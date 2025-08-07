From Blockchain to Space: HTX Leads GM Vietnam 2025, Justin Sun's New Web3 Journey Takes Flight

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX, a leading global crypto exchange, made a notable appearance at GM Vietnam 2025 - Vietnam Blockchain Week, held from August 1-2, 2025. As a proud sponsor of the Business Networking Zone, HTX showcased its forward-looking global strategy and reaffirmed its position as a key influencer in the Web3 industry.

The Rise of Stablecoins:From Crypto Instruments to Global Financial Infrastructure

During a key panel discussion titled "Stablecoin - The Most Viable Use Case for Crypto Adoption," Alec Goh, Head of HTX Ventures, was a featured panelist.

Alec highlighted the rapid evolution of stablecoins, noting their market capitalization has surged to over $250 billion - an impressive 60% increase this year. Driven by growing regulatory clarity in countries like the U.S. and active participation from traditional institutions, stablecoins are transcending their role as crypto-native tools to become core components of global financial infrastructure. This marks the early stages of their mainstream adoption. He further explained that in key sectors like on-chain credit, Real World Assets (RWA), and cross-border trade, stablecoins serve as the fundamental layer for value settlement and liquidity within digital financial infrastructure.

"The future isn't a binary choice between centralized and decentralized systems, but a blend of compliance and composability," Alec said. "Legal frameworks and on-chain technology will evolve together, enabling global scalability while preserving crypto's core principles. Ultimately, whether a system is centralized or decentralized matters less than its ability to meet user needs. If decentralized transactions continue to deliver greater value, the market will naturally gravitate toward them."

"Web3 Future Night" Ignites Passion and Drives Web3 Growth

A major highlight of Vietnam Blockchain Week was the exclusive "Web3 Future Night" cocktail party, presented by HTX and hosted by ChainCatcher.

The party brought together a high-profile crowd, including top local project teams, leading investors, influential KOLs, and core community members. Industry-leading partners, including SoSoValue, Bifrost, TRADOOR, TRON , SunPump, and RootData, actively participated, creating a premier networking opportunity.

Through this event, HTX strengthened its partnership with the Vietnamese crypto community and helped drive the ongoing development and prosperity of the global Web3 ecosystem.

Justin Sun Becomes Youngest Chinese Commercial Astronaut

During the Vietnam Blockchain Week, Justin Sun, Advisor to HTX, made history by successfully completing a suborbital flight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft. The approximately 10-minute mission crossed the Kármán line, offering a zero-gravity experience before safely returning to the landing site in Texas. With this feat, he became the youngest Chinese commercial astronaut in history.

Following his historic journey, Justin said in an interview, "This was my first commitment and first step toward space, and there will be more to come in the future." His achievement reflects not only his spirit of exploration but also HTX's commitment, as a leading player in the global Web3 space, to continually push boundaries and explore new possibilities.

HTX made a strong impression at GM Vietnam 2025, reinforcing its position as a leader in the global Web3 space. The platform set the industry's course with insightful analysis of stablecoin trends and sparked a new wave of collaboration through its "Web3 Future Night" event. Looking ahead, HTX remains committed to driving global Web3 ecosystem growth by integrating blockchain with emerging technologies and delivering greater value to its users and the broader crypto community.

