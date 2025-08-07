Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Große CEO-Enthüllung: Analysten sehen +56% Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 363526 | ISIN: ZM0000000037 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
07.08.2025 09:23 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZCCM-IH Cautionary Announcement-SENS-06.08.2025

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the "Notice" or "Announcement")

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorized by: Charles Mjumphi - Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

  1. the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE")
  2. the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")
  3. ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH")

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 7 August 2025

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

["ZCCM-IH" or "the Company"]

CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

In accordance with the Lusaka Securities Exchange (the "LuSE") Listings Requirements (the "Rules"), ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company") wishes to inform its shareholders and the general public that, there is an ongoing transaction relating to the Company, the full impact of which is currently being determined, which may have an effect on the Company's securities.

Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution and to seek professional advice from a licensed investment advisor when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 07 August 2025

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
T | +260-211-232456

E | advisory@sbz.com.zm

W | www.sbz.com.zm

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities
Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia

First Issued on 07 August 2025

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yHBqk8mck2rInp1uZ8ltbZZmZ5hpmmfIbpWZlmZtl5uXbWmVxZtmaJvIZnJkmmtp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93563-zccm-ih-cautionary-announcement-sens-06.08.2025.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.