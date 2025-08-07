METABORA GAMES Integrates BORA Ecosystem with Kaia CL Protocol

- Enhancing BORA tokenomics by establishing a joint liquidity pool and applying a burn mechanism

- Adopting a gas abstraction model, enabling BORA tokens to be used as a substitute for Kaia transaction fees

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- METABORA GAMES (CEO Choi Se-hoon), a leading blockchain game developer, announced today that it has completed the integration of the 'Consensus Liquidity (CL) Protocol' of the blockchain platform Kaia into the BORA ecosystem.

The 'CL' is an innovative infrastructure protocol based on the Kaia chain that enables simultaneous participation in validator staking and liquidity provision.

By integrating Kaia's CL technology into the BORA ecosystem, METABORA GAMES will begin full-scale connectivity with external chains through the establishment of a joint liquidity pool, the introduction of a 'gas abstraction' model (which enables transaction fees to be paid on behalf of users), and the implementation of a fee-burning mechanism.

With the completion of the CL integration, METABORA GAMES and the Kaia Foundation established a joint liquidity provision plan and provided approximately $2 million in liquidity as of August 5. The partners plan to further boost the BORA ecosystem and enhance the token's value through additional phased liquidity injections.

Additionally, a burn mechanism will be applied to the fee revenue generated from the joint liquidity pool. A certain portion of BORA-denominated profits will be burned, reinforcing the ecosystem's deflationary tokenomics. The burn rate and frequency will be adjusted flexibly in accordance with market conditions and revenue scale.

The integration will also introduce a 'gas abstraction' feature, allowing users to pay transaction fees on the Kaia mainnet using BORA tokens. This enables users to cover transaction fees with BORA tokens even if they do not hold any Kaia tokens.

A METABORA GAMES representative stated, "The integration of the CL Protocol marks the first step for the BORA chain in achieving functional flexibility and scalability by structurally connecting with external public infrastructure. This signifies a transition and expansion from an independent BORA mainnet model to an interactive structure that engages with external ecosystems." They added, "Starting with the launch of mini Dapps based on LINE Messenger and onboarding on Kaia, we will further strengthen BORA's tokenomics by expanding external utility and operating an organic burn mechanism that functions seamlessly across multiple chains."

About METABORA

METABORA is a casual game developer and the service operator of the blockchain platform BORA.

The BORA ecosystem brings together partners across various industries-ranging from tokenomics and content to blockchain technology-driving innovation and collaboration across games, sports, and entertainment.

BORA is a national game/entertainment token with a high liquidity in the market and reinforcing the accessibility of users and services abroad by increasing the listing on global cryptocurrency exchanges and expanding partnership.

