Geotab Inc.: Geotab at 25: Driving the Future of Connected Vehicles

From the spark of an idea to global impact: a quarter-century of innovation fuelled by data insights and collaboration

LONDON, Aug. 07, 2025marks its 25th anniversary, celebrating remarkable global growth, pioneering AI driven innovation, and a relentless focus on customers, partners, and employees. What began as a two-person startup, built on the belief that data can change the world, has become one of the largest global connected vehicle telematics organizations with approximately 5 million connected vehicles under subscription and over 50k customers. The company employs more than 2,700 employees around the world, and has built an ecosystem of over 700 partners.

Where only 10% of startups sustain long-term success " this is a significant milestone, and a testament to what's possible when vision, bright minds, dedicated teams, and forward-thinking customers come together. Geotab has always believed in pushing the boundaries of what connected vehicle technology can do, which is reflected in the more than 300 patents that have paved the way for critical industry advancements.

"Being an entrepreneur you need to stay focused and take risks, which isn't always easy, so it is incredibly rewarding to see technology, data and people align to drive your vision forward and truly make a difference," says Neil Cawse, Founder and CEO of Geotab.

"This anniversary is a moment to look back at our humble beginnings and the incredible path we've walked, but more importantly, it's a launchpad for everything that's still to come. The real magic happens when our technology, powered by collective insights and collaboration, helps customers solve real-world problems, whether that's making roads safer, shrinking carbon footprints, or getting vital goods where they need to be, faster and more efficiently."

Geotab's long-standing success is intertwined with the strategic use of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics. By leveraging massive datasets, the company has integrated advanced AI and machine learning capabilities directly into its platform. Geotab is proud to be one of the largest users of Google Cloud services, especially for AI and data analytics, recognizing the scale and depth of the company's data expertise. Leveraging this expertise enables Geotab to deliver sophisticated, predictive insights and advanced solutions for fleets, from spotting potential accidents before they happen to anticipating vehicle failures and even assessing road risks.

"The future of connected vehicles is bursting with potential, and AI will be at the heart of reshaping it," Cawse adds. "We've built deep expertise in harnessing the power of data, and with AI, we're continually unlocking deeper insights, anticipating challenges, and delivering unprecedented value to our customers. Technology is moving incredibly fast, and we're committed to moving even faster, digging deeper, and continuing our mission of empowering fleets with the best possible tools and insights. We genuinely believe that when we work together, with quality data, we can change the world for the better."

Edward Kulperger, SVP EMEA at Geotab, adds: "As Geotab celebrates 25 years, I am personally excited for what the future holds in EMEA and proud of how far we've come. When we established our presence in Europe eleven years ago, our goal was to expand on the work we'd started and build a team and community to help shape the future of connected transport. I am inspired every day by the diversity and ingenuity of our people across the region and the partnerships we have built with customers, resellers, and partners. The success of our EMEA teams has contributed significantly to Geotab's global growth, not only through technology, but also through our shared commitment to sustainability, safety, and smarter mobility. The most rewarding part for me is seeing how our data is helping customers transform their operations and create real impact."

A Note to Every Dreamer and Doer:

To every aspiring innovator, every dreamer with a big idea, and every risk-taker out there: Geotab's journey, from two individuals with a vision, stands as proof that it can be done. Our story is a testament to the power of taking calculated risks, keeping your customers at the absolute center of everything you do, holding an unwavering belief in your vision, and having the courage to challenge the status quo. With passion, perspective, great people and data, transformative ventures can be built.

About Geotab:

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organisations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorisations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com/uk and follow us on LinkedIn or visit our blog .

Media contact:

jamesp@influenceemobility.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e7c3266-5b35-40b4-a6ce-f47ba5de089a