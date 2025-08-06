Stabilis Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc., ("Stabilis" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:SLNG), a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last mile delivery solutions for many of the world's most recognized, high-performance brands, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues of $17.3 million

Net loss of ($0.6) million

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million

Cash flow from operations of $4.5 million

$12.2 million of cash and $3.9 million of availability under credit agreements as of June 30, 2025

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"We continued to advance our long-term business development and growth strategy by deepening engagement with customers across marine, aerospace, and power generation end-markets with a focus on securing the long-term contracts needed to grow our operations," stated Casey Crenshaw, Executive Chairman and Interim President & Chief Executive Officer. " Demand for our turnkey small-scale LNG solutions remains strong, underpinned by continued growth in commercial space applications. These trends reinforce our position as the provider of choice within our markets, and we are prepared to invest in additional LNG infrastructure in response to emerging commercial opportunities."

"Total revenue declined year-over-year in the second quarter, due to the successful completion of a large, short duration commercial project late in 2024. However, we are gaining momentum in our key high growth aerospace, marine and power generation markets, which together increased 15% year-over-year, reflecting growing demand for our solutions in high-performance and mission critical applications," continued Crenshaw. "This reinforces our confidence in the long-term fundamentals of our business, as we deepen relationships with both new and existing customers and benefit from the continued growth in LNG fuel applications."

"We remain focused on generating operating cash flows and maintaining a strong balance sheet and liquidity to support our long-term growth strategy," stated Andy Puhala, Chief Financial Officer. "As of the end of the second quarter, we had over $16 million in cash and available liquidity, providing us with the ability to continue investing in both capital expenditures and operating investments to support value creation for stakeholders."

STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Strong momentum in key growth markets. Since the second quarter of last year, Stabilis' revenue mix in high-growth marine, power generation and aerospace end-markets increased from 62% of total revenue to nearly 77% in the second quarter of 2025. Demand within these end-markets is driven by multi-year trends such as the commercialization of the aerospace industry and the transition of marine vessels to LNG. The Company is actively pursuing further commercial opportunities to expand relationships with both new and existing customers within these end-markets.

Consistent cash conversion supports balance sheet versatility and growth investment potential. Stabilis' efficient cost structure and working capital utilization has continued to drive robust free cash flow conversion and a strengthening liquidity position. The Company continues to allocate capital and operating expenses toward growth initiatives and since the beginning of the year has invested $1.2 million in capital expenditures for growth initiatives.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

Revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $17.3 million, a decrease of 7% compared to the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in revenue compared to the prior year period was primarily attributable to the successful completion of a large industrial customer contract, partly offset by higher revenues associated with aerospace and power generation customers.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2025 was ($0.6) million, or ($0.03) per diluted share, compared to net income of $27 thousand or $0.00 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in net income compared to the prior year period reflects the decrease in net revenues, including lower equipment and labor revenues on a completed customer contract, partly offset by a $0.2 million reduction in selling, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.5 million, compared to $2.1 million, in the second quarter of last year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year is primarily attributable to lower revenues including lower equipment and labor revenues on a completed customer contract.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Stabilis will host a conference call on Thursday August 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at https://investors.stabilis-solutions.com/events. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: 833-316-1983 International Live: 785-838-9310 Conference ID: SLNGQ225

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through August 14, 2025:

Domestic Live: 800-695-2533 International Live: 402-530-9029

ABOUT STABILIS SOLUTIONS

Stabilis Solutions is a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last mile delivery solutions for many of the world's most recognized, high-performance brands. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections presented or implied and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "can," "believes," "feels," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "will," "plan," "may," "should," "predicts," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect our current beliefs, based on information currently available. Most of these factors are outside our control and are difficult to predict. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, among other things: the future performance of Stabilis, future demand for and price of LNG, availability and price of natural gas, unexpected costs, and general economic conditions.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in the Risk Factors in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2025 which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on the Investors section of our website at www.stabilis-solutions.com. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Stabilis, or other matters attributable to Stabilis, or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Stabilis does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Consolidated Operating Results

