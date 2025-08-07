DJ Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1 LN) Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Aug-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 06-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 424.7271 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3844175 CODE: CG1 LN ISIN: FR0010655712 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 LN LEI Code: 969500O1OK3VT6SR8339 Sequence No.: 398167 EQS News ID: 2180728 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 07, 2025 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)