Local Operations and Regional Integration: Topband's India Facility Powers Ahead

PUNE, India, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid rising global trade tensions and increasing geopolitical uncertainty, localized manufacturing has become a critical strategy for global enterprises seeking resilient, sustainable growth. As a pioneer in smart manufacturing, Topband has long been ahead of the curve-establishing production capacity in key international markets as early as a decade ago to better serve its global customer base.

India marked the first step in this global journey. With its vast consumer market, competitive labor environment, and supportive industrial policies, India has proven to be a strategically important location. Since its establishment in 2016, Topband's India facility has primarily focused on serving local customers. Today, it is steadily evolving into a regional manufacturing hub, extending its reach across South Asia and neighboring markets.

Since mass production began in July 2020, the facility has built end-to-end manufacturing capabilities-from raw material sourcing and assembly to final product testing-delivering high efficiency, full traceability, and consistent product quality. Currently operating 35 production lines, the facility delivered 9.2 million units in 2024 alone. Backed by strong production scale and proven manufacturing excellence, Topband India has built a solid local reputation-earning widespread recognition and attracting growing interest from customers and partners.

Beyond its manufacturing capabilities, this reputation is further reinforced by Topband's customer-centric approach. Its integrated support model unites local sales, engineering, and quality teams to provide responsive, full-lifecycle service. From project scoping and prototyping to factory audits, production ramp-up, and after-sales support, the team ensures open, transparent communication and close alignment with client expectations at every stage. Thanks to its reliable delivery and exceptional service, Topband India has not only gained favor among local market customers but has also further earned the trust of globally renowned power tool clients, demonstrating its strong manufacturing capabilities rooted in the local market and excellent experience in serving international customers.

To meet rising demand, Topband is accelerating its investment in India. Over the next three years, the site is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 30%, supported by ongoing advancements in automation and intelligent manufacturing systems.

With expanding production capacity, continuous international talent development, and deeper integration into the local supply chain, Topband India is committed to building a high-performance manufacturing network serving South Asia and beyond. Its long-term vision is clear: to make high quality, fast delivery, and seamless collaboration the defining strengths of Topband India-earning enduring trust from customers around the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443664/TOPBAND_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/local-operations-and-regional-integration-topbands-india-facility-powers-ahead-302524124.html