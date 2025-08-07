Innodisk Corporation: Innodisk Introduces DDR5 and LPDDR5X CAMM2 Memory Modules for Rugged Industrial Applications

TAIPEI, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk, a leading provider of industrial-grade memory solutions, officially releases its new DDR5 CAMM2 and LPDDR5X CAMM2 (LPCAMM2) memory modules. With 60% less space and blazing speeds up to 6400 MT/s and 8533 MT/s, respectively, Innodisk's CAMM2 series marks a strategic leap into the rugged device and compact system market.

Innodisk's new CAMM2 series features a distinctive design. DDR5 CAMM2 and LPDDR5X CAMM2 consolidate dual channels on a single module, effectively combining the capacity and performance of two separate SODIMMs into a compact footprint. Despite handling a greater signal load, the modules feature a more simplified PCB routing that enhances signal integrity, resulting in cleaner and more reliable data transmission.

Additionally, the new motherboard design, paired with the CAMM2 module, eliminates signal stubs caused by unused DIMM slots in traditional stacked configurations. The flat, board-hugging installation improves thermal contact and frees up space for customized cooling solutions.

Powered by DDR5, Innodisk's CAMM2 delivers speeds of up to 6400 MT/s. The LPDDR5X version further boosts performance to 8533 MT/s, maintains the same 128-bit data width, and lowers operating voltage to 1.05 V. This advanced design improves power efficiency, reduces energy consumption, and extends system working hours. These features align well with the needs of Compact PCI, mini PC, rugged laptops, and fanless system s that demand high performance in compact, power-efficient designs.

Furthermore, to facilitate easy maintenance and modular scalability, both CAMM2 and LPCAMM2 adopt a screw-lock design, which not only secures mechanical attachment but also improves vibration resistance and mechanical durability, making them well-suited for rugged environments such as aerospace and mission-critical applications. Additionally, LPCAMM2's modular LPDDR5X architecture eliminates the need for full motherboard replacements, addressing the limitations of soldered memory designs.

As a pioneer in bringing CAMM2 technologies to the industrial sector for embedded applications, Innodisk reinforces its commitment to enabling industrial AI at the edge. To support the adoption of the new form factor, Innodisk provides comprehensive after-sales service and flexible customization options. A stable and long-term supply further ensures that customers can integrate CAMM2 solutions with confidence.

The Innodisk LPDDR5X and DDR5 CAMM2 modules will begin sampling in Q4 2025.