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Revenues $ 17,309 $ 17,338 $ 18,598 $ 34,647 $ 38,368 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues 12,724 12,788 13,550 25,512 27,064 Change in unrealized (gain) loss on natural gas derivatives 60 (84 ) (82 ) (24 ) (334 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,131 4,933 3,331 8,064 6,787 Gain from disposal of fixed assets - (103 ) (72 ) (103 ) (199 ) Depreciation expense 1,860 1,867 1,768 3,727 3,568 Total operating expenses 17,775 19,401 18,495 37,176 36,886 Income (loss) from operations before equity income (466 ) (2,063 ) 103 (2,529 ) 1,482 Net equity income from foreign joint venture operations 50 368 295 418 492 Income (loss) from operations (416 ) (1,695 ) 398 (2,111 ) 1,974 Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net 24 21 28 45 24 Other income (expense), net (24 ) (12 ) 26 (36 ) 5 Total other income (expense) - 9 54 9 29 Net income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense (416 ) (1,686 ) 452 (2,102 ) 2,003 Income tax (benefit) expense 197 (88 ) 425 109 507 Net income (loss) $ (613 ) $ (1,598 ) $ 27 $ (2,211 ) $ 1,496 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic and diluted per common share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.08 EBITDA $ 1,420 $ 160 $ 2,192 $ 1,580 $ 5,547 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,480 $ 2,069 $ 2,110 $ 3,549 $ 5,213

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,220 $ 8,987 Accounts receivable, net 4,397 6,239 Inventories, net 180 345 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,039 1,902 Total current assets 17,836 17,473 Property, plant and equipment: Cost 118,596 117,246 Less accumulated depreciation (69,048 ) (65,518 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 49,548 51,728 Goodwill 4,314 4,314 Investments in foreign joint ventures 10,760 11,659 Right-of-use assets and other noncurrent assets 786 410 Total assets $ 83,244 $ 85,584 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,950 $ 5,667 Accrued liabilities 3,456 3,566 Current portion of long-term notes payable 1,295 2,010 Current portion of finance and operating lease obligations 640 384 Total current liabilities 11,341 11,627 Long-term notes payable, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 6,336 6,848 Long-term portion of operating lease obligations 85 101 Total liabilities 17,762 18,576 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock; $0.001 par value, 37,500,000 shares authorized, 18,596,301 and 18,585,014 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 19 19 Additional paid-in capital 103,644 103,214 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (323 ) (578 ) Accumulated deficit (37,858 ) (35,647 ) Total stockholders' equity 65,482 67,008 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 83,244 $ 85,584

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (613 ) $ (1,598 ) $ 27 $ (2,211 ) $ 1,496 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 1,860 1,867 1,768 3,727 3,568 Stock-based compensation expense - 447 408 447 791 Bad debt expense (recovery) 106 7 (100 ) 113 68 Gain on disposal of assets - (103 ) (72 ) (103 ) (199 ) Income from equity investment in joint venture (120 ) (417 ) (340 ) (537 ) (587 ) Cash settlements from natural gas derivatives, net 76 163 (359 ) 239 (359 ) Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on natural gas derivatives, net 225 (84 ) 30 141 30 Distributions from equity investment in joint venture 1,637 - 1,716 1,637 1,716 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 205 1,540 (228 ) 1,745 1,736 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 213 423 445 636 680 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 898 (1,229 ) 1,679 (331 ) (133 ) Other 28 9 64 37 160 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,515 1,025 5,038 5,540 8,967 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of fixed assets (635 ) (487 ) (1,376 ) (1,122 ) (2,249 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets - 211 72 211 279 Net cash used in investing activities (635 ) (276 ) (1,304 ) (911 ) (1,970 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on short- and long-term notes payable and finance leases (680 ) (671 ) (529 ) (1,351 ) (875 ) Payment of debt issuance costs - (42 ) - (42 ) - Employee tax payments from restricted stock withholdings - (17 ) - (17 ) (9 ) Net cash used in financing activities (680 ) (730 ) (529 ) (1,410 ) (884 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 17 (3 ) (8 ) 14 (4 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,217 16 3,197 3,233 6,109 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 9,003 8,987 8,286 8,987 5,374 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 12,220 $ 9,003 $ 11,483 $ 12,220 $ 11,483

Non-GAAP Measures

Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of our business. EBITDA is defined as Earnings before Interest (includes interest income and interest expense), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occur during the reporting period, as noted below. We include EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may vary among companies and industries, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands).

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ (613 ) $ (1,598 ) $ 27 $ (2,211 ) $ 1,496 Depreciation 1,860 1,867 1,768 3,727 3,568 Interest expense (income), net (24 ) (21 ) (28 ) (45 ) (24 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 197 (88 ) 425 109 507 EBITDA 1,420 160 2,192 1,580 5,547 Special items* 60 1,909 (82 ) 1,969 (334 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,480 $ 2,069 $ 2,110 $ 3,549 $ 5,213

* Special items for all periods presented consist of adjustments related to unrealized (gain)/loss on natural gas derivatives. The three months ended March 31, 2025 and the six months ended June 30, 2025 also include an add-back of $2.1 million related to Mr. Ballard's severance expenses and a subtraction of $0.1 million for a gain related to a property damage settlement.

