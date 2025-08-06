Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PPL7 | ISIN: US85236P1012 | Ticker-Symbol: QAT2
Frankfurt
06.08.25 | 08:04
4,100 Euro
+1,99 % +0,080
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STABILIS SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STABILIS SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0004,26006.08.
ACCESS Newswire
06.08.2025 23:38 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stabilis Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc., ("Stabilis" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:SLNG), a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last mile delivery solutions for many of the world's most recognized, high-performance brands, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenues of $17.3 million

  • Net loss of ($0.6) million

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million

  • Cash flow from operations of $4.5 million

  • $12.2 million of cash and $3.9 million of availability under credit agreements as of June 30, 2025

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"We continued to advance our long-term business development and growth strategy by deepening engagement with customers across marine, aerospace, and power generation end-markets with a focus on securing the long-term contracts needed to grow our operations," stated Casey Crenshaw, Executive Chairman and Interim President & Chief Executive Officer. " Demand for our turnkey small-scale LNG solutions remains strong, underpinned by continued growth in commercial space applications. These trends reinforce our position as the provider of choice within our markets, and we are prepared to invest in additional LNG infrastructure in response to emerging commercial opportunities."

"Total revenue declined year-over-year in the second quarter, due to the successful completion of a large, short duration commercial project late in 2024. However, we are gaining momentum in our key high growth aerospace, marine and power generation markets, which together increased 15% year-over-year, reflecting growing demand for our solutions in high-performance and mission critical applications," continued Crenshaw. "This reinforces our confidence in the long-term fundamentals of our business, as we deepen relationships with both new and existing customers and benefit from the continued growth in LNG fuel applications."

"We remain focused on generating operating cash flows and maintaining a strong balance sheet and liquidity to support our long-term growth strategy," stated Andy Puhala, Chief Financial Officer. "As of the end of the second quarter, we had over $16 million in cash and available liquidity, providing us with the ability to continue investing in both capital expenditures and operating investments to support value creation for stakeholders."

STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

  • Strong momentum in key growth markets. Since the second quarter of last year, Stabilis' revenue mix in high-growth marine, power generation and aerospace end-markets increased from 62% of total revenue to nearly 77% in the second quarter of 2025. Demand within these end-markets is driven by multi-year trends such as the commercialization of the aerospace industry and the transition of marine vessels to LNG. The Company is actively pursuing further commercial opportunities to expand relationships with both new and existing customers within these end-markets.

  • Consistent cash conversion supports balance sheet versatility and growth investment potential. Stabilis' efficient cost structure and working capital utilization has continued to drive robust free cash flow conversion and a strengthening liquidity position. The Company continues to allocate capital and operating expenses toward growth initiatives and since the beginning of the year has invested $1.2 million in capital expenditures for growth initiatives.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

Revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $17.3 million, a decrease of 7% compared to the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in revenue compared to the prior year period was primarily attributable to the successful completion of a large industrial customer contract, partly offset by higher revenues associated with aerospace and power generation customers.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2025 was ($0.6) million, or ($0.03) per diluted share, compared to net income of $27 thousand or $0.00 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in net income compared to the prior year period reflects the decrease in net revenues, including lower equipment and labor revenues on a completed customer contract, partly offset by a $0.2 million reduction in selling, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.5 million, compared to $2.1 million, in the second quarter of last year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year is primarily attributable to lower revenues including lower equipment and labor revenues on a completed customer contract.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Stabilis will host a conference call on Thursday August 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at https://investors.stabilis-solutions.com/events. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live:

833-316-1983

International Live:

785-838-9310

Conference ID:

SLNGQ225

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through August 14, 2025:

Domestic Live:

800-695-2533

International Live:

402-530-9029

ABOUT STABILIS SOLUTIONS

Stabilis Solutions is a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last mile delivery solutions for many of the world's most recognized, high-performance brands. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections presented or implied and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "can," "believes," "feels," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "will," "plan," "may," "should," "predicts," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect our current beliefs, based on information currently available. Most of these factors are outside our control and are difficult to predict. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, among other things: the future performance of Stabilis, future demand for and price of LNG, availability and price of natural gas, unexpected costs, and general economic conditions.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in the Risk Factors in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2025 which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on the Investors section of our website at www.stabilis-solutions.com. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Stabilis, or other matters attributable to Stabilis, or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Stabilis does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Consolidated Operating Results
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues:

Revenues

$

17,309

$

17,338

$

18,598

$

34,647

$

38,368

Operating expenses:

Cost of revenues

12,724

12,788

13,550

25,512

27,064

Change in unrealized (gain) loss on natural gas derivatives

60

(84

)

(82

)

(24

)

(334

)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,131

4,933

3,331

8,064

6,787

Gain from disposal of fixed assets

-

(103

)

(72

)

(103

)

(199

)

Depreciation expense

1,860

1,867

1,768

3,727

3,568

Total operating expenses

17,775

19,401

18,495

37,176

36,886

Income (loss) from operations before equity income

(466

)

(2,063

)

103

(2,529

)

