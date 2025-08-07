The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) plans to rescind $7 billion in Solar For All grants disbursed to state-run programs that expand solar access for low- and moderate-income households, according to reports. From pv magazine USA The EPA plans to claw back all $7 billion of grants made available through the Biden-era Solar For All program, according to reporting by The New York Times. Solar for All is a funding program launched by the EPA in June 2023. The goal of the program is to enable millions of low-income households access to affordable, resilient, and clean solar energy. It disburses ...

