The majority investment marks the start of a new phase of growth for Objectway, leveraging its resilient and scalable business model, its end-to-end solution-as-a-service platform, and long-term partnerships with a blue-chip customer base.

Luigi Marciano, founder of Objectway, a leading provider of software and services to financial institutions across Europe, North America and the Middle East, along with Objectway's management team and international private equity firm, Cinven, today announced an agreement under which Cinven will make a majority investment in Objectway. Luigi Marciano will remain a significant shareholder alongside Cinven, and continue in his role as CEO and Chair. He and his existing management team will continue to manage the business, and Cinven's backing will provide strategic and financial support, including continued investment in technology innovation, as well as support for future organic growth and targeted M&A opportunities. Together, Luigi Marciano, his team and Cinven aim to expand Objectway's market leadership while delivering consistently high value to clients. Financial terms of the investment are not disclosed.

Objectway is a leading digital end-to-end "Solution-as-a-Service" provider for wealth managers, banks and asset managers. Objectway provides customers with a mission-critical, modular, front-to-back office software and solutions platform, delivered through a flexible design based on scalable cloud infrastructure. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Milan, Objectway supports more than 250 financial institutions across more than 16 countries. With offices across Europe and North America, Objectway combines mission-critical technology and services with deep domain expertise.

The wealth management ecosystem is exhibiting consistent growth and strong demand for investment in modern technology solutions from established providers, presenting opportunities to digitise the industry and capture market share. Industry trends include the need to transition from fragmented legacy systems to integrated end-to-end solutions that create efficiency in front-to-back office processes, serving clients consistently, across the value chain, geographies, and investor segments.

Cinven believes that Objectway is a compelling primary investment opportunity based on a number of attractive characteristics, including its:

Well-established position in a structurally growing market: Outsourced technology and tech-enabled services spend across the wealth management, banking and asset management industries is expected to grow strongly, driven by increasing regulatory complexity, customer demand for digital solutions, and the continued focus of customers on protecting margins;

Outsourced technology and tech-enabled services spend across the wealth management, banking and asset management industries is expected to grow strongly, driven by increasing regulatory complexity, customer demand for digital solutions, and the continued focus of customers on protecting margins; Differentiated offering : Objectway has a differentiated end-to-end front, middle and back-office platform offering across a wide-spectrum of wealth management customer types. Objectway has consistently been selected by many of the world's wealth managers, private banks, asset managers and asset services as their digital wealth platform for its thoughtful and innovative product roadmap, which integrates client feedback, regulatory requirements, technological advancements, and evolving market dynamics;

: Objectway has a differentiated end-to-end front, middle and back-office platform offering across a wide-spectrum of wealth management customer types. Objectway has consistently been selected by many of the world's wealth managers, private banks, asset managers and asset services as their digital wealth platform for its thoughtful and innovative product roadmap, which integrates client feedback, regulatory requirements, technological advancements, and evolving market dynamics; Attractive and resilient business model: Objectway has highly recurring revenues and earnings visibility and strong cash flow generation, driven by its blue-chip customer base and growing "Solution-as-a-Service" delivery model;

Objectway has highly recurring revenues and earnings visibility and strong cash flow generation, driven by its blue-chip customer base and growing "Solution-as-a-Service" delivery model; Multiple further growth and value creation levers: With Cinven's financial and strategic support, there are significant further growth opportunities for the business, including through organic growth, targeted M&A, and accelerated investment into the technology platform; and

With Cinven's financial and strategic support, there are significant further growth opportunities for the business, including through organic growth, targeted M&A, and accelerated investment into the technology platform; and Strong founder-led management team: Opportunity to partner with a strong and experienced management team led by its founder, CEO and Chair, Luigi Marciano, for the next stage of the company's growth.

This transaction represents the first investment from Cinven's new mid-market strategy. The European mid-market is an investment space where Cinven has deep expertise and networks to draw on, particularly in areas aligned with the firm's core geographic and sector strengths, including across technology and tech-enabled services, financial services and business services.

Luigi Marciano, CEO, Chair and founder of Objectway said:

"Partnering with Cinven marks an exciting new chapter for Objectway. Their investment is a strong endorsement of our business model, our leadership team, and our long-term growth plan. Together, we're well-positioned to accelerate our expansion, further strengthen our market position, accelerate the enhancement of our platform, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers and to the market."

Luigi Sbrozzi, Partner and Co-Head of the Strategic Funds at Cinven said:

"We believe that Cinven makes an excellent partner to help Luigi Marciano and the wider management team achieve their bold growth ambitions. Cinven has a wealth of experience in the financial services and technology sectors, and a successful track record of partnering with exceptional management teams to create market leading businesses by investing for growth, including through tech-led innovation and buy and build strategies. We're thrilled to back such a strong founder and management team to grow Objectway as a clear category leader, and look forward to working together to accelerate growth, broaden capabilities, and support global expansion."

Advisors to Objectway on the transaction included Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor and Deloitte for strategic consulting on the business plan, as well as financial, commercial, and technical due diligence. PwC advised on tax and legal due diligence. Giovannelli Associati acted as the legal advisor and Russo De Rosa Associati as the tax advisor.

Cinven was advised by Jefferies (M&A), Freshfields (Legal), PwC (Financial), Alix Partners (Technology Operations), Oliver Wyman (Commercial) and Deloitte (Tax and Structuring).

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About Objectway

For more than 30 years, Objectway has been building successful partnerships with banking, asset and wealth management firms to empower and scale their business with a broader societal objective: preserve capital and improve the financial wellbeing of their clients.

Objectway offers a leading as-a-service growth platform for banks, wealth asset managers and their investors. The Objectway platform provides these financial institutions with superior scalability for greater performance to empower their entire value chain.

Objectway's end-to-end solution design allows its customers to be serviced consistently within both a local and international setting, underpinned by 24-7 secure infrastructure.

As a global Top 100 FinTech provider (IDC FinTech Rankings), Objectway administers more than €1 trillion of assets and supports more than 100,000 investment professionals (financial advisers, private bankers, relationship managers) to manage more than €800 billion of asset under management for more than 5 million investors. FY 2024 revenue exceeded €120 million and clients include more than 250 leading banks, wealth managers, asset managers and insurers across Europe, the Middle East and Canada.

Objectway has a global organisation including more than 800 business and technology professionals, with operating offices in Italy, the UK, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, France, Ireland, and Canada.

Objectway's flexible solution design addresses global and regional organisation structures across jurisdictions. Scale generates scale through expansion across customers, geographies and along the value chain.

About Cinven

Cinven is a leading international private equity firm focused on building world-class global and European companies. Its funds invest in six key sectors: Business Services, Consumer, Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrials and Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT). Cinven has offices in London, New York, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Guernsey and Luxembourg.

Cinven takes a responsible approach towards its portfolio companies, their employees, suppliers, local communities, the environment and society.

Cinven Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Cinven Fund Management S.à r.l. is authorised and regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier.

In this press release 'Cinven' means, depending on the context, any of or collectively, Cinven Holdings Guernsey Limited, Cinven Partnership LLP, and their respective Associates (as defined in the Companies Act 2006) and/or funds managed or advised by any of the foregoing.

For additional information on Cinven please visit www.cinven.com and www.linkedin.com/company/cinven/.