1,482

Net equity income from foreign joint venture operations

50

368

295

418

492

Income (loss) from operations

(416

)

(1,695

)

398

(2,111

)

1,974

Other income (expense):

Interest income (expense), net

24

21

28

45

24

Other income (expense), net

(24

)

(12

)

26

(36

)

5

Total other income (expense)

-

9

54

9

29

Net income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense

(416

)

(1,686

)

452

(2,102

)

2,003

Income tax (benefit) expense

197

(88

)

425

109

507

Net income (loss)

$

(613

)

$

(1,598

)

$

27

$

(2,211

)

$

1,496

Net income (loss) per common share:

Basic and diluted per common share

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.09

)

$

0.00

$

(0.12

)

$

0.08

EBITDA

$

1,420

$

160

$

2,192

$

1,580

$

5,547

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,480

$

2,069

$

2,110

$

3,549

$

5,213

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30,

December 31,

2025

2024

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

12,220

$

8,987

Accounts receivable, net

4,397

6,239

Inventories, net

180

345

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,039

1,902

Total current assets

17,836

17,473

Property, plant and equipment:

Cost

118,596

117,246

Less accumulated depreciation

(69,048

)

(65,518

)

Property, plant and equipment, net

49,548

51,728

Goodwill

4,314

4,314

Investments in foreign joint ventures

10,760

11,659

Right-of-use assets and other noncurrent assets

786

410

Total assets

$

83,244

$

85,584

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

5,950

$

5,667

Accrued liabilities

3,456

3,566

Current portion of long-term notes payable

1,295

2,010

Current portion of finance and operating lease obligations

640

384

Total current liabilities

11,341

11,627

Long-term notes payable, net of current portion and debt issuance costs

6,336

6,848

Long-term portion of operating lease obligations

85

101

Total liabilities

17,762

18,576

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock; $0.001 par value, 37,500,000 shares authorized, 18,596,301 and 18,585,014 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

19

19

Additional paid-in capital

103,644

103,214

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(323

)

(578

)

Accumulated deficit

(37,858

)

(35,647

)

Total stockholders' equity

65,482

67,008

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

83,244

$

85,584

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

(613

)

$

(1,598

)

$

27

$

(2,211

)

$

1,496

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation

1,860

1,867

1,768

3,727

3,568

Stock-based compensation expense

-

447

408

447

791

Bad debt expense (recovery)

106

7

(100

)

113

68

Gain on disposal of assets

-

(103

)

(72

)

(103

)

(199

)

Income from equity investment in joint venture

(120

)

(417

)

(340

)

(537

)

(587

)

Cash settlements from natural gas derivatives, net

76

163

(359

)

239

(359

)

Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on natural gas derivatives, net

225

(84

)

30

141

30

Distributions from equity investment in joint venture

1,637

-

1,716

1,637

1,716

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

205

1,540

(228

)

1,745

1,736

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

213

423

445

636

680

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

898

(1,229

)

1,679

(331

)

(133

)

Other

28

9

64

37

160

Net cash provided by operating activities

4,515

1,025

5,038

5,540

8,967

Cash flows from investing activities:

Acquisition of fixed assets

(635

)

(487

)

(1,376

)

(1,122

)

(2,249

)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

-

211

72

211

279

Net cash used in investing activities

(635

)

(276

)

(1,304

)

(911

)

(1,970

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Payments on short- and long-term notes payable and finance leases

(680

)

(671

)

(529

)

(1,351

)

(875

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

-

(42

)

-

(42

)

-

Employee tax payments from restricted stock withholdings

-

(17

)

-

(17

)

(9

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(680

)

(730

)

(529

)

(1,410

)

(884

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

17

(3

)

(8

)

14

(4

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

3,217

16

3,197

3,233

6,109

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

9,003

8,987

8,286

8,987

5,374

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

12,220

$

9,003

$

11,483

$

12,220

$

11,483

Non-GAAP Measures

Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of our business. EBITDA is defined as Earnings before Interest (includes interest income and interest expense), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occur during the reporting period, as noted below. We include EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may vary among companies and industries, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands).

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income (loss)

$

(613

)

$

(1,598

)

$

27

$

(2,211

)

$

1,496

Depreciation

1,860

1,867

1,768

3,727

3,568

Interest expense (income), net

(24

)

(21

)

(28

)

(45

)

(24

)

Income tax (benefit) expense

197

(88

)

425

109

507

EBITDA

1,420

160

2,192

1,580

5,547

Special items*

60

1,909

(82

)

1,969

(334

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,480

$

2,069

$

2,110

$

3,549

$

5,213

* Special items for all periods presented consist of adjustments related to unrealized (gain)/loss on natural gas derivatives. The three months ended March 31, 2025 and the six months ended June 30, 2025 also include an add-back of $2.1 million related to Mr. Ballard's severance expenses and a subtraction of $0.1 million for a gain related to a property damage settlement.

# # # # #

Investor Contact:

Andrew Puhala
Chief Financial Officer
832-456-6502
ir@stabilis-solutions.com

SOURCE: Stabilis Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/stabilis-solutions-announces-second-quarter-2025-results-1057545

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.