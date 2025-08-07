



HONG KONG, Aug 7, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - FWD Group Holdings Ltd ('FWD Group' or 'FWD') today announced, under its exclusive brand of FWD Private, the completion of its high-net-worth ('HNW') hub in Asia and the full deployment of its new FWD Private Lounge in Hong Kong.Leveraging FWD Group's strong network, FWD's HNW business operates out of three jurisdictions: Hong Kong, Singapore and Bermuda, with both onshore and offshore insurance solutions for HNW and ultra HNW customers worldwide.FWD Private, established in 2023, offers comprehensive legacy planning solutions and services for HNW and ultra HNW individuals. The FWD Private Lounge, located in the prime commercial district in Hong Kong, is inspired by the tourbillon - a symbol of time and precision.Ken Lau, Managing Director of Greater China and Hong Kong Chief Executive Officer, FWD, said, 'The completion of the HNW hub reflects our long-term vision and reinforces FWD's position as a trusted partner in wealth and legacy planning across Asia and beyond. Building on our strong foundation in Hong Kong, and our ability to also now service other markets including Southeast Asia and the Middle East, we're well-positioned to navigate diverse markets and tailor solutions that empower customers and their families to truly celebrate living.'In Bermuda and Singapore, FWD Private recently launched Imperial Fortune - an indexed universal life (IUL) product that combines uncapped index returns with a minimum guaranteed point to point return of 2.3% per annum. FWD Hong Kong also launched its own IUL product, which was among the first wave of offerings in the market, in response to recent regulatory guidance from the Insurance Authority and Hong Kong Monetary Authority.Shelyne Shum, Chief Partnership Distribution Officer who leads the strategic partnership business for FWD in Hong Kong and for FWD Private, said, 'Through FWD Private, we've built a compelling proposition anchored in time-to-market agility, product and service innovation, and exceptional client experience. The FWD Private Lounge is designed for preferred partners to host exclusive engagements and deliver a refined, personalised experience to our customers.'FWD Private's products are primarily distributed via international brokers across Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and Switzerland, who provide personalised services and innovative wealth planning solutions to HNW and ultra HNW customers worldwide. FWD Private operates in Bermuda under FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited. A Singapore branch was established in 2024.