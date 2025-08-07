Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025
PR Newswire
07.08.2025 09:06 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Goodstack Powers TikTok's Global TeamWater Fundraiser with MrBeast and WaterAid

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodstack, the technology company powering giving for the world's leading brands, is announcing a new fundraiser as part of their ongoing partnership with TikTok. They're teaming up to launch a global campaign, TeamWater, led by YouTube Creator MrBeast, in support of WaterAid. The fundraiser aims to raise $40 million by August 31 to bring clean water to 2 million people worldwide.

Mark Rober & MrBeast

Spanning 31 countries, TeamWater unites many of TikTok's most influential creators in one of the largest creator-led fundraising efforts to date. Thanks to Goodstack's technology, TikTok users can contribute directly within the app, turning content into real-world support for communities in need.

"This partnership between Goodstack, TikTok, and MrBeast is exactly what the future of giving looks like: fast, collaborative, and community-powered," said Aylin Oncel, VP of Impact at Goodstack. "Our team at Goodstack is proud to provide the donation tools that help creators, nonprofits like WaterAid, and platforms like TikTok come together to drive massive global impact."

Campaign Highlights:

  • $1 = Clean water for 1 person for 1 year
  • Goal:$40 million by August 31
  • Impact: 2 million lives changed

The TeamWater campaign underscores the power of creators to drive collective action - and shows how TikTok can turn engagement into meaningful, measurable global change.

Join the Movement

Donate directly on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZT6yeH2Ws

Read more here: newsroom.tiktok.com/en-us/tiktok-partners-with-mrbeast-on-teamwater-campaign-for-wateraid

Media Enquiries

For press inquiries, please contact us at pr@goodstack.io.

About Goodstack

Goodstack is on a mission to revolutionize how the world does good by connecting companies, employees, and customers to causes through the largest purpose-driven network on the planet. Learn more at goodstack.io.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2745763/MrBeast_TeamWater.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666427/5448931/Goodstack_Logo.jpg

Goodstack Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/goodstack-powers-tiktoks-global-teamwater-fundraiser-with-mrbeast-and-wateraid-302523653.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
