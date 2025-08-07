Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.08.2025 05:24 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chery Group Becomes the Fastest-climbing Automaker in Fortune Global 500, Powerfully Empowering LEPAS's Global Growth

WUHU, China, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chery Group, LEPAS's parent company, has recently achieved remarkable feats. In the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list, it surged 152 places to 233rd, becoming the year's fastest-rising automaker. A month earlier, its cumulative exports exceeded 5 million units, a first for Chinese automotive brands. This "Double 500" milestone not only showcases Chery's global competitiveness but also fuels LEPAS's globalization.

Chery Group Achieves

As a pioneer in Chery's globalization strategy, LEPAS embodies a vision for future mobility. It adopts the integration strategy of "Leopard Aesthetic Design, Exquisite Third Space, Intelligent Safety, and Full-scenario Super Platform" to handle diverse travel scenarios, promotes the philosophy "Elegance is Power", and brings technology and warmth to global users' "exquisite life".

Chery's improved Global 500 ranking and export breakthrough serve as "trust endorsements" for LEPAS in global markets. With 22 years as China's top passenger car exporter and over 17 million global users, Chery provides a user base for LEPAS. LEPAS can leverage Chery's mature overseas sales and service networks instead of building channels from scratch, accelerating its "Exquisite Life Experience Journey".

Integral to Chery's strategy, LEPAS is deeply embedded in the group's global resources across R&D, manufacturing, and supply chain. For instance, sharing Chery's cutting-edge tech, LEPAS has developed full-link product capabilities to stay industry-leading.

Zhong Wei, LEPAS's Deputy CEO, noted "LEPAS was born in Rome". Empowered by Chery, LEPAS has advanced rapidly: its first model, L8, rolled off the line in April, favored by urban elites for its design, intelligent cockpit, space, and safety. On July 23, its "L8 + L6 + L4" lineup debuted at the Indonesia International Auto Show, securing initial orders and offering a "new standard for exquisite life travel".

Chery's "Double 500" achievements, spanning trust, channels, R&D, and industrial chains, act as an "acceleration engine" for LEPAS. Empowered by Chery, LEPAS, with its "Colorful Life, Masterful Drive" proposition, is scripting a new chapter in the global exquisite travel market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2745917/4.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chery-group-becomes-the-fastest-climbing-automaker-in-fortune-global-500-powerfully-empowering-lepass-global-growth-302523981.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.