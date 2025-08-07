MINERVA FOODS REPORTS RECORD NET REVENUE OF R$13.9 BILLION IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2025

Earnings reached their highest historical level for a quarter, up 81.6%, compared to the same period of the previous year (2Q24)

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva Foods (Minerva S.A. - B3: BEEF3 | OTC - Nasdaq International: MRVSY), a global food company and the largest beef exporter in South America, reports its earnings for the second quarter of 2025 (2Q25). The following financial and operating information is presented in BRGAAP, in Brazilian Reais (R$), in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards).

Net revenue totaled R$13.9 billion in the second quarter of 2025, a record level for a quarter, significantly up by 81.6% compared to the same period in 2024 and 24.3% quarter-over-quarter. In the last twelve months, consolidated net revenue totaled R$44.3 billion, up 57.8% compared to the same period in 2024.

The net result was positive, closing the second quarter of 2025 at R$458.3 million, the best quarterly performance in the Company's history.

EBITDA for the period reached R$1,302.5 million, another record for a quarter, with an EBITDA margin of 9.4%, a significant increase of 74.9% compared to the second quarter of 2024 and 35.3% compared to the previous period. In the 12-month period, adjusted EBITDA, considering the pro forma performance of new assets in the four-month period, totaled R$ 4.5 billion.

Consolidated gross revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was R$14.7 billion, up by 80.2% compared to the same period in 2024 and 23.3% compared to the previous quarter, with exports accounting for 60% of the total. In the last 12 months ending in June 2025, gross revenue totaled R$ 47.1 billion, an increase of 57.5% compared to the 12 months of the previous year, with exports reaching 57%.

Net leverage at the end of June, measured by the Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio, ended the quarter at 3.16x*.

The integration of new assets continues to progress consistently, better than initially planned, with sales volume up by 50% and revenue increasing by 104% compared to the previous quarter, thus benefiting a greater dilution of the expense structure, with sales, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) accounting for the lowest percentage of revenue since the second quarter of 2022, at 10.1%.

At the end of the second quarter of 2025, the Company completed its private capital increase of R$2 billion, with the possibility of raising up to R$1 billion over the next three years through the monthly exercise of subscription warrants. It is worth noting that, despite the extremely challenging macro scenario, the Company achieved 100% subscription of the rights in this capital increase.

* Adjusted for Pro-forma EBITDA of MSA new assets (4 months): R$ 456 million.

Highlights in Sustainability

Minerva Foods was listed in the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE B3) and Carbon Efficiency Index (ICO2 B3) portfolios for the fifth consecutive year, recognized for its commitment to best sustainability practices.

Also, for the fifth consecutive year, it earned the "Renewable Energy" Seal for all operations in Brazil, which confirms that all units were supplied with energy from certified renewable sources, ensuring zero GHG emissions under Scope 2.

The company also achieved 100% compliance in another audit cycle by the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office regarding its cattle supply chain in the Amazon biome.

About Minerva Foods

Minerva Foods is the largest beef exporter in South America and also operates in the processed segment, selling its products to more than 100 countries. In addition to Brazil, Minerva Foods is present in Paraguay, Argentina, Uruguay, and Colombia, and has lamb plants in Australia and Chile, totaling more than 30,000 employees. The company serves five continents with beef, lamb, and their derivatives, and currently operates 46 industrial units, 17 international offices, and 23 distribution centers.

