dynamics

The CLK inhibitors market is gaining attention due to the rising interest in alternative splicing as a therapeutic target. CLKs, particularly CLK1-4, regulate the phosphorylation of serine/arginine-rich (SR) proteins, which are essential in modulating pre-mRNA splicing. Abnormal splicing is implicated in several diseases, including cancers, neurodegenerative disorders, and metabolic syndromes. With increasing research into RNA biology and precision medicine, the pharmaceutical industry is exploring CLK inhibitors as potential treatments to correct or modulate splicing errors.

One of the key drivers of the CLK inhibitors market is the growing oncology pipeline. Numerous studies have demonstrated the role of aberrant splicing in tumorigenesis, and CLK inhibitors are emerging as promising tools to modulate oncogenic splicing variants. Several biotech and pharma companies have begun investing in preclinical and early-phase clinical trials targeting various cancers, especially hematologic malignancies and solid tumors with specific splicing vulnerabilities. Strategic collaborations and licensing agreements are also fueling innovation and accelerating development timelines.

Despite the promise, the market is challenged by scientific and regulatory complexities. The specificity of CLK inhibitors must be finely tuned to avoid off-target effects on related kinases like DYRK or SRPK, which also participate in splicing regulation. Additionally, as these agents target fundamental RNA processes, safety concerns related to broad gene expression changes need to be carefully assessed in clinical trials. Regulatory guidance for RNA-targeting therapies is still evolving, potentially adding uncertainty to approval pathways.

CLK Inhibitors Treatment Market

CLK inhibitors represent a promising strategy for correcting abnormal alternative pre-mRNA splicing observed in various cancers, such as non-small cell lung cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in musculoskeletal conditions like osteoarthritis and degenerative disc disease.

Targeting CLK activity may offer a novel anti-cancer approach by modulating pre-mRNA splicing, particularly in cancers driven by MYC. Abnormal CLK expression and disrupted splicing patterns have been linked to multiple human diseases, positioning CLKs as emerging disease biomarkers.

Specifically, CLK1 and CLK2 are overexpressed in several cancers, including breast, colorectal, prostate, and glioblastoma. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that CLK inhibitors can have therapeutic potential across a range of conditions, including neurodegenerative and inflammatory disorders, viral infections, and cancer.

As of now, no CLK-targeted therapies have received FDA approval.

Key Emerging CLK Inhibitors and Companies

Companies, including Biosplice Therapeutics (Cirtuvivint (SM08502)), Curis/Aurigene Oncology (Emavusertib (CA-4948)), and Chordia Therapeutics (CTX-712), among others, are engaged in developing CLK inhibitors.

Biosplice Therapeutics is developing Lorecivivint as a potential treatment for osteoarthritis affecting the knee, hip, and shoulder, as well as for degenerative disc disease. This injectable small-molecule inhibits CLK and DYRK kinases and has shown promising results in improving pain relief, joint function, and structural health. The company recently concluded two Phase III clinical trials: OA-07, focused on long-term outcomes related to joint structure, pain, and function, and OA-21, which assessed short-term pain relief. The final results from OA-07 revealed statistically significant improvements in joint structure and in WOMAC Pain and Function scores, suggesting that Lorecivivint could become a first-in-class therapy that modifies joint structure in knee osteoarthritis. However, initial findings from the OA-21 trial did not meet statistical significance for short-term pain relief. Biosplice is also conducting multiple IND-enabling studies to evaluate Lorecivivint in hip and shoulder osteoarthritis, as well as degenerative disc disease.

