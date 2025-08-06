Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Parkit Enterprise Inc. (TSXV: PKT) ("Parkit"), is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of an industrial building located in Edmonton, Alberta (the "Property") from an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). The Acquisition constitutes an Arm's Length Transaction for the purposes of the TSX Venture Exchange policies.

The Property is a multi-tenant industrial building located in Edmonton. The building has approximately 100,000 square feet of gross leasable area on approximately 5.2 acres of land. The building is fully tenanted with a weighted average lease term of 3.2 years.

Iqbal Khan, CEO of Parkit, states, "The Acquisition provides in-place cash flows, potential rent escalations and allows us to enter the Edmonton market where we see room for growth."

About Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. In addition, Parkit has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. Parkit's Common Shares are listed on the TSX-V (Symbol: PKT).

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: statements regarding the Acquisition; the potential effect on Parkit of the completion of the Acquisition including its effect on rental escalations; the growth of the industrial real estate market in Edmonton; and Parkit's focus on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada.

