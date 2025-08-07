Univest Securities CEO Edric Yi Guo Shares Strategic Insights at Japan GO IPO Summit, Supporting Companies Navigating Growth and Capital Raising on a Global Scale

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Univest Securities, LLC ("Univest"), a premier boutique full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, reaffirmed its leadership in cross-border capital markets through its participation as a Platinum Sponsor at the Japan GO IPO Summit held this summer. The event convened top investors, corporate executives, and financial professionals to examine opportunities and financing strategies for Asia-based companies entering U.S. public markets.

Univest CEO Edric Yi Guo spoke on the panel "Tapping the Markets: Shelf Offerings, ATMs, and PIPEs," sharing insights on strategic financing options and market opportunities for U.S.-listed companies from Asia.

"We are excited to be part of the Japan GO IPO Summit and to contribute to the ongoing dialogue about capital markets and investment strategies," said Edric Guo. "Our participation underscores our commitment to supporting companies navigating the complexities of growth and capital raising on a global scale."

"This summit provided a valuable forum to exchange ideas on how companies from Japan and the wider Asia-Pacific region can tap into U.S. capital markets efficiently and sustainably," Edric Guo added. "At Univest, we combine institutional execution with entrepreneurial agility to support clients through every phase of growth."

Founded in 1994 and registered with both FINRA and the SEC, Univest has raised over $1.3 billion in capital and completed approximately 100 investment banking transactions since 2019. The firm serves a global client base across sectors including technology, life sciences, industrials, and consumer goods.

With a presence in both Asia-Pacific and North America, Univest specializes in guiding small and mid-sized companies through IPOs, follow-on offerings, M&A, and private placements. Its hybrid positioning across institutional and retail channels allows for flexible, strategic execution tailored to global growth-stage businesses.

"Working between Asia-Pacific and North America has allowed us to merge Western structure with Eastern flexibility, which influences how we lead and how we advise," said Edric Guo. "We don't view the world as competing markets-we see it as an interconnected ecosystem."

Edric Guo credits Univest's resilience to its lean, high-performing team and partnership-based leadership model. "Everyone knows their role and contributes in sync. I don't focus on developing employees-I focus on cultivating partners," he said.

Looking ahead, Univest is preparing for a new phase of growth. Strategic initiatives underway include the acquisition of a clearing firm, expansion of its institutional Sales & Trading desk, the development of internal public equity strategies backed by proprietary capital, and exploration of a potential IPO under the Univest brand. The firm is also expanding its focus on blockchain innovation and the convergence of crypto and traditional finance.

"Crypto and AI will reshape the financial landscape in unprecedented ways," said Edric Guo. "At the same time, geopolitical shifts will continue to introduce volatility-and opportunity. Our role is to help clients adapt, evolve, and lead."

As the global capital environment grows increasingly interconnected, Univest remains committed to guiding its clients through complexity-with clarity, partnership, and a forward-looking approach to innovation and growth.

