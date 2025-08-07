AI Account Launches Built-In Consolidation Feature Across 23 Countries Within Two Years, Covering ASEAN and Beyond

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Account, a Singapore-based cloud accounting software company, has launched a built-in consolidation feature now available in 23 countries-including all ASEAN markets and beyond.

The feature enables businesses with entities in multiple countries to automatically generate consolidated financial reports using AI Account alone.

"Consolidation across multiple countries has always been a challenge for growing businesses," said Tommy Teo, Director of AI Account. "We built this feature to solve that pain point-so companies can manage regional operations more efficiently and stay compliant, all from one system."

Where it's available:

The feature is fully localized and live in: Australia, Bermuda, Brunei, British Virgin Islands, Cambodia, Canada, Cayman Islands, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam.

Consolidation typically requires exporting data into spreadsheets or relying on external tools. AI Account removes that friction by embedding the functionality directly within its system. This significantly reduces the complexity of cross-border accounting and compliance for growing businesses.

AI Account is designed to help SMEs and multi-entity companies reduce accounting complexity, improve reporting accuracy, and scale with confidence.

To learn more, visit www.aiaccount.com

About AI Account

AI Account is Singapore-built cloud accounting software that uses AI and automation to deliver localized, intelligent, and compliant financial tools for businesses worldwide. Its mission is to simplify accounting processes across borders and empower companies to grow without operational bottlenecks.

AI Account Pte. Ltd.(UEN: 202205018W)

Singapore Office

101 Thomson Road, #06-00/01, United Square, Singapore 307591

