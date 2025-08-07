DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (UH10 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Aug-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.5385 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4500012 CODE: UH10 LN ISIN: LU1407891271 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407891271 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UH10 LN LEI Code: 54930004AN8PBHT1TQ35 Sequence No.: 398226 EQS News ID: 2180852 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2180852&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2025 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)