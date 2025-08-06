• Creates a differentiated Delaware Basin produced-water system, enhancing WES's ability to compete for new business development opportunities.• The combined infrastructure creates a fully integrated produced-water value chain through water gathering, disposal, recycle/reuse, beneficial reuse (including desalination and mineral extraction), industrial water, and long-haul transport via the Pathfinder pipeline.• Significantly expands WES's New Mexico footprint unlocking new opportunities to be a "one-stop shop" for customers and to grow its natural-gas and crude-oil and NGLs gathering and processing businesses in the area.• McNeill Ranch provides access to significant pore space and other surface use opportunities, adjacent to one of the fastest growing areas in the Permian Basin.• Diversifies WES's customer base through Aris's long-term contracts, acreage dedications, and minimum-volume commitments with investment grade counterparties.• Transaction consideration consists of a combination of equity and cash, and WES expects pro forma net leverage to remain at approximately 3.0x.• Expected to be accretive to 2026 Free Cash Flow per unit and represents an approximate 7.5x multiple on consensus 2026 EBITDA, inclusive of estimated cost synergies.• Targeting $40 million of estimated annualized cost synergies; further system buildout coupled with incremental natural-gas, crude-oil and NGLs, and produced-water commercial opportunities expected to deliver additional long-term synergies.HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES" or the "Partnership") (NYSE: WES) and Aris Water Solutions, Inc. ("Aris") (NYSE: ARIS) announced today that the parties have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which WES will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Aris in an equity-and-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.5 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Aris shareholders will receive 0.625 common units of WES for each Aris share, with the option to elect to receive $25.00 per share in cash, subject to possible proration with a maximum total cash consideration for the transaction of $415 million. Based on WES's closing price on August 5, 2025, and assuming maximum cash consideration, the transaction represents a premium of 10-percent to Aris's 30-day VWAP and a premium of 23-percent to Aris's closing price on August 5, 2025. The total enterprise value of the transaction is approximately $2.0 billion before transaction costs.The merger agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, is subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals, and Aris shareholder approval, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.Aris's full-cycle water infrastructure assets include approximately 790 miles of produced-water pipeline, 1,800 MBbls/d of produced-water handling capacity, 1,400 MBbls/d of water recycling capacity, and 625,000 dedicated acres from investment grade counterparties. Aris's produced-water and water solutions volumes are supported by an average contract tenor of approximately ten and eight years, respectively. The Aris business complements WES's existing produced-water business that includes approximately 830 miles of pipeline, total disposal capacity of 2,035 MBbls/d, and the previously announced Pathfinder pipeline project. Additionally, WES's produced-water business is supported by long-term contracts with significant minimum-volume commitments. The integration of Aris's assets extends WES's existing footprint far to the north into Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, providing access to incremental throughput opportunities across its natural-gas, crude-oil, and produced-water businesses. Aris's recent purchase of the McNeill Ranch could also provide significant long-term commercial opportunities and enhanced flow assurance as the produced-water disposal needs grow in the Delaware Basin.CEO COMMENTARY"We are excited to announce the strategic combination with Aris, which aligns with our strategy of acquiring high-quality midstream assets that complement and expand our existing network," commented Oscar Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer of WES."Aris has a strong track record of growth and operational performance in the Delaware Basin. The combination of our assets creates a leading produced-water gathering, disposal, and recycling business that can meet the flow assurance needs of customers as they execute on their decades' worth of drilling inventory. The addition of the Aris assets better positions WES to provide enhanced flow assurance to our producing customers in West Texas while expanding WES's commercial relationships with some of the top E&P operators in the New Mexico portion of the Delaware Basin, providing significant customer diversification and incremental opportunities for business development.""The McNeill Ranch, previously purchased by Aris, provides upside to our acquisition case through increased produced-water disposal capacity and other surface use opportunities. Further, Aris has valuable expertise in beneficial reuse and desalination technologies, and we are excited to be able to accelerate the research and advancement of these evolving technologies with greater access to efficient capital and economies of scale.""We look forward to welcoming Aris's talented employees and dedicated investor base to our partnership. WES is proud to provide sector-leading return of capital to its unitholders through its tax-deferred distribution framework. Coupled with our long-term contract structure, investment-grade balance sheet, and with net leverage of approximately 3.0x, we offer a compelling investment opportunity to Aris shareholders and a platform to accelerate growth over the coming years," Mr. Brown concluded.Amanda Brock, President and CEO of Aris, commented, "Today's transaction marks a significant milestone in Aris's journey, and we are excited to join forces with WES. Since our founding in 2015, Aris has been dedicated to developing a sustainable produced-water infrastructure platform focused on gathering, disposal, and recycling activities for some of the largest operators in the Permian Basin. The combination of Aris and WES creates a premier midstream water-solutions provider of scale that is better positioned to deliver a variety of water services, provide critical flow assurance for natural-gas and crude-oil production activities, and generate strong returns for our shareholders through WES's leading distribution policy and attentive focus on executing accretive growth projects. I am extremely proud of our team's efforts and accomplishments and look forward to seeing the combined company grow."TERMS OF ACQUISITIONUnder the terms of the merger agreement, Aris shareholders may elect to receive 0.625 WES common units, $25.00 in cash (without interest), or a combination of both, for each share of Aris common stock held, with the cash consideration being subject to proration to ensure that the total cash consideration paid by WES will not exceed $415 million of the aggregate merger consideration. In the aggregate, WES expects to issue approximately 26.6 million common units and pay approximately $415 million in cash, assuming maximum cash consideration, resulting in a total consideration mix of approximately 72-percent equity and 28-percent cash. The total transaction value is approximately $2.0 billion before transaction costs. Upon closing, and assuming maximum cash consideration, Aris shareholders are expected to own approximately 7-percent of WES's outstanding common units. WES will leave outstanding Aris's debt of $500 million of senior notes as of March 31, 2025. WES has entered into support agreements with Aris shareholders representing approximately 42-percent of Aris's outstanding common stock, pursuant to which such shareholders have agreed to vote their shares of Aris common stock in favor of the transaction.Aris is scheduled to publish its second-quarter earnings results after the market close on Monday, August 11, 2025. Given the transaction announcement, Aris will not be holding an earnings conference call for the second quarter. For additional details on WES's acquisition of Aris, please refer to the slide presentation available under the "Events and Presentations" tab at www.westernmidstream.com.ADVISORSBofA Securities served as financial advisor and Vinson & Elkins LLP served as legal advisor to WES. Citi served as financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor to Aris. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor and Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP served as legal advisor to Aris's Audit Committee.ABOUT ARIS WATER SOLUTIONS, INC.Aris Water Solutions, Inc. is a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company that directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris delivers full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions that increase the sustainability of energy company operations. Its integrated pipelines and related infrastructure create long-term value by delivering high-capacity, comprehensive produced water management, recycling and supply solutions to operators in the core areas of the Permian Basin. Visit www.ariswater.com for more information.ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAMWestern Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a master limited partnership formed to develop, acquire, own, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells residue, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain gas processing contracts. 