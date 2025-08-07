iSAM Securities has announced the launch of Parallax, a proprietary risk share model designed to help brokers unlock additional value from their client flow through transparent, performance-aligned risk sharing.

Developed in-house by iSAM Securities' experienced trading, quant, and development teams, Parallax enables brokers to share in both the risk and reward of internalised trading activity without investing in costly risk infrastructure. Paired with iSAM Securities' existing institutional-grade pricing built in-house, Parallax offers clients a structured path to revenue diversification.

Chris Twort, Head of Trading at iSAM Securities commented, "We have designed Parallax in response to client demand for greater transparency and stronger collaboration in the typical risk share model. Many brokers are left in the dark when it comes to how their flow is performing. With Parallax, this is at the forefront of what we do, providing clients with daily visibility of performance, so they always know exactly how much they're earning and why. We believe this level of transparency has been missing from existing risk share programs on the market, and we strive to help our clients overcome this."

Parallax introduces a new standard to risk shares, built around institutional-grade pricing, low-latency execution, daily visibility of performance,and clear, pre-agreed payout structures. The introduction of Parallax further builds out iSAM Securities' all-round offering with the group's comprehensive risk management tool, Radar, providing detailed analytics on brokers' book performance in real-time.

Parallax is now available to brokers globally, with tailored commercial agreements based on flow characteristics and business models. Register your interest in Parallax here

About iSAM Securities

iSAM Securities¹, regulated by the FCA, SFC, and CIMA registered, is a leading algorithmic trading firm and trusted electronic market maker, providing liquidity, cutting-edge proprietary technology, prime services, and real-time risk analytics to institutional clients and trading venues globally. For further information, please visit isam-securities.com.

iSAM Securities (UK) Limited, iSAM Securities (EU) Limited, iSAM Securities (HK) Limited, iSAM Securities (Global) Limited, iSAM Securities Limited and iSAM Securities (USA) Inc. are together "iSAM Securities".

