Outfit7: Ready to Explore? Talking Tom & Friends: World is Here!

The First Talking Tom & Friends Game Designed Specifically for Kids, Where Adventure Awaits!

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over - Talking Tom & Friends: World is now live globally! This new mobile sandbox game from Outfit7 gives kids the ultimate playground to be whoever they want, to do whatever they imagine, and to create their own adventures alongside their favorite friends. With customizable avatars, richly interactive scenes, and endless ways to play, it's a world where kids lead the story, and every play session brings something new. For the first time, kids can step into their very own world of Talking Tom & Friends! Everyone who downloads the game in the first 14 days gets a slimy welcome gift which is too adorable to pass up.

Create Whoever You Want to Be

In Talking Tom & Friends: World, kids can make avatars that look just like themselves, or like anyone else they can dream up. Pink hair? Sure. Freckles, glasses, braces? Absolutely. Want to wear pajamas at the beach or a cape in space? No one's stopping you. This isn't just dress-up, it's self-expression made fun. Create your character and step into the world of Talking Tom and his friends! And for kids who just want to dive right in, there's a vibrant cast of ready-made characters representing all kinds of styles, looks, and personalities. Diversity isn't a feature, it's part of the world.

Where Little Stories Grow Big

This isn't just a game; it's a whole world packed with possibilities that lets kids' imaginations run wild and gently encourages creativity and storytelling by putting them in control. With more than 17 unique scenes to explore (and even more on the way), kids can hop from one adventure to the next. They can run their own bakery, whip up treats, and host pretend tea parties, or just chill with Talking Tom and Talking Angela in their stylish apartments. There's no right way to play here, and that's the point, just whimsical fun where little stories grow big.

An Ad-Free Immersive Experience, Crafted for Kids to Enjoy

Talking Tom & Friends: World is free to download and play, giving every child access to a big, silly, playful world. It's an ad-free immersive experience, hand-crafted for kids to enjoy. While the game offers a rich and playful experience at no cost, optional in-app purchases provide additional fun by unlocking new locations, like Tom and Angela's apartments, along with extra outfits, home decorations, and creative tools that enhance storytelling and exploration.

A Slimy Surprise Awaits!

To celebrate the global launch, Outfit7 has prepared a special treat for early adventurers! Everyone who downloads Talking Tom & Friends: World in the first 14 days will receive a slimy welcome gift that's too adorable to pass up. This exclusive in-game item adds an extra touch of whimsical fun to players' collections right from the start, making their initial steps into the world even more memorable.

With Talking Tom & Friends: World, Outfit7 gives kids the keys to a world where they call the shots, designing characters, making up stories, and having big, silly fun along the way. It's the company's first-ever game made just for kids, and a major milestone in a packed 2025 lineup that also includes My Talking Tom Friends 2, sequel to the fan-favorite original, and a remaster of the classic Talking Tom.

The adventure's just getting started, so download and play now. Step into your own Talking Tom & Friends world and let the storytelling begin!

ABOUT TALKING TOM & FRIENDS: WORLD: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, Talking Tom & Friends: World is an open-ended playground where kids lead the way in imaginative, expressive play. With customizable avatars, interactive scenes, and endless ways to explore, it's a world where every child can write their own adventures alongside Talking Tom and his friends. Whether baking treats, floating through space, or playing dress-up with friends, every tap brings laughter, creativity, and discovery. Download today and start exploring a world that's as unique as your child. Discover more HERE.

CONTACT: media@outfit7.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2745265/Outfit7_Talking_Tom_and_Friends_World_is_Here.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/outfit7-ready-to-explore-talking-tom--friends-world-is-here-302523183.html