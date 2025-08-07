Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. (CSE: BVCI) ("BVCI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement dated July 24, 2025 (the "Agreement") with 2687375 Ontario Inc., doing business as The Coin Shack, a privately held Ontario-based digital asset trading firm (the "Seller").

Under the Agreement, BVCI will acquire substantially all of the operating assets of The Coin Shack for a total purchase price of C$400,000, comprising:

A non-refundable deposit of C$10,000 (already paid); and

A balance of C$390,000 payable at closing.

The acquired assets include:

The Coin Shack's trademarks, trade name, branding, website, client list, and other intellectual property;

Tangible assets such as computers, equipment, and furniture;

Goodwill and all assignable customer and vendor agreements, including the commercial lease.

The transaction is subject to several closing conditions, including:

Completion of satisfactory due diligence by BVCI on or before August 11, 2025;

Landlord consent to assign or extend the lease;

No material adverse changes prior to closing;

Execution and delivery of all required transfer and closing documents.

Closing is expected to occur on or before September 1, 2025.

Updated Private Placement Terms

BVCI also announces an update to the terms of its non-brokered private placement initially disclosed on January 13, 2025 (see: January 13, 2025 Press Release).

The Company now intends to raise up to C$1,000,000 through the issuance of Units at a price of C$0.30 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of:

One (1) common share of BVCI; and

One (1) common share purchase warrant, exercisable at C$0.35 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The proceeds will be used to support:

The acquisition and integration of The Coin Shack;

Ecosystem development and expansion of the Company's stablecoin and RWA tokenization initiatives;

General working capital.

The private placement is subject to customary closing conditions, All securities issued under the offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Blockchain Venture Capital Inc:

Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. is an Ontario-incorporated company registered as a Money Services Business with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). The Company provides innovative technology infrastructure to participants in the blockchain and distributed ledger technology industry. Instrumental to BVCI's growth strategy is BVC Chain, a proprietary blockchain platform and distributed ledger system capable of operating in both centralized and decentralized environments. BVC Chain also supports BvcPay, a mobile application with digital wallet functionality that enables point-of-sale and online transactions using Bitcoin, Ethereum, and CADT. CADT, BVCI's native digital currency, is intended to be a Canadian dollar-backed stablecoin designed to support real-time payments, settlements, digital asset issuance, and ledger services. Unless and until BVCI obtains all necessary regulatory approvals or qualifies for applicable exemptions, there is no assurance that it will be able to proceed with its CADT-related initiatives. BVCI also owns a 51% equity interest in LuminusFX Corporation, a Toronto-based financial services firm focused on secure and globally oriented financial consulting services.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements relating to the completion of the acquisition, execution of a definitive agreement, closing of financing, and regulatory matters. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. There is no assurance that any of the transactions referenced herein will be completed as proposed or at all.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261606

SOURCE: Blockchain Venture Capital Inc.