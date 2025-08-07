Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Große CEO-Enthüllung: Analysten sehen +56% Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.08.2025 09:06 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Outfit7: Ready to Explore? Talking Tom & Friends: World is Here!

The First Talking Tom & Friends Game Designed Specifically for Kids, Where Adventure Awaits!

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over - Talking Tom & Friends: World is now live globally! This new mobile sandbox game from Outfit7 gives kids the ultimate playground to be whoever they want, to do whatever they imagine, and to create their own adventures alongside their favorite friends. With customizable avatars, richly interactive scenes, and endless ways to play, it's a world where kids lead the story, and every play session brings something new. For the first time, kids can step into their very own world of Talking Tom & Friends! Everyone who downloads the game in the first 14 days gets a slimy welcome gift which is too adorable to pass up.

Outfit7: Ready to Explore? Talking Tom & Friends: World is Here!

Create Whoever You Want to Be

In Talking Tom & Friends: World, kids can make avatars that look just like themselves, or like anyone else they can dream up. Pink hair? Sure. Freckles, glasses, braces? Absolutely. Want to wear pajamas at the beach or a cape in space? No one's stopping you. This isn't just dress-up, it's self-expression made fun. Create your character and step into the world of Talking Tom and his friends! And for kids who just want to dive right in, there's a vibrant cast of ready-made characters representing all kinds of styles, looks, and personalities. Diversity isn't a feature, it's part of the world.

Where Little Stories Grow Big

This isn't just a game; it's a whole world packed with possibilities that lets kids' imaginations run wild and gently encourages creativity and storytelling by putting them in control. With more than 17 unique scenes to explore (and even more on the way), kids can hop from one adventure to the next. They can run their own bakery, whip up treats, and host pretend tea parties, or just chill with Talking Tom and Talking Angela in their stylish apartments. There's no right way to play here, and that's the point, just whimsical fun where little stories grow big.

An Ad-Free Immersive Experience, Crafted for Kids to Enjoy

Talking Tom & Friends: World is free to download and play, giving every child access to a big, silly, playful world. It's an ad-free immersive experience, hand-crafted for kids to enjoy. While the game offers a rich and playful experience at no cost, optional in-app purchases provide additional fun by unlocking new locations, like Tom and Angela's apartments, along with extra outfits, home decorations, and creative tools that enhance storytelling and exploration.

A Slimy Surprise Awaits!

To celebrate the global launch, Outfit7 has prepared a special treat for early adventurers! Everyone who downloads Talking Tom & Friends: World in the first 14 days will receive a slimy welcome gift that's too adorable to pass up. This exclusive in-game item adds an extra touch of whimsical fun to players' collections right from the start, making their initial steps into the world even more memorable.

With Talking Tom & Friends: World, Outfit7 gives kids the keys to a world where they call the shots, designing characters, making up stories, and having big, silly fun along the way. It's the company's first-ever game made just for kids, and a major milestone in a packed 2025 lineup that also includes My Talking Tom Friends 2, sequel to the fan-favorite original, and a remaster of the classic Talking Tom.

The adventure's just getting started, so download and play now. Step into your own Talking Tom & Friends world and let the storytelling begin!

ABOUT TALKING TOM & FRIENDS: WORLD: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, Talking Tom & Friends: World is an open-ended playground where kids lead the way in imaginative, expressive play. With customizable avatars, interactive scenes, and endless ways to explore, it's a world where every child can write their own adventures alongside Talking Tom and his friends. Whether baking treats, floating through space, or playing dress-up with friends, every tap brings laughter, creativity, and discovery. Download today and start exploring a world that's as unique as your child. Discover more HERE.

CONTACT: media@outfit7.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2745265/Outfit7_Talking_Tom_and_Friends_World_is_Here.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/outfit7-ready-to-explore-talking-tom--friends-world-is-here-302523183.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.