CTX-712 is an innovative, orally bioavailable small molecule that selectively inhibits CDC2-like kinase (CLK), a key player in RNA splicing regulation. Preclinical research has shown that CTX-712 possesses strong anti-proliferative effects in both in-vitro and in-vivo models of hematologic cancers. A Phase I trial has been completed to assess its safety and early signs of efficacy in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the CLK inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the CLK inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

CLK Inhibitors Overview

Cdc2-like kinases (CLKs) are dual-specificity protein kinases that play a critical role in regulating gene splicing. The CLK family comprises four isoforms: CLK1 (also known as STY), CLK2, CLK3, and CLK4. These kinases phosphorylate SR proteins, serine- and arginine-rich splicing factors (SRSF1-12), which are key regulators of the spliceosome complex. Disruption in the fidelity of alternative splicing can significantly contribute to human diseases, particularly cancer initiation and progression. Elevated levels of active CLKs lead to abnormal distribution of SR proteins within the nucleus, breakdown of nuclear speckles, dispersion of eIF4E-associated speckles, and reorganization of interchromatin granule clusters. Additionally, they promote the targeted degradation of SRp55 via the proteasome pathway.

According to data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA), CLK1 is markedly overexpressed across several cancer types, such as cholangiocarcinoma, colon and rectal adenocarcinomas, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSC), kidney cancers (clear cell and papillary subtypes), liver hepatocellular carcinoma (LIHC), prostate adenocarcinoma, and stomach adenocarcinoma.

Despite these insights, there remain gaps in the understanding of CLKs. For example, their interaction with immunotherapy and the tumor microenvironment has yet to be elucidated. Furthermore, the development of animal models, such as conditional CLK knockouts or disease-specific in situ models, is essential to uncover the full biological significance of CLKs in disease onset and progression.

CLK Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation

The CLK inhibitors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:

Total Cases in Selected Indications for CLK Inhibitors

Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for CLK Inhibitors

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for CLK Inhibitors

CLK Inhibitors Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 CLK Inhibitors Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report Higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS), Leukemia (AML, MDS), Lymphoma (NHL, CLL, WM), mCRPC, CRC, NSCLC, Osteoarthritis, and others Key CLK Inhibitors Companies Curis, Aurigene Oncology, Chordia Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, and others Key CLK Inhibitors Emavusertib (CA-4948), CTX-712, Cirtuvivint (SM08502), and others

Scope of the CLK Inhibitors Market Report

CLK Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: CLK Inhibitors' current marketed and emerging therapies

CLK Inhibitors' current marketed and emerging therapies CLK Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging CLK Inhibitor Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging CLK Inhibitor Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, CLK Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Market Forecast Methodology 6 CLK Inhibitor Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1 Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2024 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2034 7 CLK Inhibitor: Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Evolution of CLK Inhibitor 7.3 Treatment 8 Target Patient Pool 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.3 Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 8.3.1 Total Cases in Selected Indications for CLK Inhibitor in the 7MM 8.3.2 Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for CLK Inhibitor in the 7MM 8.3.3 Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for CLK Inhibitor in the 7MM 8.4 The US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Emerging Therapies 9.1 Key Cross Competition 9.2 Cirtuvivint (SM08502): Biosplice Therapeutics 9.2.1 Drug Description 9.2.2 Others Developmental Activities 9.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 9.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 9.2.5 Analyst's View 9.3 Lorecivivint (SM04690): Biosplice Therapeutics List of drugs to be continued in the final report... 10 CLK Inhibitor: the 7MM Analysis 10.1 Key Findings 10.2 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 10.2.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebates 10.2.2 Pricing Trends 10.2.3 Analogue Assessment 10.2.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes 10.3 Market Outlook 10.4 Attribute Analysis 10.5 Total Market Size of CLK Inhibitor in the 7MM 10.6 The US Market Size 10.6.1 Total Market Size of CLK Inhibitor in the US 10.6.2 Market Size of CLK Inhibitor by Therapies in the US 10.7 EU4 and the UK Market Size 10.7.1 Total Market Size of CLK Inhibitor in EU4 and the UK 10.7.2 Market Size of CLK Inhibitor by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 10.8 Japan Market Size 10.8.1 Total Market Size of CLK Inhibitor in Japan 10.8.2 Market Size of CLK Inhibitor by Therapies in Japan 11 Unmet Needs 12 SWOT Analysis 13 KOL Views 14 Market Access and Reimbursement 14.1 The US 14.2 EU4 and the UK 14.3 Japan 15 Acronyms and Abbreviations 16 Bibliography

