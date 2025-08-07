Australia's uptake of rooftop solar is showing signs of slowing with new data revealing that little more than 205 MW of new rooftop PV capacity was added in July, just a month after installation rates dropped to their lowest point of the year. From pv magazine Australia While Australian households are installing solar batteries at record rates, with more than 19,500 registered in July, the uptake of new sub-100 kW PV systems has cooled with data from market analyst Solar Nerds showing a total of 205,455 kW was registered for the month. That figure is the second-lowest monthly installation tally ...

